Georgia special grand jury wraps up probe of Trump, allies
ATLANTA | A special grand jury investigating whether then-President Donald Trump and his allies illegally tried to overturn his defeat in the 2020 election in Georgia appears to be wrapping up its work, but many questions remain.
The investigation is one of several that could result in criminal charges against the former president as he asks voters to return him to the White House in 2024.
Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis, who began investigating nearly two years ago, has said she will go where the facts lead. It would be an extraordinary step if she chooses to bring charges against Trump himself.
The special grand jury cannot issue indictments. Willis will decide whether to go to a regular grand jury to pursue criminal charges.
U.S. judge rejects Maduro ally's claim of diplomatic immunity
MIAMI | A federal judge in Miami on Friday rejected attempts by a close ally of Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro to shield himself from criminal charges, ruling Alex Saab isn't entitled to diplomatic immunity in the U.S. and must stand trial on accusations of money laundering.
The legal fight over Saab's purported diplomatic status was being closely watched by Maduro's socialist government, which has demanded the release of the Colombian-born businessman as part of furtive negotiations with the Biden administration.
The U.S. in 2019 stopped recognizing Maduro as Venezuela's legitimate leader, and Judge Robert Scola cited that determination as a basis for rejecting Saab's motion to dismiss the criminal charges.
For more than two years, almost since the time of his arrest in Africa on a U.S. warrant, Saab has insisted he is a Venezuelan diplomat targeted for his work helping his adopted homeland circumvent American economic sanctions.
South Africa marks holidays despite nationwide power cuts
JOHANNESBURG | South Africa's Christmas 2022 is a start/stop affair because the country's daily power cuts are hitting just about every aspect of the holiday.
Businesses and families are coping with rolling outages of electricity lasting from seven to 10 hours per day.
The chugging of diesel generators can be heard near stores and restaurants from posh areas to townships. The festive calendar of celebrations with family and friends is now a meticulous dance around the daily schedule of power cuts.
South Africa's state utility, Eskom, has battled to meet the demand for electricity in the continent's most industrialized economy for more than 10 years but the problem has become acute this year.
Brazil's Lula promises no deforestation but challenges loom
XAPURI, Brazil | Brazil's incoming president has promised to eliminate all deforestation by 2030, which would be a complete change of course for Brazil compared to the last four years. President-elect Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva takes office January 1.
But the parts of Amazon region, with its legacy of rubber tappers, have turned against his Workers' Party and its vision of a sustainable economy.
Many prefer to cut forest and run cattle. Many regions also became supporters of far-right President Jair Bolsonaro, who favored economic development over preservation. In the western state of Acre, traditional rubber tappers in many cases have turned to other activities, an indicator of the enormity of the challenge facing Lula.
