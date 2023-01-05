US to send Ukraine dozens of Bradleys in $2.85B aid package
WASHINGTON — The U.S. will send Ukraine nearly $3 billion in military aid, in a massive new package that will for the first time include several dozen Bradley fighting vehicles, U.S. officials said Thursday, in the Biden administration's latest step to send increasingly lethal and powerful weapons to help Ukraine beat back Russian forces.
European allies also stepped up their weapons commitments. Germany announced it will provide armored personnel carriers and a Patriot missile battery to Ukraine, and France said it will soon hold talks to arrange for the delivery of armored combat vehicles.
The Bradley, an armored carrier used to transport troops to combat, is not a tank but is known as a "tank-killer" because of the anti-tank missile it can fire. It is aimed at getting as much to the Ukrainian forces as possible during the winter months, before spring sets in and an expected increase in fighting begins.
Idaho court tosses lawsuit that aimed to block abortion bans
Idaho's Constitution does not implicitly enshrine abortion as a fundamental right, the state Supreme Court ruled Thursday as it dismissed a lawsuit brought by Planned Parenthood.
The ruling was a blow against those who are fighting Idaho laws that took effect in August, including one criminalizing all abortions after six weeks of gestation except to save a pregnant person's life or because of rape or incest.
The lawsuit against the governor and leaders of the Legislature had sought to block the implementation and enforcement of the state's new abortion laws that would let certain family members of a fetus sue health care professionals who perform abortions, the abortion ban, and a third provision making it a crime for medical professionals to perform an abortion after electrical activity is detected.
Survey: 3.3 million U.S. adults displaced by natural disasters
More than 1.3% of the adult population in the U.S. was displaced by natural disasters in the past year, with hurricanes responsible for more than half of the forced relocations, according to first-of-its-kind survey results from the U.S. Census Bureau.
The Household Pulse Survey results said that 3.3 million U.S. adults were displaced by either hurricanes, floods, fires, tornados or other disasters. The two-year-old online survey asked for the first time about displacement from natural disasters in results released Thursday.
In Florida, nearly 1 million people, or about 1 in 17 adult residents, were displaced in a state that was ravaged by Hurricanes Ian and Nicole in the fall. More than 409,000 people — or almost 1 in 8 residents — were displaced in Louisiana.
Among the states with lowest rates of the adult population being displaced by disasters were Indiana, Maine, North Dakota, Ohio and Oklahoma.
