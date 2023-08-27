Zimbabwe’s opposition alleges ‘gigantic fraud’ in vote
HARARE, Zimbabwe | Zimbabwe’s main opposition leader has alleged “blatant and gigantic fraud” after President Emmerson Mnangagwa was declared the winner of another troubled election in the southern African nation. Returns were announced Saturday night, two days earlier than expected.
International observers reported an atmosphere of intimidation against voters. Opposition leader Nelson Chamisa’s Citizens Coalition for Change party said it would challenge the election results as “hastily assembled without proper verification.” The announced outcome of the voting on Wednesday and Thursday extends the ruling ZANU-PF party’s 43-year hold on power in Zimbabwe.
A motorcyclist died in a crash after police sergeant threw a cooler at his head
NEW YORK | Police say a man fleeing a New York City drug bust crashed his motorcycle and died after a police sergeant threw a cooler at him in an attempt to stop him. The sergeant was suspended without pay pending an investigation into the man’s death Wednesday in the Bronx. Surveillance video shows the motorcycle rider driving on a sidewalk toward some people.
The video then shows one of the persons picking up a red cooler and throwing it at the motorcyclist’s head before he loses control and is thrown toward a tree. Authorities say the man had fled as a plainclothes narcotics unit tried to arrest him on suspicion of selling drugs.
Fire at Louisiana oil refinery sends tower of black smoke into the air
GARYVILLE, La. | A massive fire at a south Louisiana oil refinery sent a tower of black smoke billowing into the air above the Mississippi River. It forced nearby residents evacuate for several hours. No injuries have been reported. Marathon Petroleum, which operates the facility, said the fire was under control and contained to two damaged storage tanks by late afternoon Friday.
Photos from above had shown orange flames leaping into the air as emergency crews sprayed long arcs of water onto the inferno. The president of St. John the Baptist Parish had ordered a mandatory evacuation for people within two miles of the refinery in Garyville, about 30 miles northwest of New Orleans.
