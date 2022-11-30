Supreme Court Immigration

An immigrant considered a threat to public safety and national security waits to be processed by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents at the ICE Metropolitan Detention Center in June in Los Angeles.

 Associated Press

Supreme Court wrestles with Biden's deportation policy

WASHINGTON | The Supreme Court is wrestling with a politically tinged dispute over a Biden administration policy that would prioritize deportation of people in the country illegally who pose the greatest public safety risk.

