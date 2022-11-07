Missouri coach Drinkwitz gets two-year extension
Missouri coach Eli Drinkwitz received a two-year contract extension Saturday, tying him to the program through the 2027 season, just hours before the Tigers lost another heartbreaker to Kentucky at Faurot Field.
The school did not announce the terms of the extension, though a university spokesman said Drinkwitz would receive an increase in guaranteed paid. His original six-year deal paid him $4 million annually before incentives.
“I know today’s loss is disappointing,” Drinkwitz said after the 21-17 defeat to the Wildcats, “but it’s the belief in how we’re doing it and the direction that we’re going, and really appreciate that belief. Belief’s a powerful thing, and I talked about it a couple of weeks (ago), I really feel like we’ve improved in a lot of ways, and the results will come.”
All four losses by the Tigers (4-5, 2-4 Southeastern Conference) in league play have been by one possession: They fell 17-14 at Auburn when Nathaniel Peat fumbled the ball going in for the winning touchdown in overtime, blew a late lead in a 26-22 loss to top-ranked Georgia and lost 24-17 at Florida before letting a 17-14 lead against the Wildcats slip away Saturday.
Kentucky scored the go-ahead touchdown with 5:18 to play after Missouri had taken its first lead of the game.
“Obviously didn’t get it done today,” Drinkwitz said, “but we’re still heading in the right direction. We got to keep everybody pulling in the right direction. You know, we’ve got three games left and we’ve got a lot of opportunities ahead of us, two of those at home, and got a lot of opportunity ahead of us, and this team will stay together and fight.”
Drinkwitz was hired in 2019 after the program had slipped to mediocrity under Barry Odom, but his rebuild was made complicated by the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic. Drinkwitz, who had won 12 games in his lone season as head coach at Appalachian State, wound up 5-5 in his debut season and 6-7 with a loss in the Armed Forces Bowl last year.
He is just 15-17 and 10-14 in SEC play.
The close call against the defending national champion Bulldogs showed the Tigers were on the right track, though, and back-to-back wins over Vanderbilt and South Carolina apparently gave Missouri officials confidence in the direction of the program. The university’s board of curators voted 7-0 to approve Drinkwitz’s contract extension.
“Coach Drinkwitz and his staff have created great momentum in our football program.” Missouri President Mun Choi said. “You can feel the excitement and you see it in the fans as they have turned out in great numbers at Faurot Field. Coach Drinkwitz’s program is a key part of the results-driven, championship culture that (athletic director Desiree) Reed-Francois is building to help support our student-athletes.”
Earlier this week, first-year Missouri defensive coordinator Blake Baker agreed to an extension that will keep him with the Tigers through the 2025 season. It increased his pay from $600,000 to an average salary of $1.2 million.
“Our football team is on the right trajectory,” Reed-Francois said, “and we are seeing results in recruiting and on the field. Coach Drinkwitz is a dynamic leader who brings people together and we believe in our football staff’s combined commitment to excellence in the classroom and in the community. We are looking forward to him continuing to lead our program into the future.”
Reich outas Colts try to fix stagnant offense
INDIANAPOLIS | Frank Reich’s attempt to fix the Indianapolis Colts’ sputtering offense failed so now team owner Jim Irsay is turning to another trusted name — former All-Pro center Jeff Saturday.
The Colts made both announcements about one hour apart Monday.
They come less than 24 hours after one of the worst offensive performances in team history.
Colts officials have scheduled an evening news conference to address the decision.
Saturday’s only coaching experience came at a Georgia high school and he’s served most recently as a team consultant and ESPN commentator. He’s a member of Indy’s Ring of Honor, played a key role in helping reach an agreement to settle the 2011 NFL lockout and has been a fixture in the Indy community since his rookie season in 1999.
For the Colts (3-5-1), the past few weeks have been a whirlwind.
Reich announced he was benching 2016 league MVP and longtime veteran Matt Ryan in favor of second-year quarterback Sam Ehlinger two weeks ago.
Last Tuesday, Reich fired offensive coordinator Marcus Brady even though Reich was calling the plays. General manager Chris Ballard also sent running back Nyheim Hines to Buffalo just before last week’s trade deadline.
Now Reich is out in the first midseason coaching change Irsay has made since taking over as owner 25 years ago.
“I think Frank’s an unbelievable football coach, I think he’s an unbelievable man,” said Tennessee coach Mike Vrabel, the last head coach still left from the 2018 hiring class. “We all know what we sign up for, and this is the other side of it that’s probably not so ... it’s difficult. You never want to see anybody lose their job.”
Irsay uncharacteristically declined to take questions following a dismal performance Sunday in which the Colts produced just 121 total yards and 43 net passing yards, the lowest single-game totals by Indy since 1997 against Seattle.
The Colts also went 0 for 14 on third downs, just the second time on record their conversion rate was 0.0%. They allowed nine sacks, the highest single-game total since October 2017, and only the second most in a game since 1981.
But it wasn’t just one game.
Indy has zero points on its opening possession this season and is the league’s only team to enter the fourth quarter trailing in every game in 2022. The result is a league-low 14.7 points per game. And with three straight losses, the Colts postseason hopes are fading.
The hope is that Saturday can find a solution to Indy’s most glaring problem, an offensive line that has allowed a league-high 35 sacks in nine games. It had been one of the league’s top units from 2018 through last season but has been in flux most of this season.
On Sunday, the Colts pulled right guard Matt Pryor and left tackle Dennis Kelly and replaced them with Will Fries and rookie Bernhard Raimann in yet another attempt to improve the pass protection.
“Jeff has been a beloved, integral member of our NFL family for nearly a decade,” ESPN said in a statement following the second announcement Monday. “When he came to us about this incredible opportunity he had with the Colts, we were thrilled for him and his family. We wish him the best of luck as he makes his NFL head coaching debut.”
As the season went on and the woes mounted, though, the growing pressure was evident on Reich’s face in recent weeks and in his shorter and quieter answers.
Even in the locker room, where Reich was respected and well liked, players seemed uneasy with so many changes.
Still, the players continued to express trust in Reich and Ballard making the right calls.
Reich was hired in 2018 after serving as offensive coordinator for the Super Bowl-winning Philadelphia Eagles — and after Josh McDaniels backed out of an agreement to coach Indy. Strangely, the Colts will face McDaniels in Las Vegas on Sunday.
“Frank’s a really good coach,” McDaniels said Monday. “He’s a great person and has done a lot of great things in our profession. I have a deep respect for him and what he does. It’s always tough to hear that.”
Reich took the Colts to the playoffs in two of his first four seasons and had them on the cusp of making it last season. But two inexplicable losses to close the season behind quarterback Carson Wentz, whom Reich lobbed to acquire in a trade, kept Indy out of the postseason.
Indy traded Wentz to Washington in March then acquired Ryan in a subsequent trade with Atlanta.
Reich also coached previously with the Arizona Cardinals and the then-San Diego Chargers after starting his coaching career working for the Colts and with Peyton Manning.
The longtime backup quarterback with the Buffalo Bills finished his first head coaching job with a 40-33-1 record. Reich is the second coach to be fired this season, joining Matt Rhule of Carolina.
Cardinals hire ex-slugger Holliday as new bench coach
The St. Louis Cardinals hired ex-slugger Matt Holliday, who helped the organization win the World Series in 2011, as manager Oliver Marmol’s bench coach Sunday.
Holliday replaces Skip Schumaker, who was hired last month as the manager of the Miami Marlins.
The Cardinals also announced Dusty Blake, who had been a pitching strategist, was promoted to pitching coach and Turner Ward, who had been an assistant hitting coach, was promoted to hitting coach. Blake replaces Mike Maddux and Ward takes over for Jeff Albert. Both stepped away after long tenures with the Cardinals.
Cardinals president John Mozeliak acknowledged the club would have a lot of openings to fill late last month, saying he wasn’t opposed to hiring someone from outside the organization.
“We want to make sure we’re addressing all our needs,” Mozeliak said.
He got the best of both of both worlds in Holliday. The 42-year-old slugger, a seven-time All-Star during his 15-year big league career, had been coaching at Oklahoma State in his hometown of Stillwater.
He began his career with the Rockies before spending eight years in St. Louis, where he became a fan favorite. Holliday retired in 2018 after a year with the Yankees and a final year in Colorado.
The Cardinals filled out their coaching staff by choosing Brand Allen, a member of their minor league staff, to replace Ward as their assistant hitting coach. Julio Rangle, who had been with the Red Sox, will be the new assistant pitching coach.
Patrick Elkins will return for another season as the club’s run-production specialist. Stubby Clapp will be back as first base coach, Pop Warner as third base coach, Willie McGee as a coach and Jamie Pogue and Kleininger Teran as bullpen catchers.
The Cardinals went 93-69 and won their second NL Central title in the past four years this season. They were swept by the eventual National League champion Philadelphia Phillies in their two-game, wild-card series.
DeGrom, Correa, Bogaerts, Rodón turn down options, go free
LAS VEGAS | Jacob deGrom, Carlos Correa, Xander Bogaerts and Carlos Rodón turned down player options Monday, joining a free agent market that includes Aaron Judge, Trea Turner and Dansby Swanson.
DeGrom, a two-time NL Cy Young Award winner, gave up a $30.5 million salary for next season, ending his contract with the New York Mets at $107 million for four years. The 34-year-old right-hander, a four-time All-Star, was limited to 15 starts last year and 11 this season because of injuries.
Correa left the Houston Astros after the 2021 season and signed a $105.3 million, three-year deal with the Minnesota Twins that gave him the right to opt out after one season. The 28-year-old shortstop, a two-time All-Star, gives up $35.1 million salaries in each of the next two seasons after hitting .291 with 22 homers and 64 RBIs.
Bogaerts, 30, agreed to a $120 million, six-year deal with Boston that gave the shortstop the right to terminate the contract after 2022. The four-time All-Star forfeits salaries of $20 million in each of the next three seasons after hitting .307 with 15 homers and 73 RBIs.
Rodón, a 29-year-old left-hander, left the Chicago White Sox after the 2021 season and agreed to a $44 million, two-year contract with the San Francisco Giants that gave him the right to opt out after one season and give up a $22.5 million salary for next year. An All-Star in each of the last two seasons, he was 14-8 with a 2.88 ERA for the Giants.
Washington designated hitter Nelson Cruz turned down a $16 million mutual option in favor of a $3 million buyout, making his deal with the Nationals worth $15 million for one season. The 42-year-old hit .234 with 10 homers and 64 RBIs.
Mets pitcher Taijuan Walker turned down a $7.5 million player option in favor of a $3 million buyout, making his deal worth $17 million over two seasons. The 30-year-old right-hander was 12-5 with a 3.49 ERA in 29 starts.
San Diego outfielder Jurickson Profar turned down a $6.5 million option for a $1 million buyout, making his deal worth $13.5 million over two years. He hit .243 with 15 homers and 58 RBIs. Padres right-hander Robert Suarez turned down a $5 million option for a $1 million buyout, ending his contract after one year and $6 million. He had a 2.27 ERA in 45 relief appearances after joining the Padres from the Japan Central League’s Hanshin Tigers.
Arizona right-hander Zach Davies declined a $1.5 million mutual option and gets a $250,000 buyout. The 29-year-old right-hander was 2-5 with a 4.09 ERA in 27 starts.
A total of 140 players have become free agents since the World Series ended and about 40 more are eligible.
