FBI got earlier tip about Colorado Springs gay bar shooter
DENVER | Authorities said the person who would later kill five at a Colorado gay nightclub was on the FBI's radar a day before being arrested for threatening to kill family members, but agents closed out the case just weeks later.
The next day, law enforcement was alerted when Aldrich's grandparents ran from their Colorado Springs home and called 911, saying Aldrich was building a bomb in the basement and had threatened to kill them. Details of the case remain sealed, but an arrest affidavit verified by the AP detailed how Aldrich was upset the grandparents were moving to Florida because it would get in the way of Aldrich's plans to conduct a mass shooting and bombing.
The grandparents were concerned about Aldrich even before the 911 call, according to the document, with the grandmother telling authorities she and her husband had been "living in fear" because of Aldrich's "recent homicidal threats toward them and others."
The shooting is the latest crime to raise questions about whether the FBI moves too soon to close cases involving people who have shown violent tendencies.
Schumer reelected Senate leader after Dems expand majority
WASHINGTON | Sen. Chuck Schumer has been elected for another term as Democratic leader in the Senate. Democrats met behind closed doors Thursday at the Capitol to choose their leadership team.
Schumer will helm a bolstered 51-seat majority for what is about to become a new era of divided government when the new Congress begins in January.
His leadership will be tested with Republicans taking control of the House. Also for the Democratic leadership team in the Senate, Sen. Dick Durbin of Illinois won another term in the No. 2 spot. The No. 3 position was filled by Sen. Debbie Stabenow of Michigan.
Mauna Loa lava no longer imminent threat to Hawaii highway
HONOLULU | Scientists in Hawaii say lava from the world's largest volcano is no longer an imminent threat to the main highway across the Big Island.
The U.S. Geological Survey said Thursday that Mauna Loa is still erupting. But lava that was feeding the flow heading toward the road has been cut off. That's likely because of a reduced production rate.
Last week, officials said the earliest the lava could hit the road was one week, prompting motorists to brace for upheaval from a possible closure that could add hours to commute times on alternate coastal routes.
'Don't Say Gay' Florida lawmaker resigns amid fraud charges
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. | The Florida lawmaker who sponsored the controversial law critics call "Don't Say Gay" resigned on Thursday, one day after authorities announced his indictment on charges of defrauding a federal coronavirus loan program for small businesses.
Rep. Joe Harding, a 35-year-old Republican, sent a resignation letter to House Speaker Paul Renner saying he needs to focus on his upcoming trial, which is scheduled to start on Jan. 11.
Harding is accused of illegally obtaining or trying to obtain more than $150,000 from the Small Business Administration in pandemic aid loans.
Harding became nationally known this year over his sponsorship of a law that forbids instruction on sexual orientation and gender identity in kindergarten through third grade, as well as material that is not deemed age-appropriate.
