Pro Football Hall of Famer Charley Trippi dies at 100
ATLANTA | Pro and College Football Hall of Famer Charley Trippi, a runner-up for the Heisman Trophy at Georgia who went on to lead the Cardinals to their most recent NFL championship in 1947, died Wednesday. He was 100.
The University of Georgia announced that Trippi died peacefully at his Athens home.
Trippi was one of football’s most versatile players, lining up at multiple positions on offense, defense and special teams. He is the only member of the Pro Football Hall of Fame to have 1,000 yards rushing, receiving and passing in his career.
The son of a Pennsylvania coal miner, Trippi had a simple explanation for his dazzling array of skills.
“In those days, the more things a player did, the more pay he could demand,” Trippi said, according to his bio at the Pro Football Hall of Fame. “I could run, kick, pass and catch, and that made me a valuable property.”
Trippi played his college football at Georgia in the 1940s, his career interrupted by a stint in the military during World War II.
Trippi led the Bulldogs to a Rose Bowl victory, finished second to Glenn Davis for the 1946 Heisman Trophy, and was a No. 1 overall draft pick by the Cardinals, who then called Chicago home.
He went on to star in the “Dream Backfield” for the Cardinals, leading the franchise to the 1947 NFL championship. The team, which moved to St. Louis in 1960 and then to its current home in Arizona in 1988, has yet to win another title.
“Charley Trippi was one of the greatest Bulldogs of all time!” Georgia athletic director Josh Brooks wrote on Twitter. “It was an honor to get to know him! God Bless the Trippi family.”
On Dec. 14, 2021, Trippi celebrated perhaps the crowning achievement of a remarkable life.
He turned 100 years old, becoming just the second member of the Pro Football Hall of Fame to reach the century mark. Clarence “Ace” Parker died on Nov. 6, 2013, at the age of 101.
Georgia coach Kirby Smart was among those who stopped by Trippi’s home to help celebrate with a cake topped by 100 candles.
Despite his feeble health, Trippi managed to blow them all out.
“If you know anything about his legend at Georgia, you know he was, perhaps, the greatest all-around football player on our campus,” Smart said that day.
Charles Louis Trippi was born in Pittston, Pennsylvania, just as America was embarking on a golden era of sports in the 1920s.
According to an often-repeated story, Trippi’s family could not afford to buy him football cleats but he punted so well in his regular shoes that his high school coach, Paul Shebby, stepped in to make the purchase. One day in punt formation, after the snapper sailed the ball over Trippi’s head, he ran back to pick it up and weaved his way to a touchdown that showed he was far more than a one-dimensional player.
Trippi received a scholarship to play for the Bulldogs through his connections to a Coke bottler -- who also happened to be a Georgia alum -- in nearby Wilkes-Barre, Pennsylvania.
As a sophomore in 1942, he starred on a Georgia team led by Heisman Trophy winner Frank Sinkwich. In a 75–0 rout of rival Florida, Trippi ran for two touchdowns, threw for another, and scored a fourth on an interception return. Georgia finished 11-1 and was picked as national champion in several polls, though the Bulldogs were No. 2 in The Associated Press rankings behind Ohio State.
Georgia capped the season with a 9–0 victory over UCLA in the Rose Bowl. Trippi carried 27 times for 115 yards, also handled passing and punting duties, and was retroactively named the game’s most valuable player when the award was created in 1953.
Trippi missed the entire 1944 season and part of 1945 serving in the military. He returned to Georgia to finish his college career in 1946.
Also a stellar baseball player, Trippi played one season with the Atlanta Crackers, a powerhouse minor league franchise at the time. He batted .334 in 106 games while drawing large crowds to Ponce de Leon Park. Even though several big league teams attempted to sign him, Trippi decided that football provided his best chance for success.
Baseball did play a role in Trippi’s pro football career. In 1946, he was at the center of a huge bidding war between the NFL Cardinals and the New York Yankees of the fledgling AII-America Football Conference.
The football Yankees were so sure he would agree to a joint contract to play both for them as well as the storied baseball team of the same name that they called a news conference to announce the deal.
But Trippi wound up signing a then-unprecedented four-year, $100,000 contract with the Cardinals to complete the “Dream Backfield” that also included Elmer Angsman, Paul Christman and Pat Harder.
In Trippi’s rookie season, Chicago won what remains its only undisputed NFL crown.
Cardinals owner Michael Bidwill, whose family has owned the franchise since 1933, said Trippi “will always enjoy a special place in the history of the National Football League, the Cardinals franchise and especially in the hearts of our family.”
“He was a key part of the Cardinals NFL championship team of 1947, my grandmother’s first as owner and on which my dad was a ballboy,” Bidwill said in a statement. “I had the pleasure of getting to know Charley in more recent years and hearing his stories from such an important time for the Cardinals and the NFL.”
The 1947 title game was played at Comiskey Park, where the Cardinals hosted the Philadelphia Eagles on a baseball-turned-football field coated with a thin sheet of ice on a bitterly cold day.
Unable to get much traction is his cleats, Trippi switched to a pair of sneakers. He led Chicago to a 28-21 victory, scoring a pair of touchdowns on a 44-yard run and a 75-yard punt return.
“The only time I played an NFL game in tennis shoes was in Chicago for our championship team,” Trippi said in a 2014 interview. “We got better footing in tennis shoes. You couldn’t stand up in cleats.”
The weather again played a huge role the following year when the Cardinals returned to the title game for a rematch against the Eagles at Shibe Park. A blizzard struck Philadelphia, dumping so much snow on the field the players couldn't even see the yard lines.
The Cardinals, who had averaged nearly 33 points a game during an 11-1 regular season, were shut out 7-0 by the Eagles in a thoroughly dismal affair.
“It was more of a pushing game,” Trippi recalled. “The ballplayers just couldn’t react like they wanted. I think the fans got cheated out of seeing a real championship game.”
When the Cardinals -- now in Arizona -- made their first Super Bowl appearance in 2009, Trippi was thrilled by their success and pulling hard for another championship.
“Well, I never lost hope,” he quipped before the big game, “but I was a little apprehensive there for a long time.”
Alas, the Pittsburgh Steelers knocked off the Cardinals 27-23, so that Trippi-led championship remains the franchise’s most recent.
He played nine seasons with the Cardinals, lining up pretty much anywhere he was needed.
Trippi started out as a halfback, switched to quarterback for two seasons and closed out his career playing mostly defensive back. He also was the punter, in addition to excelling as a kickoff and punt returner.
In 1968, Trippi was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame.
He was responsible for 53 regular-season touchdowns over his career: 23 rushing, 16 passing, 11 receiving, two on punt returns, and one with an interception return. For good measure, Trippi averaged 40.3 yards as a punter, had four career interceptions, and recovered 13 fumbles.
Coming from a brutal sport where far too many have died young, Trippi beat the odds by living into a second century. He was a vibrant figure for much of his life, raking leaves and cutting grass well into his 90s at his home not far from Georgia’s Sanford Stadium.
Trippi is survived by his wife, Peggy, and two children, daughter Brenda and son Charles, according to longtime friend Loran Smith. He was preceded in death by his first wife and oldest daughter.
Trippi was inducted into the College Football Hall of Fame in 1959.
Nine years later, during a brief speech marking his induction into Canton, he thanked those who helped him along the way, including his high school, college and NFL coaches.
“I’m glad I played football,” Trippi said.
Progress made but how soon CFP expands still up in the air
ROSEMONT, Ill. | The administrators who've been given the task of expanding the College Football Playoff from four to 12 teams left their latest in-person meetings Wednesday with the biggest question unanswered: How soon?
“Making progress,” CFP Executive Director Bill Hancock said after the meetings near Chicago's O'Hare International Airport. “We all have to remember the College Football Playoff will expand. And that will be a good thing for the game. And we’re just trying to see if we can do it earlier.
“I think a lot of us feel like earlier is icing on the cake. We’re going to have our cake in 2026. Can we ice it now and start earlier?”
The CFP management committee is scheduled to convene again on Oct. 20 in Dallas. The members expect to get some work done before then by video conference, but whether the logistical hurdles can be cleared to implement a new format as soon as the 2024 season is unclear.
“There are a million details, but really encouraged by our ability to work through them,” said Notre Dame athletic director Jack Swarbrick, who is a member of the management committee along with the 10 FBS conference commissioners. “Lot of work to do, we'll see. But thus far nothing that causes you to say, ‘This is impossible.’”
Swarbrick said there is still no hard deadline for deciding whether the new format can be implemented in 2024.
“To dig in as much as we’ve dug in and not find something that causes you to say, ‘This can’t happen,’ it’s encouraging,” he said.
Hancock emphasized if expansion can't be done for 2024, that wouldn't rule out 2025.
Expanding the playoff early could be worth an additional $450 million in gross revenue from media rights for the schools that compete in major college football.
The additional revenue will require a tweaked plan for distribution between conferences and for participating teams.
“The good news is you have a model you’ve worked under for a long time,” Swarbrick said. “So you’ve got a starting point.”
Most of the CFP revenue goes to the Power Five conferences and the bonuses for participation are relatively small: $6 million for placing a team in a semifinal game and $4 million for placing a team in a New Year's Six bowl.
Since a plan to expand to 12 teams was unveiled in the spring of 2021, and then snarled throughout the rest of the year by mistrust and provincialism, the commissioners have blown through several soft deadlines, hoping more time would bring consensus.
That didn't happen.
Expansion of the playoff for the 2024 and '25 seasons appeared off the table in February, but the university presidents and chancellors who oversee the CFP took matters into their own hands and revived the process.
By adopting the 12-team plan last month, the presidents directed the commissioners to try to implement a new format before the end of the CFP’s current contract with ESPN. That deal ends after the 2025 season.
The playoff will expand to 12 for 2026, with a new television contract that is likely to include multiple network partners. If expansion happens in 2024 and/or 2025, ESPN would have first crack at buying the rights to the additional games.
But expanding within the existing contract is trickier because agreements, dates and venues have already been set.
Atlanta was announced as the site for the championship game following the 2024 season. The game is set for Jan. 6, but would need to be pushed back about two weeks to accommodate a 12-team playoff. Same for the semifinals.
“We we hope for more progress,” Hancock said of the next meeting in October. “But I don’t want to mischaracterize it as a deadline.”
Brady apologizes for comparing playing football to military
TAMPA, Fla. | Tom Brady apologized Thursday for making a comparison between football and military deployment while interviewing NBA star Kevin Durant on the seven-time Super Bowl champion’s weekly podcast.
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback said he used a “very poor choice of words” on the SiriusXM podcast “Let’s Go! With Tom Brady, Larry Fitzgerald and Jim Gray” while he and Durant were discussing the difficulty of balancing a commitment to being highly successful athletes with life outside of sports.
“Earlier this week I made a statement about playing football and the military. It was a very poor choice of words,” Brady said. “I just want to express that to any sentiments out there that people may have taken in a certain way, so I apologize.”
Durant was a guest on the podcast Monday.
“I almost look at a football season like you’re going away on deployment in the military, and it’s like, ‘Man, here I go again.’ There’s only one way to do it. ... The reality is you can really only be authentic to yourself, right?” Brady said on the podcast.
“Whenever you may say, ‘Oh man, I want to, you know, make sure I spend a little more time doing this.’ When it comes down to it, your competitiveness takes over and as much as you want to have this playful balance with the work balance, you’re going to end up doing exactly what you’ve always done, which is why you are who you are,” Brady added. “You’re going to go, how do I get it done?”
The quarterback was asked Thursday to explain the point he was trying to make during the podcast.
“To be honest, I really don’t want to expand on it too much. ... I have a tremendous amount of gratitude for everyone who served (in the military),” Brady said.
“In the end, we play a game and the military is defending our country,” Brady added. “It’s two very different things, and I shouldn’t have made the comparison.”
Prescott's return on track as Cowboys prepare for Lions
FRISCO, Texas | Dak Prescott will be “in the lead chair as far as reps” for practice in the latest sign that the star quarterback for the Dallas Cowboys will return from injury Sunday against Detroit.
Coach Mike McCarthy left little doubt about the end of Prescott's five-game absence because of a fractured thumb on his throwing hand. The quarterback said over the weekend he expected to play.
Prescott threw 40 passes during a scaled-back practice Wednesday coming off a late game at Philadelphia.
“I thought he looked very good,” McCarthy said. “We’ll look to expand that (Thursday) and put him in the lead chair as far as reps just to give him the opportunity to prepare to play.”
The Cowboys (4-2) lost to the undefeated Eagles 26-17 with first place in the NFC East on the line.
Now they face the Lions (1-4), one of two one-win teams in the NFC. Dallas gets another struggling opponent at home next week against Chicago.
Dallas won four consecutive games with Cooper Rush replacing Prescott after the 2016 NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year fractured his right thumb in a season-opening loss to Tampa Bay.
The winning streak pushed Rush's career record to 5-0, including a victory last season at Minnesota.
Although Rush no longer has a perfect record, the Cowboys are one of just four teams in the NFC with a winning record through six weeks. Three of those teams are in the NFC East.
McCarthy credited the players' participation in the offseason program and a mostly healthy training camp in California with helping Dallas stay in contention without Prescott.
“I think it’s a credit to the whole team, especially what Cooper Rush was able to do,” McCarthy said. “I think it’s all those things, they add up and then it’s all part of keeping the train on the tracks.”
NHL's Kraken get original music from Oscar winner Zimmer
SEATTLE | With Hollywood producer Jerry Bruckheimer as part of the ownership group, the Seattle Kraken were always going to have a cinematic element to their video productions.
When the Kraken decided to revamp their pregame introductions during the offseason, Bruckheimer was involved to go over ideas. On one such Zoom meeting, Bruckheimer said he had a friend who might be willing to do a favor and provide some grandiose music that would build to a crescendo as players hit the ice.
His pal: Oscar- and Grammy-winning composer Hans Zimmer.
“When I watched their game presentation, which I thought was very good, the one thing that they missed was the kind of explosion when the players come on the ice. Musically that could be very interesting because they’re basically gladiators going to battle,” Bruckheimer told The Associated Press. “I felt that I’ve been working with Hans Zimmer on ‘Top Gun,’ and he’s a composer that certainly can write that kind of theme for the players and for the team.”
If you want music for gladiators, well, get the guy who wrote the score for “Gladiator.”
Bruckheimer called in that favor from Zimmer, who created an eight-minute original composition for the Kraken. Part of it is used during the three-minute introduction video that plays just before Seattle takes the ice.
The Kraken are also playing Zimmer's music during breaks in the game, in promotional TV spots and even on the Seattle Monorail for fans en route to Climate Pledge Arena.
“He’s got an amazing ability to write phenomenal themes. Very simple, phenomenal themes,” Bruckheimer said. “And you listen to the things ... whether it’s four notes, six notes, whatever it is, it’s so memorable. That when you leave a movie theater that is embedded in your brain you can play it over and over again. That’s what’s so exciting about him.”
Zimmer won his second Academy Award for Best Original Score earlier this year, for “Dune.” He won previously in 1995 for “The Lion King” and has been nominated nine other times. Zimmer also has three Golden Globes and four Grammys. While he has worked primarily in movies — several of them produced by Bruckheimer — Zimmer also has a few video game scores on his resume.
But this was his first venture into hockey.
Bruckheimer first heard the composition when he connected with Zimmer while finishing a movie in London earlier this year. They later set up a listening session for the staff in Seattle to hear the finished product, and the full production — music and video — made its debut last weekend at the home opener for the second-year franchise.
“It should be about the players entering the ice, introducing them and getting the crowd excited about that first blade hitting the ice and the crescendo of all those players jumping out there and skating around. That’s the moment,” Bruckheimer said.
