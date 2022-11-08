Game time: California to decide dual sports betting measures
LOS ANGELES | The gaming industry and Native American tribes bet big on dueling propositions to legalize sports gambling in California, pumping hundreds of millions of dollars into the most expensive ballot question campaigns in U.S. history.
But voters casting ballots in the midterm elections that conclude Tuesday may not want a piece of that action.
Californians have been inundated with a blast of advertisements as backers seek to legalize sports gambling by allowing it at tribal casinos and racetracks or through mobile and online wagering.
With a multibillion-dollar market at stake, proponents raised nearly $600 million — more than 250% higher than the record amount spent in 2020 by Uber, Lyft and other app-based ride-hailing and delivery services to prevent drivers from becoming employees eligible for benefits and job protection.
Still, preelection polls showed both ballot measures faced an uphill fight to win a majority. Should both be approved, a provision in the California Constitution calls for the one with the most votes to prevail.
More than 30 other states allow sports betting, but gambling in California is currently limited to Native American casinos, horse tracks, card rooms and the state lottery.
Proponents of the two initiatives propose different ways to offer sports gambling and each touts other benefits they say that will come to the state if their measure is approved.
Proposition 26 would allow casinos and the state's four horse tracks to offer sports betting in person. The initiative bankrolled by a coalition of tribes would also allow roulette and dice games at casinos.
A 10% tax would help pay for enforcement of gambling laws and programs to help gambling addicts.
Proposition 27 would would allow online and mobile sports betting for adults. Large gaming companies would have to partner with a tribe involved in gambling or tribes could enter the market on their own.
That measure is backed by DraftKings, BetMGM, FanDuel — the latter is the official odds provider for The Associated Press — as well as other national sports betting operators and a few tribes.
The initiative is being promoted for the funding it promises to funnel through tax revenues to help the homeless, the mentally ill and and poorer tribes that haven't been enriched by casinos.
The nonpartisan Legislative Analyst’s Office found that both initiatives would increase state revenues but it's unclear by how much. Proposition 26 could bring in tens of millions of dollars while Proposition 27 could bring in hundreds of millions, the office said.
However, that revenue could be offset if people spend their money on sports gambling instead of shopping or buying lottery tickets.
Democratic Gov. Gavin Newsom hasn’t taken a position on either proposal but has said Proposition 27 “is not a homeless initiative.”
The California Republican Party opposes both proposals. State Democrats oppose Proposition 27, but are neutral on Proposition 26. Major League Baseball is backing Proposition 27.
The No on Prop 26 campaign, funded largely by card rooms that stand to lose out, says the measure would give a handful of wealthy and powerful tribes “a virtual monopoly on all gaming in California.”
The No on 27 committee says the proposal is based on deceptive promises and says the gaming companies behind it “didn't write it for the homeless, they wrote it for themselves.”
Ecuador keeps World Cup place after ruling by sports court
GENEVA | Ecuador kept its place at the World Cup thanks to a Swiss court ruling on Tuesday, but will be deducted three points in qualifying for the 2026 tournament because of a false document being used to get a passport for a Colombia-born player.
The urgent ruling from CAS clears the way for Ecuador to play Qatar in the opening game of the tournament in Doha in less than two weeks. It also ended the hopes of Chile and Peru, who had each argued that they should replace their South American rival at the World Cup after accusing Ecuador of using an ineligible player in eight qualifying games.
But the CAS judges said Ecuador defender Byron Castillo was eligible according to FIFA rules to play in both the qualifying campaign and at the World Cup in Qatar "considering that the Ecuadorian authorities acknowledged Byron Castillo as an Ecuadorian national.”
However, the judges also said they accepted the argument that Castillo was born in Colombia and that false information about his date and place of birth had been used to get an Ecuadorian passport.
In Ecuador's favor, CAS said “a series of extenuating circumstances” included that the soccer federation had started a disciplinary case against Castillo “which was halted by a decision of the Ecuadorian judiciary.”
CAS also imposed a fine of 100,000 Swiss francs ($101,000) which the Ecuador soccer federation must pay to FIFA — although that's a small fraction of the $9 million that Ecuador is guaranteed as the minimum prize money for playing at the World Cup.
The three-point deduction in the South American qualifying group for the 2026 World Cup may not prove that costly, either. Qualifying for that tournament will see six of the 10 South American teams qualify directly — rather than the normal four — after the World Cup was expanded to 48 teams. It will be played in the United States, Canada and Mexico.
The court's logic for deferring the points penalty was that the punishment should not apply to the 2022 World Cup since Castillo had been technically eligible.
Ecuador claimed the fourth and final direct qualifying slot in South America for the tournament that starts Nov. 20. Ecuador is in Group A with Qatar, the Netherlands and Senegal.
Rodríguez, Harris win Baseball Digest rookie awards
NEW YORK | Center fielders Julio Rodríguez of the Seattle Mariners and Michael Harris II of the Atlanta Braves were chosen rookies of the year by Baseball Digest and eBay.
Rodríguez won the American League award Tuesday after hitting .284 with 28 home runs and 75 RBIs this season to help Seattle earn its first playoff berth since 2001. He stole 25 bases and compiled an .853 OPS.
Harris took the NL honor after making his major league debut May 28 and batting .297 with 19 homers and 64 RBIs for the NL East champion Braves. He had 20 stolen bases and an .853 OPS.
Rodríguez received all seven first-place votes in balloting announced by the publication. Harris garnered six, with the other one going to Atlanta pitcher Spencer Strider.
Voting was based on the regular season only.
Rodríguez and Harris, both 21, are among the three finalists in their respective leagues for the Rookie of the Year awards to be announced Monday by the Baseball Writers’ Association of America.
Rizzo, Bassitt turn down options, among 11 now free agents
LAS VEGAS | First baseman Anthony Rizzo became a free agent again when he declined his $16 million option with the New York Yankees for 2023.
Pitcher Chris Bassitt declined his $19 million option with the New York Mets and followed rotation mates Jacob deGrom and Taijuan Walker into free agency.
They were among 11 players who became free agents Tuesday, raising the total to 151. About 33 more players are potentially eligible to go free by Thursday, joining a free agent class headed by Aaron Judge, Trea Turner and Dansby Swanson, deGrom, Carlos Correa and Xander Bogaerts.
Acquired from the Chicago Cubs at the 2021 trade deadline, Rizzo went free after the 2021 season and stayed with the Yankees for a deal that paid $16 million this year.
He hit 32 home runs for the fourth time in his career — he's never hit more — and had 75 RBIs in 130 games despite a .224 batting average. The 33-year-old was sidelined between Aug. 31 and Sept. 18 by back pain and headaches from an epidural injection to treat his back.
Rizzo's home runs were 40% of the Yankees' 77 by left-handed batters and his RBIs were 37% of the 202 by New York's lefties.
Bassitt gets a $150,000 buyout, completing a one-year deal for $8.8 million. The 33-year-old went 5-9 with a 3.42 ERA in 30 starts after the Mets acquired him from Oakland at the end of the lockout.
San Diego declined a $20 million option on 31-year-old outfielder Wil Myers, who gets a $1 million buyout that completes an $83 million, six-year contract. He hit .261 with seven homers and 41 RBIs.
Colorado turned down an $8 million team option on reliever Scott Oberg, who has not pitched since 2019 due to blood clots in his arms. Oberg completed a $13 million, three-year contract.
Left-hander Andrew Chafin turned down $6.5 million option with Detroit, making his deal worth $6.5 million for one season. He went 2-3 with a 2.83 ERA in 64 relief appearances.
NL champion Philadelphia declined a $17 million option on second baseman Jean Segura, who gets a $1 million buyout that finishes a $70 million five-year deal. Phillies right-hander Zach Eflin turned down a $15 million mutual option for a $150,000 buyout, completing a $5.7 million, one-year contract.
Minnesota declined options on right-handers Chris Archer ($10 million) and Dylan Bundy ($11 million) and first baseman Miguel Sanó ($14 million) in favor of buyouts of $750,000 for Archer, $1 million for Bundy and $2.75 million for Sanó, who finished a $30 million, three-year contract.
Infielder Josh Harrison's $5,625,000 option was declined by the Chicago White Sox in favor of a $1.5 million buyout.
