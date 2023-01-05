Russia Ukraine War Biden

American soldiers drive a Bradley fighting vehicle during a joint exercise with Syrian Democratic Forces at the countryside of Deir Ezzor in 2021 in northeastern Syria. 

 Associated Press

US to send Ukraine dozens of Bradleys in $2.85B aid package

WASHINGTON — The U.S. will send Ukraine nearly $3 billion in military aid, in a massive new package that will for the first time include several dozen Bradley fighting vehicles, U.S. officials said Thursday, in the Biden administration's latest step to send increasingly lethal and powerful weapons to help Ukraine beat back Russian forces.

