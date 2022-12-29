Death toll climbs as blizzard-battered Buffalo area digs out
BUFFALO, N.Y. | Roads reopened Thursday in storm-besieged Buffalo as authorities continued searching for people who may have died or are stuck and suffering after last week's blizzard.
The driving ban in New York's second-most-populous city was lifted just after midnight Thursday, Mayor Byron Brown announced.
At least 40 deaths in western New York, most of them in Buffalo, have been reported from the blizzard that raged across much of the country, with Buffalo in its crosshairs on Friday and Saturday.
With the death toll already surpassing that of the area's notorious Blizzard of 1977 and rising daily, local officials faced questions about the response to last week's storm. They insisted that they prepared but the weather was extraordinary, even for a region prone to powerful winter storms.
Massive fire at Cambodia hotel casino kills at least 19
POIPET, Cambodia | A massive fire at a Cambodian hotel casino Thursday injured over 60 people and killed at least 19 — a number that officials warned would rise after the search for bodies resumes Friday.
The blaze, which started around midnight Wednesday, was put out over 12 hours later at 2 p.m. Thursday, said Sek Sokhom, head of Banteay Meanchey province's information department. He said more than 60 people were injured and the death toll was expected to rise once rescuers are able to access victims who were believed to still be under debris or in locked rooms.
Videos posted on social media showed people falling from a roof after they were trapped by the fire at the Grand Diamond City casino and hotel in the town of Poipet.
Helicopter, with four on board, crashes in Gulf of Mexico
BATON ROUGE, La. | The U.S. Coast Guard spent hours Thursday searching waters off Louisiana for four people who were on board a helicopter that crashed into the Gulf of Mexico.
The helicopter crashed as it was departing an oil platform about 8:40 a.m. CST, said Petty Officer Jose Hernandez, a spokesman for the Coast Guard's 8th District headquartered in New Orleans. Crews searching by boat and helicopter had found no sign of them by the middle of the afternoon.
"We are still searching for all four of them," Hernandez said. "We haven't found anyone."
Hernandez said the missing consisted of the helicopter's pilot and three oil platform workers. Helicopters routinely transport workers to and from oil platforms in the Gulf.
U.S. bankruptcy court approves $121M clergy abuse settlement
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. | A federal bankruptcy judge on Thursday approved a $121 million reorganization plan for one of the oldest Roman Catholic dioceses in the U.S. as it tries to stem financial losses from clergy abuse claims that date back decades.
The Archdiocese of Santa Fe in New Mexico said U.S. Bankruptcy Judge David T. Thuma confirmed the agreement during a hearing in which he commended the parties for working through what had been an arduous process.
In a statement, Archbishop John C. Wester thanked the panel of abuse survivors who represented fellow survivors in their claims against the archdiocese. He described it as challenging work as the group continued to deal with the aftermath of their own abuse.
The global priest abuse scandal has plunged dioceses around the world into bankruptcy and has cost the Roman Catholic Church an estimated $3 billion or more.
Aside from providing monetary payments to nearly 400 claimants, the terms of the settlement in New Mexico require the establishment of a public archive of documents showing how decades of abuse occurred around the state.
