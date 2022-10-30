U.K. politicians demand probe into Liz Truss phone hack claim
LONDON | The British government insisted Sunday it has robust cybersecurity for government officials, after a newspaper reported that former Prime Minister Liz Truss' phone was hacked while she was U.K. foreign minister.
The Mail on Sunday said that the hack was discovered when Truss was running to become Conservative Party leader and prime minister in the summer. It said the security breach was kept secret by then-Prime Minister Boris Johnson and the head of the civil service.
The newspaper, citing unnamed sources, said Russian spies were suspected of the hack. It said the hackers gained access to sensitive information, including discussions about the Ukraine war with foreign officials, as well as private conversations between Truss and a political ally, former Treasury chief Kwasi Kwarteng.
Opposition parties demanded an independent investigation into the hack, and into the leak of the information to a newspaper.
Powerball grand prize climbs to $1B without a jackpot winner
DES MOINES, Iowa | The Powerball jackpot keeps getting larger because players keep losing.
It happened again Saturday night as no one matched all six numbers and won the estimated $825 million grand prize. That means the next drawing Monday night will be for a massive $1 billion, according to a statement by Powerball.
The increased jackpot will remain the fifth-largest in U.S. history behind another Powerball prize and three Mega Millions lottery game jackpots.
Thousands commemorate Italy's fascist dictator Mussolini
PREDAPPIO, Italy | Several thousand black-clad fascist sympathizers chanted and sang in praise of the late Italian dictator Benito Mussolini on Sunday as they marched to his crypt, 100 years after Mussolini entered Rome and completed a bloodless coup that gave rise to two decades of fascist rule.
The crowd of 2,000 to 4,000 marchers, many sporting fascist symbols and singing hymns from Italy's colonial era, was more numerous than in the recent past, as the fascist nostalgics celebrated the centenary of the March on Rome.
On Oct. 28, 1922, black-shirted fascists entered the Italian capital, launching a putsch that culminated two days later when Italy's king handed Mussolini the mandate to start a new government.
The crowd in Predappio, Mussolini's birthplace and final resting place in the northern Emilia-Romagna region, also was apparently emboldened by the fact that a party with neo-fascist roots is heading an Italian government for the first time since World War II.
At least 60 dead, many injured after India bridge collapse
NEW DELHI | At least 60 people died and many are feared injured after a cable bridge collapsed into a river in the western Indian state of Gujarat on Sunday evening, local media reported.
Officials told local media over a hundred people were plunged into the Machchu river when the bridge in the state's Morbi district collapsed. It was not immediately clear how many people were on the bridge, but officials fear the death toll could rise.
State minister Brijesh Merja told television channels that 60 people have died so far and that 17 people were admitted to hospitals.
Days ago, the 19th-century, colonial-era bridge was reopened after renovation. Officials said that the bridge gave way because it could not handle the number of people on it.
