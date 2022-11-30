An immigrant considered a threat to public safety and national security waits to be processed by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents at the ICE Metropolitan Detention Center in June in Los Angeles.
Supreme Court wrestles with Biden's deportation policy
WASHINGTON | The Supreme Court is wrestling with a politically tinged dispute over a Biden administration policy that would prioritize deportation of people in the country illegally who pose the greatest public safety risk.
It was not clear after arguments that turned highly contentious whether the justices would allow the policy to take effect, or side with Republican-led states that have so far succeeded in blocking it.
At the center of the case is a September 2021 directive from the Department of Homeland Security that paused deportations unless individuals had committed acts of terrorism, espionage or "egregious threats to public safety."
The guidance, issued after Joe Biden became president, replaced a Trump-era policy that emphasized deportation.
A decision in U.S. v. Texas, 22-58, is expected by late June.
Treasury making Trump taxes available to House committee
WASHINGTON | The Treasury Department says it has complied with a court order to make former President Donald Trump's tax returns available to a congressional committee.
The Supreme Court last week rejected Trump's request for an order that would have prevented Treasury from giving six years of tax returns for Trump and some of his businesses to the Democratic-controlled House Ways and Means Committee.
The court ended the three-year legal battle over disclosure of Trump's tax returns. A department spokesperson said "Treasury has complied with last week's court decision" but declined to say whether the committee had accessed the documents.
DoorDash cuts 1,250 jobs after pandemic hiring surge
DoorDash is eliminating about 1,250 corporate jobs, or about 6% of its workforce, saying it hired too many people when delivery demand surged during the COVID-19 pandemic.
CEO Tony Xu said in a message to employees Wednesday that DoorDash was undersized before the pandemic and sped up hiring to catch up with its growth.
"Most of our investments are paying off, and while we've always been disciplined in how we have managed our business and operational metrics, we were not as rigorous as we should have been in managing our team growth," Xu wrote. "That's on me. As a result, operating expenses grew quickly."
The company is seeking to lower its operating costs, Xu said, but it was unable to bring spending in line without job cuts.
Inflation in Europe eases but still in painful double digits
FRANKFURT, Germany | Inflation in Europe has eased for the first time in more than a year as energy prices drifted down from painful highs, but the double-digit rate still hovers near a record that has robbed consumers of their spending power and led economists to predict a recession.
The consumer price index in the 19 countries that use the euro currency hit 10% in November from a year earlier, the European Union statistics agency Eurostat said Wednesday. That was a drop from 10.6% in October, the first decrease since June 2021.
The figure reflected prices for food, alcohol and tobacco rising faster, at a pace of 13.6% annually, even as energy prices slipped to a 34.9% rate of increase from an astronomical 41.5% in October.
