Nash out as Nets coach after poor start, more controversy
NEW YORK (AP) — Steve Nash is out as Brooklyn Nets coach after a disappointing start and more controversy surrounding Kyrie Irving.
The Nets announced Tuesday that they had parted ways with the Hall of Fame point guard, a day after they beat Indiana to improve to 2-5.
Nash made it to this season after Kevin Durant said he wanted him out this summer, but not much longer. The Nets have been another mess, with bad play on the court and bad headlines off it.
The biggest — again — was created by Irving, who posted a link to an antisemitic work on his Twitter page last week, drawing criticism from Nets owner Joe Tsai.
“Since becoming head coach, Steve was faced with a number of unprecedented challenges, and we are sincerely grateful for his leadership, patience and humility throughout his tenure," general manager Sean Marks said in a statement.
“Personally, this was an immensely difficult decision; however, after much deliberation and evaluation of how the season has begun, we agreed that a change is necessary at this time.”
The Nets may move quickly to replace Nash. A person with knowledge of the matter said the Nets were in discussions with suspended Boston coach Ime Udoka — a former Brooklyn assistant who is not with the Celtics this season because he was found to have violated team rules by having a relationship with a female staffer within the organization. The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because those talks were not revealed publicly.
ESPN first reported the talks between Udoka and the Nets. The Nets said a decision on the team’s next coach would be made in the near future.
Nash led the Nets to a 92-62 record and the playoffs in both full seasons, his first as an NBA coach. But they lost Irving and James Harden to injuries during their second-round loss to Milwaukee in 2021, then were a first-round flop last season after trading Harden during the middle of the season.
Much of the Nets' problems during the latter season were caused by Irving being unavailable for most of their home games because he refused to get vaccinated for the coronavirus, as mandated at the time in New York City.
Nash handled it all as best as possible, but apparently not good enough for his best player. Durant said he wanted to be traded this summer if the Nets didn't fire Marks and Nash, but Tsai stood by them and Durant eventually pulled back his request.
Nash downplayed that before this season began, saying he didn't believe the reports were entirely true and that they had quickly talked through their issues.
But things started poorly this season and Nash gave some his hardest criticism of the team during his tenure after their loss to Indiana on Saturday night, calling their defensive effort a “disaster” and saying he didn't see desire or will.
“We have to look deep, deep inside ourselves and what we want to do, what we want to accomplish,” Nash said. “Do we want to give up on this because it’s been difficult early, or do we want to stay the course and start to build something?”
Much of that was ignored because the focus was on Irving's combative news conference defending his tweet, and the Nets beat the Pacers in the rematch Monday to end a four-game skid.
But Nash's tenure ended anyway a day later, hours before Brooklyn is set to host Chicago. Jacque Vaughn will serve as acting head coach against the Bulls.
Tsai alluded to the constant turbulence around the team in his statement thanking Nash.
“My admiration and respect for him grew over time as he brought hard work and positive attitude to our organization every day, even in periods of exceptional storm surrounding the team,” Tsai said.
Nash thanked the Tsai family and Marks for giving him the opportunity, calling the job “an amazing experience with many challenges that I'm incredibly grateful for.”
Marks chose his former teammate as coach in 2020 despite no experience in the job, citing Nash's ability to be a connector of personalities as a player. Nash was a two-time MVP with the Phoenix Suns who ended his 18-year career third on the NBA's list with 10,335 assists.
But his schemes were criticized as the Nets struggled defensively throughout his tenure and often didn't show the ball-moving style of play on offense that his Suns teams did, instead relying on Durant, Irving or Harden to isolate.
Beyond the player changes, Nash also had to adapt to changes on his bench. Mike D'Antoni, the two-time NBA Coach of the Year, stepped down as his assistant after one season, and Udoka left to become coach of the Celtics.
AP source: White Sox hire Royals coach Grifol as manager
CHICAGO | The Chicago White Sox hired Kansas City Royals bench coach Pedro Grifol to replace Hall of Famer Tony La Russa as their manager, a person familiar with the situation said on Tuesday.
The person spoke on the condition of anonymity because the team has not announced the hiring. ESPN first reported the move.
The 52-year-old Grifol will try to lift a team coming off a disappointing season. The White Sox finished second in the AL Central at 81-81 and missed the playoffs after running away with the division in 2021. La Russa missed the final 34 games because of health problems and announced he would not return, ending a disappointing two-year run with the franchise that gave him his first job as a big league skipper.
Grifol spent the past 10 seasons in a variety of coaching roles with Kansas City under former managers Ned Yost and Mike Matheny. He was part of teams that captured back-to-back pennants and won the World Series in 2015.
Grifol spent the past three seasons as the Royals bench coach. He interviewed for the managing job after Matheny was fired as part of a widespread shakeup within the organization after a 65-97 finish — Kansas City's sixth straight losing season. The Royals hired Tampa Bay Rays bench coach Matt Quatraro as manager on Sunday night.
Grifol previously spent 13 seasons coaching, scouting and managing in the Seattle Mariners' system. He was also a minor league catcher who played nine seasons in the Minnesota Twins and New York Mets organizations.
The previous four managers hired by the White Sox were either working for them or had ties to the franchise, including former players Ozzie Guillen and Robin Ventura. Rick Renteria, La Russa’s predecessor, spent the 2016 season as Ventura’s bench coach before getting promoted.
The White Sox began the season with championship aspirations after making the playoffs the previous two years. But they were plagued by injuries and inconsistent play.
All-Star shortstop Tim Anderson and sluggers Eloy Jiménez and Luis Robert missed significant time because of injuries. Catcher Yasmani Grandal and third baseman Yoán Moncada also had health issues, and they underperformed when they were on the field.
There were embarrassing breakdowns, too, such as when the White Sox ran themselves into the first 8-5 triple play in major league history during a loss to Minnesota on July 4.
The team showed some spark after La Russa stepped away from the team on Aug. 30. The White Sox won 10 of their first 14 games under bench coach Miguel Cairo, but they lost eight straight in September, dashing their playoff hopes.
The White Sox finished the season with more errors (101) than all but two teams. Their lineup was heavy on right-handed hitters, and they had maybe a few too many players more suited for first base and designated hitter roles.
AP source: Broncos trade Bradley Chubb to Miami Dolphins
ENGLEWOOD, Colo. | Two people with knowledge of the deal tell The Associated Press that the Denver Broncos are trading star-crossed pass rusher Bradley Chubb to Miami for a package that includes the Dolphins' first-round draft pick next year.
Both individuals spoke on condition of anonymity because the teams hadn't announced the trade, which includes Denver sending a fifth-round pick in 2025 to Miami and the Dolphins sending the Broncos a fourth-rounder in 2024 and running back Chase Edmonds.
The first-round pick is the one that the Dolphins acquired from San Francisco that allowed the 49ers to move up and draft quarterback Trey Lance in 2021.
The Dolphins forfeited their own 2023 first-round selection and a third-round selection in the 2024 draft after an NFL investigation found that Miami violated the league’s anti-tampering policy regarding communication with Tom Brady.
That probe stemmed from former Dolphins coach Brian Flores’ racial discrimination lawsuit against the league and also resulted in the suspension of Dolphins owner Stephen Ross, who has since returned.
Chubb was the fifth overall pick in the 2018 draft, a key part of Denver's stellar defense and a locker room leader.
Chubb has 5½ sacks this season — although none in the past three weeks — and a pair of forced fumbles after coming off his first fully healthy offseason since his rookie year when he had a career-best 12 sacks playing alongside Von Miller.
With the Broncos (3-5) off to a bad start under the Nathaniel Hackett-Russell Wilson coupling, general manager George Paton found more value in what he could get for Chubb in next April's draft than in the production he'd get from the former North Carolina State star over the next nine games.
Chubb is making nearly $14 million on his fifth-year option this season.
Paton had traded away his first- and second-round picks this year and next in the blockbuster deal that brought Wilson over from Seattle last spring, and now the Broncos will have a first-round selection next year to help them build around Wilson.
Paton on Thursday said the team wanted to keep its core players and that Chubb was one of them. But when asked if the Broncos are sellers in the market, the GM responded, “we’re going to do what’s best for the team.”
Chubb said last week that the speculation he was a top trade target was “kind of cool,” in that “it lets you know that I’m playing good ball where other teams notice it as well.” But he added that he preferred to stay “in Denver long term. I've got my house. I got everything. I'm comfortable.”
Chubb's career features almost as many missed games (25) as sacks (26).
He missed most of last season following surgeries on both ankles to remove bone spurs and didn't have a single sack in seven games upon his return. He also missed most of 2019 with a torn ACL, but bounced back in 2020 with a Pro Bowl season.
Chubb's departure comes at a time the Broncos are hurting in the pass rush department, although Randy Gregory (knee) and Baron Browning (wrist) might come off IR by the time the Broncos, who are on a bye, travel to Tennessee on Nov. 13.
Vikings acquire tight end TJ Hockenson in trade with Lions
MINNEAPOLIS | The Minnesota Vikings acquired tight end T.J. Hockenson from the division rival Detroit Lions a few hours before the NFL trade deadline on Tuesday, giving the NFC North leader another skill-position standout for a high-caliber offense.
The Vikings simply downgraded two draft picks with no net loss to make the swap with the Lions. They sent a 2023 second-rounder and a 2024 third-rounder for the Lions, for a 2023 fourth-rounder and a conditional 2024 fourth-rounder. The deal, which was pending completion of Hockenson passing a physical exam, came two days after a serious ankle injury for primary Vikings tight end Irv Smith Jr.
The Lions (1-6) previously picked up Hockenson’s fifth-year contract option for 2023, so the Vikings (6-1) are getting more than just a short-term rental from a last-place team going through another rebuilding process.
Hockenson has been one of the league's most productive pass-catching tight ends since the Lions picked him eighth overall in the first round of the 2019 draft out of Iowa. He made the Pro Bowl in 2020 and has 2,068 receiving yards and 15 touchdowns on 186 receptions in 47 games, having missed the last four games of his rookie year with torn ankle ligaments and a broken leg and missed the final five games of last season for a thumb injury that needed surgery.
The Vikings now have another proven field-stretching option for quarterback Kirk Cousins to pass to and help keep some of the opposing defensive attention off wide receiver Justin Jefferson and running back Dalvin Cook.
With 395 receiving yards, Hockenson has the highest seven-game total of his career. He has a league-leading average of 15.2 yards per catch among qualifying tight ends.
The Vikings are last in the NFL with an average of 7.3 yards per reception by a tight end, according to Sportradar data. Vikings tight ends also have four dropped passes, tied for the fourth-highest team total in the league.
The Vikings placed Smith on injured reserve on Tuesday, meaning he must sit out for a minimum of four games. He was hurt when he was blocking in front of running back Alexander Mattison during a touchdown pass from Cousins to K.J. Osborn in the fourth quarter on Sunday against Arizona. Mattison lost his balance and fell into the back of Smith's leg.
Hockenson will carry a salary cap hit in 2023 of more than $9.3 million. Smith will become a free agent after this season.
Johnny Mundt, who caught his first career touchdown pass against the Cardinals, has played 223 snaps (48%) for the Vikings. Smith has played 253 snaps (54%). With backup Ben Ellefson also on injured reserve, the Vikings recently signed six-year veteran Jacob Hollister for additional depth.
Coach Kevin O'Connell called Mundt's performance “ultra-consistent" on Monday, but he also made clear the Vikings were seeking more impact in the passing game from that position. Smith, who missed the entire 2021 season with a knee injury, was being counted on to provide that.
“That’s our job as a staff to continue to give Kirk all of the weapons and possibilities to make five eligible come to life,” O'Connell said on Monday, before the trade was made. “I expect a lot out of that room when their number is called.”
Nashville's Hany Mukhtar voted Major League Soccer's MVP
NEW YORK | Nashville midfielder Hany Mukhtar has been named Major League Soccer’s Most Valuable Player after leading the league with 23 goals and 11 assists.
The 27-year-old German’s combined goals and assists were the fifth most for a season in league history.
He was especially productive in the final 22 games of the season with 21 goals and seven assists. He had eight goals and four assists in August alone.
Nashville finished fifth in the Eastern Conference standings and lost 1-0 to the LA Galaxy in the first round of the playoffs.
Mukhtar, who joined Nashville in 2020, is the first German-born player to win the league’s Landon Donovan MLS MVP award. No American has been voted MVP since Chicago Fire forward Mike Magee in 2013.
The MVP is voted on by players, club technical staffs and the media. Mukhtar finished with 48.03% of the votes, followed by Austin’s Sebastian Driussi with 16.8%. Philadelphia goalkeeper Andre Blake finished third with 7.87%.
The Philadelphia Union and LAFC play Saturday in the MLS Cup final in Los Angeles.
