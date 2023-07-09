China US Yellen

Yellen says Washington might respond to China due to tech export curbs

BEIJING | Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen says Washington will listen to Chinese complaints about security-related curbs on U.S. technology exports and might “respond to unintended consequences” as she ended a visit to Beijing aimed at reviving strained relations. Yellen defended “targeted measures” on trade on Sunday that China’s leaders complain are aimed at hurting its fledgling tech industries.

