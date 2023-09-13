Johannesburg City Decay

JOHANNESBURG | One of the few things that survived the fire and smoke that caused at least 76 horrific deaths in a rundown apartment block in Johannesburg is a circular plaque hanging on the brown brick exterior. It has a five-sentence inscription outlining the building’s history.

No. 80 Albert Street — the scene of one of South Africa’s worst inner-city tragedies — was a central pass office during the apartheid era of racial segregation, a checkpoint for enforcing a despised law that controlled the movement of Black people nearly everywhere in the country.

