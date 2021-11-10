Analyst pleads not guilty to lying about Trump dossier
ALEXANDRIA, Va. | A Russian national who served as a primary source for a dossier of negative research about former President Donald Trump pleaded not guilty Wednesday to charges that he lied to the FBI about the legitimacy of his own sources.
A judge set an April trial date for Igor Danchenko, a former analyst at the Brookings Institution whose lawyer says he's being maligned in a deliberately false narrative by people with an agenda.
The indictment, brought by Special Counsel John Durham, accuses Danchenko of making false statements to the FBI about how he obtained information that went into the "Steele dossier," a report compiled by former British spy Christopher Steele and financed by Democrats that included salacious allegations about Trump's conduct in Russia and allegations about ties between the Trump campaign and Russia.
According to the indictment, the FBI invested significant resources attempting to corroborate the dossier and relied substantially on it to obtain surveillance warrants targeting former Trump campaign aide Carter Page.
According to the indictment, Danchenko received information from a Democratic donor and activist named Charles Dolan Jr. that was included in the dossier. Dolan is not identified by name in the indictment, but his lawyer has confirmed that Dolan, a former executive director of the Democratic Governors Association who advised Hillary Clinton's 2008 presidential campaign and volunteered for her 2016 campaign, is the individual referenced in the indictment.
Capitol rioter who hit officer gets over 3 years in prison
A New Jersey gym owner who punched a police officer during the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol was sentenced Wednesday to more than three years in prison, a likely benchmark for dozens of other rioters who engaged in violence that day.
Scott Fairlamb, 44, was the first person to be sentenced for assaulting a law enforcement officer during the Capitol riot. His 41-month prison term is the longest among 32 riot-related sentences handed down so far.
Fairlamb's punishment likely will guide other judges who sentence rioters who clashed with police at the Capitol. U.S. District Judge Royce Lamberth said it was significant that his sentencing of Fairlamb was the first for assaulting an officer, with more guilty pleas likely in the coming months.
Fairlamb, a boxing coach and former mixed martial arts fighter, apologized and expressed remorse for actions that he described as irresponsible and reckless.
More than 100 law enforcement officers were injured during the riot, according to prosecutors.
Rittenhouse: 'I didn't do anything wrong. I defended myself'
KENOSHA, Wis. | Kyle Rittenhouse testified Wednesday he was under attack when he killed two men and wounded a third with his rifle during a chaotic night of protests in Kenosha, saying: "I didn't do anything wrong. I defended myself."
In a high-stakes gamble, the 18-year-old took the stand at his murder trial to tell his side of what happened on the streets that day in the summer of 2020, sobbing so hard at one point that the judge called a break.
In an account largely corroborated by video and the prosecution's own witnesses, Rittenhouse said that the first man cornered him and put his hand on the barrel of Rittenhouse's rifle, the second man hit him with a skateboard, and the third man came at him with a gun of his own.
Rittenhouse is on trial over the shootings he committed during unrest that erupted in Kenosha over the wounding of Jacob Blake, a Black man, by a white Kenosha police officer. He could get life in prison on the charges.
Rittenhouse, who was 17 at the time, went to Kenosha with an AR-style semi-automatic weapon and a medic bag in what the former police youth cadet said was an effort to protect property after rioters had set fires and ransacked businesses on previous nights.
The case has divided Americans over whether Rittenhouse was a patriot taking a stand against lawlessness or a vigilante.
Aid official: Thousands of Afghan refugees fleeing to Iran
TEHRAN, Iran | Thousands of Afghan refugees are fleeing the Taliban into neighboring Iran every day and the trend could eventually become a crisis for Europe, a top aid official said Wednesday.
Jan Egeland, secretary-general of the Norwegian Refugee Council, visited refugees this week around Kerman province in eastern Iran close to the Afghanistan border. He warned that Europe could be affected if the influx into Iran continues.
"Many Afghan refugees called their relatives telling them they are on their way to Iran and many want to go on to Europe, so Europe should be less occupied with a few thousand (refugees) sitting on the Polish-Belorussian border."
An estimated 300,000 have fled Afghanistan into Iran since the Taliban takeover, according to the NRC.
"There is no economy, there is very little assistance, and there is too little shelter and food for millions and millions in need," Egeland said..
Man to plead guilty in rapper Mac Miller's drug death
LOS ANGELES | An Arizona man accused of supplying the dealer who sold Mac Miller the drugs that killed the rapper has agreed to plead guilty to a federal charge, prosecutors said Wednesday.
Ryan Michael Reavis, 38, will admit to a single count of distribution of fentanyl, the U.S. Attorney's Office in Los Angeles said in a statement.
Reavis knowingly supplied counterfeit oxycodone pills containing fentanyl to co-defendant Cameron James Pettit, 30, of Los Angeles, according to a plea agreement. Pettit sold the pills and other drugs to Miller, who two days later suffered a fatal overdose, according to prosecutors.
