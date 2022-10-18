Prime Video will add Black Friday game to NFL package in '23
The NFL will expand to Black Friday beginning next season.
The league announced Tuesday that Amazon Prime Video will stream a game on the day after Thanksgiving. The first Black Friday game will kick off at 3 p.m. ET on Nov. 24, 2023. The teams will be announced in May when the regular-season schedule is expected to be released.
Prime Video is in its first season as the exclusive carrier of “Thursday Night Football” and will expand to 16 games next season.
The package, which goes through the 2033 season, averages $1.2 billion per season, but Amazon will pay between $50 million and $70 million per year for the additional game.
NFL owners passed a resolution during the league meetings in March that gave the league permission to schedule another short turnaround game the week of Thanksgiving.
Marie Donoghue, Amazon’s vice president of global sports video, said discussions about a Black Friday game began while the original contract was being negotiated last year, but that it picked up more steam this year.
Donoghue said Amazon will treat the game like one of the biggest of the season.
“Given what that day already means to millions of Americans, and how many of them interact with Amazon and what a strong presence Amazon has. And also, the fact that there were no NFL games on that day, we thought we could treat it like a Super Bowl,” she said.
The NFL has regularly played three games on Thanksgiving Day since 2006. The prime-time game was originally carried by NFL Network before NBC took it over in 2012. CBS and Fox alternate carrying the early game from Detroit and the late afternoon matchup from Dallas.
There were rumors this summer that the Black Friday game would be fast-tracked to this year, but the day is already packed with the World Cup and high-profile college football matchups.
The United States will face England in a World Cup group stage match on Fox at 2 p.m. ET. College football has long used Black Friday as a day to showcase rivalry games, and this year is no exception with Texas vs. Baylor, North Carolina vs. NC State, Missouri vs. Arkansas, Iowa vs. Nebraska and Florida State vs. Florida among the matchups.
"This year we were focused on the 15 Thursdays they already had. But now as we get here almost to the halfway point and see the great success out of the gate with Amazon, it felt like the right time to take the next step forward, and add to the partnership and expand onto Black Friday,” said Hans Schroeder, the executive vice president of NFL Media.
According to Nielsen, Prime Video is averaging 10.8 million viewers through the first five games. The past two games have not been must-see TV as Indianapolis defeated Denver 12-9 in OT and Washington held on for a 12-7 victory over Chicago.
The game this Thursday will be a matchup of 2-4 teams when New Orleans visits Arizona. The Oct. 27 matchup features Lamar Jackson's Baltimore Ravens and Tom Brady's Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
The league has eight weeks set aside to cycle through byes, but all 32 teams are in action for Week 12 this season, which is the week of Thanksgiving.
The additional game also means there will be eight windows to fill with intriguing matchups while satisfying five broadcast partners. Schroeder said the league had the same case this year with Christmas week and that they will use that as a template for how to build the week of Thanksgiving.
Broncos QB Wilson adds hamstring to list of injuries
INGLEWOOD, Calif. | Russell Wilson has added hamstring to his list of injuries.
A week after getting treatment for an injury near his throwing shoulder, the Denver quarterback said he tweaked his hamstring during the fourth quarter of Monday night's 19-16 overtime loss to the Los Angeles Chargers.
“I kind of scrambled and moved around on one, had to throw it away. It got me pretty good in the fourth quarter. Just tried to play through it and all that,” Wilson said. “I felt good moving around, running around and throwing it and everything else, especially early on, and then that happened, so that was a little unfortunate. But, you know, trying to find a way to win the game.”
Wilson was 15 of 28 for 188 yards and a touchdown for the Broncos (2-4), who dropped a game in overtime for the second straight week.
Wilson, a nine-time Pro Bowl selection, received an injection for a strained muscle near his throwing shoulder after the Oct. 6 overtime loss to the Indianapolis Colts. The platelet-rich plasma injection was used to treat a strained latissimus dorsi on his right side. It is the large, flat muscle on the back that stretches to the sides and behind the arms. Wilson sustained the injury during an Oct. 2 loss at Las Vegas and then played through it on a short week.
France star Kante out of World Cup after hamstring operation
LONDON | France star N’Golo Kante was ruled out of the World Cup on Tuesday after Chelsea said the midfielder would be out for four months following surgery on a hamstring injury.
Kante hasn't played a game for his club or country since Chelsea's 2-2 draw with Tottenham on Aug. 14.
Chelsea manager Graham Potter said last week that Kante had suffered a setback in his bid to return from injury.
“The midfielder visited a specialist with the club’s medical department to explore the options for his rehabilitation approach,” a Chelsea statement read, "and it was mutually agreed for N’Golo to have surgery to repair the damage.
“Following a successful operation, N’Golo is now expected to be sidelined for four months.”
Kante, widely regarded as one of the world's best midfielders, played a key role in France's run to the World Cup title in Russia in 2018.
His absence is the latest blow to France's chances of retaining the trophy, with fellow midfielder Boubacar Kamara already ruled out because of injury and Paul Pogba only returning to training on Tuesday after tearing his meniscus in early September.
Steelers QB Pickett to play if he clears concussion protocol
PITTSBURGH | Pittsburgh Steelers rookie quarterback Kenny Pickett will practice on Wednesday and will play next Sunday night against Miami if he clears the NFL's concussion protocol.
Steelers coach Mike Tomlin said Tuesday that Pickett will have “no restrictions” in practice this week and the plan is to stick with Pickett if he's available rather than turn to backup Mitch Trubisky, who played well in relief of Pickett in a 20-18 victory over Tampa Bay last week.
“If Kenny Pickett is cleared to play, he’ll play,” Tomlin said.
Pickett left in the third quarter against the Buccaneers after being legally knocked to the ground by Tampa Bay linebacker Devin White. He lay on the Acrisure Stadium turf for several moments, stood up but then sat back down as officials ordered members of Pittsburgh's medical staff to tend to Pickett.
The 20th overall pick in the draft made his way to the sideline and then to the training room for the examination and did not return. Trubisky, who was benched for Pickett at halftime of a loss to the New York Jets on Oct. 2, passed for 144 yards and a touchdown as the Steelers (2-4) snapped a four-game losing streak.
Tomlin praised Trubisky for his contributions, but has no plans to go back to Trubisky if Pickett is good to go.
“We’re not going to blow in the wind,” Tomlin said. “We’re going to be somewhat steady. I’ve been consistent in my messaging regarding the decision-making at that position. I think it helps those that are playing. I think it helps the team in terms of who to follow. And we’re not going to flip the script now."
Pickett completed 11 of 18 passes for 67 yards and his first NFL touchdown pass before leaving. The former University of Pittsburgh star is 55 of 83 for 514 yards with a touchdown and four interceptions in a little more than two games.
Pickett is the fifth Steelers player to enter the concussion protocol this season. Safety Minkah Fitzpatrick did not miss a game after going into the protocol following a loss to Cleveland last month. Safety Terrell Edmunds missed one game after getting hurt against the Jets.
Tight end Pat Freiermuth and cornerback Levi Wallace sat out last week after sustaining concussions against Buffalo. Tomlin indicated both players could possibly be available on Sunday night.
The Steelers could have the majority of their starting secondary available after only one regular — Edmunds — played against the Buccaneers. Wallace, Fitzpatrick (knee), Ahkello Witherspoon (hamstring) and Cam Sutton (hamstring) all sat out as Pittsburgh beat Tom Brady for just the fourth time in 16 tries during Brady's long career.
Tomlin said the play of little-used backups or practice squad players such as Elijah Wright and Quincy Wilson is Tomlin's “standard is the standard” cliche come to life.
“When guys get an opportunity to ascend and make plays and positively contribute to a winning effort, it solidifies and hopefully is inspirational for those that are still very much in development awaiting their opportunities,” he said.
NOTES: Tomlin declined to confirm or deny a reported confrontation between Trubisky and wide receiver Diontae Johnson at halftime of the Jets' game, right before Trubisky was benched. “If it transpired, good. It probably means there’s a couple of guys that wanted to win,” Tomlin said. “If it didn’t transpire, that probably means that it should have because we are aggressively pursuing victory.” ... Tomlin also called the return of former Miami head coach Brian Flores — now a senior defensive assistant in Pittsburgh — a “non-factor.” Miami fired Flores last January, starting a series of events that concluded with Flores suing Miami and the NFL among others alleging racist hiring practices. The civil case remains in the courts.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.