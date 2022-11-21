'Angry' Van Gaal looking for a joyous World Cup farewell
DOHA, Qatar | This year's World Cup wasn't part of the plan for Louis van Gaal. In fact, it was a major inconvenience.
He was retired when the Dutch soccer federation asked him last year to coach the national team for a third time. He was days away from turning 70. And he was also being treated for aggressive prostate cancer.
He still took the job.
“Because, simply, no one else was available at that time,” Van Gaal said.
So started the final assignment for one of soccer's most successful coaches, a man who has taken charge of and won trophies with Ajax, Barcelona, Bayern Munich and Manchester United and who has now extended his coaching career past 30 years by answering his country's call for the World Cup in Qatar.
Van Gaal may have initially stepped up more out of a sense of duty than any burning personal ambition to get back into the game. It's still opened up one more chance to win the big prize for Netherlands, which has lost three World Cup finals and went out in the semifinals in 2014 in a penalty shootout when Van Gaal was coach the last time.
The current team beat Senegal 2-0 in its World Cup opener on Monday, giving Van Gaal a 38th win as Dutch coach, a national record and another indicator of his pedigree.
Might that milestone be the start of a fairytale run through this World Cup for the man they call the Iron Tulip?
Maybe, but if it is to be a glorious final chapter for Van Gaal the coach, who has said he will definitely retire after this World Cup, it will be no fairytale. It'll rather be reward for a lot of hard work if Van Gaal's reputation as one of the sternest disciplinarians and most intense men in the game still holds, even after a five-year retirement and a health scare as serious as cancer.
It does.
Van Gaal smirked, just slightly, when his reputation was raised again at this World Cup. It was suggested to him that he'd been “angry” for an entire spell as coach of Barcelona earlier in his career, for example. It was surely time to mellow a little.
“I never changed. I never changed as a person,” Van Gaal said. "Perhaps I may have gained some experience. There was the conclusion that some things could be done different. But at the end of the day I have never changed over the course of my career.”
And he doesn't expect to now, even if he's 71 and the oldest coach at this World Cup. His fierce recent criticism of giving the World Cup to Qatar is proof of that.
His current players have no problem with that character, which captain Virgil van Dijk referred to as “direct” although Van Gaal is sometimes angry and almost always stern.
"He’s a great human being,” Van Dijk said.
Added forward Vincent Janssen: “He always knows how to motivate us.”
Van Gaal's own dedication to this World Cup campaign has been clear.
He gave up his retirement — no doubt partly spent at his vacation home in Portugal's Algarve region — to guide a new generation of Dutch players when it wasn't something he's really set his sights on doing. He coached for a little while from a wheelchair last year after falling off his bike at a training camp and breaking a bone in his hip. He wouldn't take any time off.
And then there's the cancer.
Although he was first diagnosed with it in 2020, Van Gaal didn't immediately tell his players when he was appointed coach in August 2021, thinking the details of his disease and the grueling treatment he was undergoing while coaching them would be a distraction. He put the team first.
He finally announced he had cancer, and was hopefully on the way to beating it, earlier this year.
“When the news came out, it was a shock for us,” Van Dijk said. “It was tough ... but we wanted to be there for him. And we will definitely go the extra yards knowing also that this is the last World Cup for him."
Saka, Rashford help England rout Iran 6-2 at World Cup
DOHA, Qatar | When Bukayo Saka and Marcus Rashford last walked off the field at a major international soccer tournament, they were bombarded with racist abuse.
Three goals for England in the team's opening match at this year's World Cup was their immediate riposte.
Saka scored two before giving way to Rashford, who added another in the second half of England's 6-2 rout of Iran on Monday.
The jubilant scene at the Khalifa International Stadium was in contrast to the tears shed following England's penalty shootout loss to Italy in last year's European Championship final. Saka and Rashford both failed to convert from the spot and were targeted on social media.
“It is a moment that has been with me and will be with me forever,” said Saka, who was only 19 during Euro 2020. "But I am so blessed and so grateful to have the coaching staff, not only here with the team at England, but also at Arsenal.
“My friends and my family put their arm around me along with my teammates and the nation supported me to help me get back to a good place. I feel that love from everyone around me.”
The win also provides encouragement for coach Gareth Southgate, who has faced the most troubled period of his England tenure over the last year. In a difficult buildup to the tournament in Qatar, he was booed after a 4-0 loss to Hungary in June and was humiliated by his own fans when they chanted, “You don’t know what you’re doing.”
Hundreds of fans missed the start of Monday's match because of an issue with digital tickets. When they eventually made their way to their seats, they witnessed an utterly dominant display from England.
Jude Bellingham's first international goal opened the scoring in the 35th minute.
Saka then got his first of the match in the 43rd and Raheem Sterling added another in first-half stoppage time. Saka scored his second shortly after the hour, but Mehdi Taremi pulled one back for Iran in the 65th minute.
Rashford struck six minutes later to extend England's lead to 5-1, and Jack Grealish also stepped off the bench to score a sixth in the 90th. Taremi added another for Iran from the penalty spot deep in stoppage time after John Stones was penalized for holding Morteza Pouraliganji’s shirt in the box.
The game was delayed for several minutes in the first half when Iran goalkeeper Ali Beiranvand clashed heads with a teammate. He was eventually taken off the field on a stretcher with the score still 0-0.
His replacement, Hossein Hosseini, was left with the unenviable task of facing England's potent attack.
The match had a total of 29 minutes of stoppage time, 15 minutes in the first half and 14 in the second.
After the match, Iran coach Carlos Queiroz pleaded with fans to support the team following apparent boos during the national anthem amid protests in the nation for women's rights.
“All the Iranians in the stadium are welcome, and feel free to criticize,” he said. “Those who come to disturb the team with issues that are not only about football opinions are not welcome. They are just simple football boys. They have one dream, to play football. It is not their fault that the World Cup happens at the moment. The moral is: Let the kids play the game. They want to represent the country, represent the people.”
BRILLIANT BELLINGHAM
Bellingham had not even made his senior debut by the time of the last World Cup in 2018. Now the Borussia Dortmund midfielder is one of the most coveted players in the Europe and is expected to spark a major transfer battle at the end of the season. Monday's performance is likely to see his reputation grow even more.
KANE’S OK
Southgate said Harry Kane was not injured despite concerns when he went down under a challenge in the second half and was later substituted.
“I think Harry is fine,” the coach said. “It looked a bad tackle, but he carried on and we took him off because we thought it was a moment when we could do that.”
UP NEXT
England faces the United States on Friday and Iran takes on Wales.
Ex-UFC champion pleads not guilty to attempted murder
SAN JOSE, Calif. | Former two-time UFC heavyweight champion Cain Velasquez pleaded not guilty Monday to felony attempted murder, assault and weapons charges in a case involving a man who allegedly sexually abused one of Velasquez's children.
Velasquez was charged in March in San Jose, California, after he allegedly shot at a pickup truck carrying a man accused of sexually abusing a 4-year-old family member.
Prosecutors said that on Feb. 28, Velasquez chased a pickup truck carrying the man and the man's parents at high speeds through three Silicon Valley cities and rammed it with his own truck. He fired a .40-caliber pistol at the vehicle several times, wounding the man's stepfather, who was driving, in his arm and torso, prosecutors said.
Velasquez was released from jail on Nov. 9 on $1 million bail and ordered to wear a GPS monitoring device.
After entering his plea, Velasquez asked the judge to allow him to travel next month to Arizona State University to wrestle in a Lucha Libre event taking place Dec. 3, KNTV-TV reported.
The judge did not rule on the out-of-state travel request.
New Mexico police: Planned attack led to university shooting
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. | New Mexico investigators say a University of New Mexico student conspired with two other students and a teenage girl to lure a visiting New Mexico State University basketball player onto campus, leading to a shootout that left the UNM student dead and the player wounded.
The investigation into the shooting early Saturday continued Monday, with New Mexico State Police confirming that they have arrested and charged the teen with aggravated battery and conspiracy, but that it was too early to say whether others would face charges.
Police identified Brandon Travis as the University of New Mexico student who was fatally shot and accused of planning the assault on Mike Peake, the starting power forward for the Aggies basketball team. Police have identified the other two students, but their names have not been released.
The shooting in Albuquerque happened hours before the scheduled tipoff of a basketball game between the rival schools that was later postponed. It was not clear if the game would be rescheduled. The two teams already were set to face off in Las Cruces on Dec. 3.
New Mexico State Police said an altercation between Travis, 19, and Peake led to the shooting. They said Travis had plotted with his friends “to lure the 21-year-old victim to UNM campus and assault him.” How and why the two first crossed paths remained unclear.
“Once at the campus, Travis, armed with a firearm, confronted and shot the victim. The victim, who also had a firearm, shot Travis,” authorities said in a statement issued Sunday.
The teen girl and Travis' friends fled the scene outside a dormitory at UNM's Albuquerque campus.
Peake was listed in stable condition at a hospital.
New Mexico State University officials confirmed Monday that the player was Peake, a Chicago native who spent most of high school playing in Kansas before signing with Georgia and then transferring to Austin Peay State University. He came to NMSU for the 2021-22 season.
New Mexico State University Chancellor Dan E. Arvizu said in a statement it was important that “no one rush to judgment until all the facts are made available.”
University of New Mexico President Garnett Stokes said the university community was shaken by the shooting, calling it a "tragedy on so many levels.”
The shooting came six days after a former University of Virginia football player allegedly killed three Cavaliers football players and wounded two other students on the Charlottesville campus before being arrested.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.