Chief: No evidence parade-crash suspect knew anyone on route
WAUKESHA, Wis. | The SUV driver who plowed into a Christmas parade in suburban Milwaukee, killing at least five people and injuring 48, was leaving the scene of a domestic dispute that had taken place just minutes earlier, Waukesha's police chief said Monday.
Police Chief Dan Thompson said that there was no evidence the bloodshed Sunday was a terrorist attack or that the suspect, Darrell Brooks Jr., knew anyone in the parade. Brooks acted alone, the chief said.
Brooks, 39, of Milwaukee, had left the site of the domestic disturbance before officers arrived, and was not being chased by police at the time of the crash, according to the chief, who gave no further details on the dispute.
Police said they were drawing up five charges of intentional homicide against Brooks.
He has been charged with crimes 16 times since 1999 and had two outstanding cases against him at the time of the parade disaster — including one in which he was accused of deliberately running down a woman with his vehicle.
On Sunday, a joyous scene of marching bands and children dancing in Santa hats and waving pompoms gave way in an instant to screams and the sight of crumpled bodies as the SUV sped through barricades and struck dancers, musicians and others in the community of 72,000.
The dead were identified as four women ages 52 to 79 and an 81-year-old man. Members of a Dancing Grannies club were among those killed, as was a bank employee.
Former Netanyahu aide testifies in ex-PM's corruption trial
JERUSALEM | A ex-aide to Benjamin Netanyahu on Monday took the stand in the former Israeli prime minister's corruption trial, describing his boss as a "control freak" who was obsessed with the way he and his family were portrayed in the media.
Nir Hefetz, a former spokesman for Netanyahu, is a key prosecution witness expected to deliver critical testimony in the trial, which revolves around accusations that Netanyahu committed fraud, breach of trust and accepted bribes. The former premier, now opposition leader, denies any wrongdoing.
Hefetz left a long career in journalism in 2009 to work as a spokesman for Netanyahu's government, and in 2014 became the Netanyahu family's spokesman and adviser. In 2018, after he was arrested in connection with one of Netanyahu's corruption cases, Hefetz signed a state's witness deal and provided investigators with recordings of conversations with Netanyahu and his family.
Netanyahu appeared in the Jerusalem District Court Monday morning flanked by fellow Likud party politicians. Hours later, he was given permission to leave the court before the testimony ended.
Netanyahu is charged in three separate cases. The first alleges that Netanyahu received gifts worth hundreds of thousands of dollars from wealthy friends, including Milchan and Packer.
Ethiopia PM says he will lead army 'from the battlefront'
NAIROBI, Kenya | Ethiopia's Nobel Peace Prize-winning prime minister says he will lead his country's army "from the battlefront" beginning Tuesday, a dramatic new step in a devastating yearlong war.
"This is a time when leading a country with martyrdom is needed," Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed said in a statement posted on social media Monday night. With rival Tigray forces moving closer to the capital of Addis Ababa, his government declared a state of emergency earlier this month.
An estimated tens of thousands of people have been killed in the war between Ethiopian and allied forces and fighters from the country's northern Tigray region, who long dominated the national government before Abiy took office. The United States and others have warned that Africa's second-most populous country could fracture and destabilize the Horn of Africa.
In response, the spokesman for the Tigray forces Getachew Reda tweeted that "our forces won't relent on their inexorable advance towards bringing (Abiy's) chokehold on our people to an end." The Tigray forces say they are pressuring Ethiopia's government to lift a months-long blockade of the Tigray region of some 6 million people, but they also want Abiy out of power.
Two Fox contributors quit, citing 'irresponsible' voices
NEW YORK | Two writers who have been paid contributors to Fox News Channel have resigned, citing Tucker Carlson's "Patriot Purge" documentary on last January's U.S. Capitol insurrection as a last straw for them.
Jonah Goldberg and Stephen Hayes, who put out a Substack newsletter on conservative news called The Dispatch, had both worked for Fox since 2009.
"The voices of the responsible are being drowned out by the irresponsible," they wrote on their site. They did not immediately return messages from the Associated Press on Monday.
"Patriot Purge" is a three-part documentary released last month on the Fox Nation streaming service. In it, Carlson argues that Jan. 6 is being used as a pretext for persecution of conservative Americans, and compared it to how falsehoods were used in the lead-up to the Iraq War.
Goldberg and Hayes called the documentary a collection of incoherent conspiracy-mongering, which is "riddled with factual inaccuracies, half-truths, deceptive imagery and damning omissions."
Trump-backed Parnell loses custody battle, suspends campaign
HARRISBURG, Pa. | Sean Parnell, the candidate endorsed by former President Donald Trump for U.S. Senate in Pennsylvania, on Monday suspended his campaign after he lost a court fight over custody of his three children in which the judge said he believed allegations of abuse by Parnell's estranged wife.
In a statement, Parnell said he was devastated by the judge's decision, and planned to ask the judge to reconsider, but that he cannot continue his campaign.
The high-stakes campaign in the battleground state could help determine control of the U.S. Senate in next year's election.
The decision by a judge in Butler County came two weeks after Parnell took the stand to deny allegations by his estranged wife that he had hurt her and the children.
Pennsylvania's Senate seat is opening up with the retirement of two-term Republican Sen. Pat Toomey, and both Republicans and Democrats have a big field of candidates in the politically divided state.
