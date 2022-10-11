No. 19 Kansas likely missing QB Daniels for trip to Oklahoma

LAWRENCE, Kan. | Kansas will likely be without star quarterback Jalon Daniels, who hurt his right shoulder in last week's loss to TCU, leaving backup Jason Bean to start when the No. 19 Jayhawks visit struggling Oklahoma on Saturday.

