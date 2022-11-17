Faith groups across the
U.S. split over bill to protect same-sex marriage
Among faith leaders and denominations across the U.S., there are sharp differences over the bill advancing in the Senate that would protect same-sex and interracial marriages in federal law. The measure, a high priority for congressional Democrats, has now won a key test vote. Twelve Senate Republicans joined all 50 Democrats to forward the bill to a final vote in the coming days. Ahead of the vote, one of the most prominent conservative-leaning denominations -- The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints -- came out in favor of the legislation. But the U.S. Conference of Catholic Bishops and leaders of the Southern Baptist Convention remain opposed.
Regulators advance largest
dam demolition in history
PORTLAND, Ore. | U.S. regulators approved a plan to demolish four dams on a California river and open up hundreds of miles of salmon habitat that would be the largest dam removal and river restoration project in the world when it goes forward.
The Federal Energy Regulatory Commission vote Thursday on the lower Klamath River dams is the last major regulatory hurdle and the biggest milestone for a $500 million demolition proposal championed by Native American tribes and environmentalists for years. The project would return the lower half of California’s second-largest river to a free-flowing state for the first time in more than a century.
U.S.-owned firms appear
to help Venezuela avoid
United States sanctions
MIAMI | The Associated Press has learned that a company with an office in Houston and another owned by two American citizens appear to be helping Venezuela bypass U.S. sanctions. The sanctions evasion effort is centered around an idled oil terminal on the Dutch Caribbean island of Curacao that until 2019 was a major shipping hub for Venezuela’s state-owned oil company.
On Sept. 28, the Iranian-built tanker Colon discharged 600,000 barrels of fuel oil at a terminal operated by Curacao’s state-owned refining company in partnership with an American-owned firm. Ship tracking data shows the oil came from Venezuela. U.S. sanctions aimed at forcing President Nicolás Maduro from power prohibit Americans from doing business with Venezuela’s state oil company.
Candidate Lake refuses to concede in Arizona governor’s race she lost
PHOENIX | Defeated Arizona gubernatorial candidate Kari Lake says she’s assembling lawyers and collecting evidence of voters who had trouble casting ballots as she considers her next move. The Republican did not concede Thursday in her most extensive public comments since losing the election. Before the election, she refused to say that she would concede if she lost the race to Democrat Katie Hobbs. She has pointed to long lines at some polling places and problems with ballot printers in Maricopa County. County officials say that all ballots were counted and that voters could go to any polling place in the county.
Feds, tech fall short on watching extremists, Senate report says
The FBI and the Department of Homeland Security are failing to adequately monitor domestic extremists, according to a new Senate report that also faulted social media platforms for encouraging the spread of violent and antigovernment content.
The report, issued Wednesday by the Senate Homeland Security panel, called on federal law enforcement to reassess its overall response to the threat of homegrown terrorism and extremism.
The report recommends creating new definitions for extremism that are shared between agencies, improved reporting on crimes linked to white supremacy and antigovernment groups, and better use of social media in an effort to prevent violence, said Sen. Gary Peters, the Michigan Democrat who chairs the committee.
—From AP reports
