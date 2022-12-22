FTX Bankman Fried Arrested

FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried, left, is escorted to his car from the U.S. District Court on Thursday in Manhattan. 

 Associated Press

FTX founder Bankman-Fried allowed $250M bond, house arrest

NEW YORK | Cryptocurrency entrepreneur Sam Bankman-Fried walked out of a Manhattan courthouse Thursday with his parents after they agreed to sign a $250 million bond and keep him at their California home while he awaits trial on charges that he swindled investors and looted customer deposits on his FTX trading platform.

