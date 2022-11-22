Mexico and Poland play out 0-0 draw at World Cup
DOHA, Qatar | After Guillermo Ochoa had made one of the biggest penalty saves of his career — against Poland's Robert Lewandowski, no less — his thoughts immediately turned to Mexico's next World Cup opponent.
And who can blame him, because that next game is against Argentina on Saturday.
Ochoa stopped Lewandowski's second-half penalty to preserve a 0-0 draw with Poland on Tuesday. The game was played shortly after Saudi Arabia shook up Group C with a 2-1 upset victory over Argentina.
If Mexico can also exploit Argentina's vulnerabilities, the team will be in good position for the group finale against Saudi Arabia.
“From the start we knew we had a tricky group," Ochoa said. “We wouldn’t underestimate any opponent. We have a tough opponent in the next game. But Mexico is also a tough team.”
Lewandowski is Poland’s all-time leading scorer with 76 goals, but he remains without one at the World Cup.
The Barcelona striker was awarded the penalty following a VAR review after Hector Moreno got hold of his shirt and pulled him down. He took a deep breath before his attempt.
Ochoa, playing in his fifth World Cup, dived to make the stop, then came up yelling in celebration, sending the crowd into chants of “Memo!”
While Mexico dominated possession, Poland goalkeeper Wojciech Szczesny turned away all four of El Tri’s shots on goal.
Mexico has made it to the knockout round in the last seven World Cups, but the “quinto partido,” or fifth game, has eluded the team. El Tri’s best showing at the World Cup was reaching the quarterfinals in 1970 and 1986 as hosts.
Poland was making its second straight World Cup appearance. The team was eliminated in the group stage in 2018.
Jorge Sanchez had a good chance for Mexico in the 44th minute but Szczesny, who plays for Juventus, pushed it over the crossbar.
“It is a pity we weren’t able to score. But it was a close match and there weren’t very many opportunities on both sides,” Poland coach Czeslaw Michniewicz said.
It was Ochoa’s denial of Lewandowski, who moved from Bayern Munich to Barcelona this season and has 13 goals in 14 appearances, that brought the stadium filled with mostly green jerseys to their feet.
“It seems like we're playing at home,” Ochoa said of the contingent of fans who traveled to Qatar.
It wasn’t the first time Ochoa had come up big on soccer’s biggest stage: In 2014 he made six saves in a scoreless draw with Brazil, which was among the favorites as the tournament’s host. He even denied Brazil striker Neymar on a header and afterward called it the “game of a lifetime."
El Tri has been dogged by criticism heading into the World Cup.
Mexico’s all-time leading scorer, Javier “Chicharito” Hernandez, was left off the roster for Qatar by coach Gerardo “Tata” Martino. Hernandez, who currently plays for the LA Galaxy, had played in the last three World Cups, but hasn’t appeared with the national team since 2019.
Martino was also criticized for including Wolverhampton Wanderers striker Raul Jimenez, who has struggled with a groin injury. Replaced by Henty Martin to start, Jimenez came in as a substitute in the second half.
Martino said Argentina's loss will change Mexico's preparations.
“Nobody should be surprised. These are the results that can only happen in the first stage of the World Cup,” Martino said. “We thought that would be a win by Argentina."
The match was played at Stadium 974, named after Qatar’s country code. The stadium was built from old shipping containers and will be eventually dismantled — Qatar’s solution to the “white elephant” stadiums that went largely unused after other World Cups.
There was also history made. Stephanie Frappart of France became the first woman to officiate a men’s World Cup match, serving as the fourth official.
Frappart joins Japan’s Yamashita Yoshimi and Rwanda’s Salima Mukansanga among the 36 referees selected for the tournament.
Darrelle Revis among Pro Football Hall of Fame semifinalists
CANTON, Ohio | Four-time All-Pro cornerback Darrelle Revis is one of five first-year eligible players among 28 modern day semifinalists for the Pro Football Hall of Fame’s class of 2023.
Joining Revis as candidates for induction next year are offensive linemen Jahri Evans and Joe Thomas, defensive lineman Dwight Freeney and linebacker James Harrison. Each last played in the 2017 season.
Henry Ellard and London Fletcher are semifinalists for the first time. Albert Lewis, a semifinalist in 2013, is also on the list. Ellard, who retired following the 1998 season, and Lewis, who also retired in 1998, are in their final year of eligibility as modern era players.
Torry Holt returns for the ninth time, Hines Ward and Darren Woodson are semifinalists for the seventh time and Ronde Barber makes the list for the sixth time. Zach Thomas is a fifth-timer and James Willis and Reggie Wayne are back for a fourth time.
Eric Allen, Jared Allen, Willie Anderson, Anquan Boldin, Rodney Harrison, Devin Hester, Andre Johnson, Robert Mathis, Steve Smith Sr., Fred Taylor, DeMarcus Ware, Ricky Watters and Vince Wilfork complete the list.
The 28 semifinalists will be reduced to 15 finalists before the final voting process in January. The inductees will be announced on Feb. 9 during NFL Honors, the prime-time awards show when The Associated Press reveals its individual award winners for the 2022 NFL season, including Most Valuable Player and Coach of the Year.
Four finalists previously announced are Don Coryell in the coaching category, and Chuck Howley, Joe Klecko and Ken Riley in the senior category.
NCAA awards Final Four to Las Vegas for first time
The Final Four is headed for the first time to Las Vegas, where wagering on the NCAA Tournament has long been a staple of March Madness revelry, after the NCAA awarded the men's national semifinals and championship game to Allegiant Stadium for the 2027-28 season.
The NCAA also announced Tuesday that Ford Field in Detroit would host the Final Four in 2027, while Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis would get the 2029 event and AT&T Stadium in Dallas would get the 2030 event.
“We are excited to bring the NCAA’s premier championship to Las Vegas, a city that for a number of years has hosted numerous championships from several member conferences,” said Bradley athletic director Chris Reynolds, who chairs the NCAA selection committee. “The feedback from leagues, the fans of their teams and the media covering the events staged there has been overwhelmingly positive, and we are confident we’ll get the same reviews.”
The national championship this season will be decided at NRG Stadium in Houston, while State Farm Stadium in Phoenix, the Alamodome in San Antonio and Lucas Oil Stadium already had been chosen for the following three Final Fours.
The NCAA long shied away from taking marquee events to Las Vegas because of its reputation as a gambling mecca. But the stance softened over the years, particularly as sports wagering became legal in states across the country, and many leagues have made its glitzy arenas the homes of their postseason basketball tournaments.
The Mountain West will play its championship game this season at the Thomas & Mack Center, the Pac-12 at T-Mobile Arena, the West Coast Conference at Orleans Arena and the WAC split between Michelob ULTRA Arena and Orleans Arena.
Las Vegas already was scheduled to host nine other NCAA championships over the next four years, and the men's NCAA Tournament will head there for the first time next March when a regional round is played at T-Mobile Arena.
“We’re thrilled. It’s pretty exciting to have such a marquee event come to town,” said Steve Hill, CEO of the Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority. "Vegas has been a basketball town for decades. We’ve had an interesting road with the NCAA along that time. It is really gratifying to be able to work with the NCAA to bring their marquee event here and really celebrate what basketball is all about in this town.”
Once a pariah for sports, Las Vegas has suddenly become a destination. The Raiders and Golden Knights of the NHL play in sparkling new facilities, the NFL had such success with its Pro Bowl last season that it's bringing back a reinvented version of it in February, and Formula 1 is returning to the Las Vegas Strip for the first time since 1982 next summer.
The other Final Four sites chosen Tuesday have a history of hosting the men's basketball championship.
Ford Field was the site of the 2009 tournament, when 72,922 fans packed the home of the Detroit Lions to watch North Carolina beat Michigan State. AT&T Stadium will also get its second Final Four after hosting it in 2014, when Connecticut beat Kentucky before a crowd of 79,238 at the home of the Dallas Cowboys.
Lucas Oil Stadium has hosted the Final Four six times in the past 25 years, including the 2021 event, when the entire NCAA Tournament was conducted in front of a limited number of fans at venues scattered across Indiana. When it hosts the Final Four in 2029, Indianapolis will tie Kansas City for the most times conducting the title game with 10 apiece.
“It’s been said many times about how coaches, players, fans and media love coming to the Final Four in Indianapolis, but I don’t think you can overstate just how much everyone enjoys their experience when they go,” Reynolds said. “The people not only embrace major events, but they don’t take a single thing for granted."
Ronaldo to leave Manchester United 'with immediate effect'
DOHA, Qatar | Cristiano Ronaldo will leave Manchester United “with immediate effect,” the Premier League club said Tuesday, days after he gave an explosive interview criticizing manager Erik ten Hag and the club's owners.
It wasn't known where the 37-year-old Ronaldo will go next next after failing to secure a move to a Champions League club in the summer.
“Following conversations with Manchester United we have mutually agreed to end our contract early,” Ronaldo said. “I love Manchester United and I love the fans, that will never ever change. However, it feels like the right time for me to seek a new challenge.
“I wish the team every success for the remainder of the season and for the future.”
Ronaldo, who is currently in Qatar with Portugal as he aims to win a first World Cup title for his country, has been left frustrated after being reduced to a fringe member of United's team this season.
The Portugal captain said he felt “betrayed” during the 90-minute interview with Piers Morgan, which aired Thursday and in which he was also critical of younger players.
United said last week that it had initiated appropriate steps in response to his comments, with the cancellation of his contract widely expected.
“Cristiano Ronaldo is to leave Manchester United by mutual agreement, with immediate effect,” it said on Tuesday. “The club thanks him for his immense contribution across two spells at Old Trafford, scoring 145 goals in 346 appearances, and wishes him and his family well for the future."
That statement didn't convey the club's dismay after the unauthorized interview.
Ronaldo's sudden exit could also speed up United's plans to sign a new center forward.
Ten Hag had planned to address his attack at the end of the season, but may now have to look for a replacement during the January window.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.