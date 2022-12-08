Colorado Springs Shooting Missed Warning

Photographs of victims of a weekend mass shooting at a nearby gay nightclub are on display at a memorial in November in Colorado Springs, Colorado. 

 Associated Press

FBI got earlier tip about Colorado Springs gay bar shooter

DENVER | Authorities said the person who would later kill five at a Colorado gay nightclub was on the FBI's radar a day before being arrested for threatening to kill family members, but agents closed out the case just weeks later.

