No. 19 Kansas likely missing QB Daniels for trip to Oklahoma
LAWRENCE, Kan. | Kansas will likely be without star quarterback Jalon Daniels, who hurt his right shoulder in last week's loss to TCU, leaving backup Jason Bean to start when the No. 19 Jayhawks visit struggling Oklahoma on Saturday.
Daniels was hurt just before halftime of the 38-31 loss when he was scrambling toward the sideline and was sacked by the Horned Frogs' Jamoi Hodge. He was evaluated in the medical tent before heading to the locker room ahead of the rest of the team for more tests. When he returned to the sideline in the second half, Daniels was dressed in sweats.
“Jalon did not practice today and would probably be put in the doubtful area,” Jayhawks coach Lance Leipold said Tuesday. “Again, looking at it day to day, but hasn't done anything yet and that's probably the extent I will comment at this time.”
Daniels had been the catalyst behind the Jayhawks' 5-0 start to the season, earning early Heisman Trophy consideration by throwing for 1,072 yards with 11 touchdowns and one interception while running for 335 yards and five more scores.
He was 5 of 10 for 89 yards and had run seven times for 6 yards before leaving the game against the Horned Frogs.
Bean, who started nine games last season before getting hurt, nearly rallied the Jayhawks to the win.
The senior opened with a tying touchdown pass to Mason Fairchild, then connected with Luke Grimm and Quentin Skinner on TD tosses later in the third quarter. Bean threw a fourth touchdown pass to Skinner with 4:29 left, knotting it 31-all, but TCU's Max Duggan answered with a go-ahead touchdown pass to Quentin Johnston with 1:36 to go.
Bean had the Jayhawks on the move one last time, but a fourth-down pass from the TCU 34 fell incomplete with 37 seconds left. Wide receiver Lawrence Arnold appeared to be held on the play but no flag was thrown. And all the Horned Frogs had to do was snap the ball, take a knee and let the clock run out to remain unbeaten.
“No matter who’s in,” Bean said, “we have the ability to go down and score the ball.”
Bean finished 16 of 24 for 262 yards, matched a career best with the four TD throws and added 34 yards rushing. But he also threw an inexplicable interception deep in Kansas territory, and TCU reached the end zone five plays later.
Still, it was an impressive performance on short notice, and now Bean will have first-team reps all week in practice to get ready for the Sooners, who are coming off an embarrassing 49-0 loss to Texas in the Red River Showdown.
“It’s really a credit to him. We all recognize that,” Leipold said of the dual-threat quarterback from Mansfield, Texas. “I stood here in August and talked about (Bean) playing well, and it wasn’t just to appease him.”
One thing the Jayhawks have going in their favor is that the styles of Bean and Daniels are similar. Both are speedy quarterbacks capable of running the option, scrambling and making plays in space, and that means Leipold and Kansas offensive coordinator Andy Kotelnicki won't have to make wholesale changes to the game plan.
“You're always going to tweak to somebody's strengths, but you know, the call sheet is the call sheet and we're going to continue to do what we can to be as multiple as possible,” Leipold said. “If he ends up being there for a while, I'm sure there are things he's more comfortable with than other plays or something that Jalon runs, but again, that hasn't been a heavy dose of conversation yet.”
AP source: Raiders' Adams could be suspended for shove
Las Vegas Raiders receiver Davante Adams could be suspended or fined for shoving a photographer to the ground as he left the field following Monday night's loss at Kansas City.
A person familiar with the process told The Associated Press on Tuesday that the league is reviewing Adams' actions following a 30-29 loss to the Chiefs, with possible punishment including a fine or suspension. The person spoke on condition of anonymity because the league hadn't made the review public.
NFL Network first reported that Adams could face discipline.
Detectives from the Kansas City Police Department’s assault unit are investigating the incident and will work with prosecutors to determine whether charges are warranted, spokesman Sgt. Jake Becchina said Tuesday.
He did not provide a timetable, other than to say it could take more than a couple of days.
As Adams left the field, he pushed what appeared to be a member of a camera crew to the ground as he headed into the Arrowhead Stadium tunnel to the locker room.
Becchina said the photographer went to the hospital for treatment for injuries that were not life-threatening.
Adams apologized in his postgame comments to the media and later on Twitter.
“He jumped in front of me coming off the field. I kind of pushed him. He ended up on the ground,” Adams said after the game. “I want to apologize to him for that. That was just frustration mixed with him really just running in front of me.
“I shouldn’t have responded that way, but that’s the way I responded. I want to apologize to him for that.”
Coach Josh McDaniels said Tuesday that he supports Adams and will cooperate in any investigation.
“I know that was an unfortunate situation,” he said. “We obviously don’t want any of our guys to be doing anything like that. He knows that. He’s very well aware of that. But I know the person. I don’t think there was any intent behind it on his his part. But whatever they ask of us, whatever they need from us, obviously we’ll comply.”
Adams had three catches for 124 yards and two touchdowns in the game. He has 29 catches for 414 yards and five TDs so far in his first season with the Raiders.
Paulson steps away as CEO of Timbers, Thorns amid scandal
PORTLAND, Ore. | Merritt Paulson removed himself Tuesday as the chief operating officer of the Portland Timbers of Major League Soccer and the Portland Thorns of the National Women's Soccer League.
It comes in the wake of an investigation that found abusive behavior, misconduct and administrative failure throughout the NWSL.
Last week, both teams dismissed general manager Gavin Wilkinson and president of business Mike Golub in response to the investigation. Paulson, the owner of both teams, previously stepped away from day-to-day operation of the Thorns.
“As you know, I removed myself from Thorns decision-making, yet, in order for the organization to move forward and unite, I feel that another step is necessary," Paulson said in a statement on Tuesday. “Effective immediately, I am removing myself as CEO of the Portland Thorns and Portland Timbers, and announcing a global search for a CEO of the organization.”
Former acting U.S. Attorney General Sally Q. Yates and the law firm of King & Spaulding released results of their investigation last week that detailed “systemic” abuse and misconduct in women’s soccer.
Five of 10 NWSL coaches either were fired or stepped down last season amid allegations of misconduct. Among them was former Thorns and North Carolina Courage coach Paul Riley, who was accused by former players Mana Shim and Sinead Farrelly of sexual coercion and harassment dating back a decade. Riley has denied the allegations.
Riley was coach of the Thorns in 2014 and 2015. His alleged misconduct was investigated by the team, which opted not to renew his contract but did not publicly reveal the reason for the decision.
Yates wrote that Thorns management “interfered with our access to relevant witnesses and raised specious legal arguments in an attempt to impede our use of relevant documents.” The investigation also found team executives made inappropriate workplace comments.
Riley went on to coach the Western New York Flash, which became the North Carolina Courage. He was there until September 2021, when allegations of misconduct were published in The Athletic.
Paulson said that Heather Davis will continue to serve as interim president and interim CEO of the clubs and that Sarah Keane, the interim chief operating officer, will lead the search for a permanent CEO.
“I apologize to our players, the organization, and the Portland community for the mistakes we made, including not being publicly transparent about Paul Riley’s termination. Our organization’s failures and mistakes were ultimately my responsibility, and my responsibility alone.” Paulson wrote. “It is devastating to me that my goal of creating the shining example of what a women’s sports team could be, has now become synonymous with abhorrent and predatory behavior.”
The NWSL and its players association are also investigating alleged misconduct in the league.
On Monday, players for the Chicago Red Stars called on owner Arnim Whisler to sell his stake in the team.
Brett Favre says he's 'unjustly smeared' in welfare case
JACKSON, Miss. | Retired NFL quarterback Brett Favre says he is being treated unfairly in news coverage of a Mississippi welfare scandal, including about payments he received to help fund a pet project of his — a volleyball arena at the university he attended and where his daughter was playing the sport.
“I have been unjustly smeared in the media,” Favre said in a statement to Fox News Digital, which was published Tuesday. “I have done nothing wrong, and it is past time to set the record straight.
“No one ever told me, and I did not know, that funds designated for welfare recipients were going to the University or me," Favre said. “I tried to help my alma mater USM, a public Mississippi state university, raise funds for a wellness center. My goal was and always will be to improve the athletic facilities at my university.”
It is one of the few public statements Favre has made about Mississippi's largest-ever public corruption case involving the misspending of tens of millions of dollars in welfare money that was intended to help some of the poorest people in one of the poorest states in the U.S.
Favre is not facing criminal charges. He is among more than three dozen people or companies being sued by the Mississippi Department of Human Services.
The civil lawsuit was filed in May and says the defendants “squandered” more than $20 million from the Temporary Assistance for Needy Families anti-poverty program.
Favre has repaid $1.1 million he received for speaking fees from the Mississippi Community Education Center, a nonprofit group that spent TANF money with approval from the Department of Human Services. But, state Auditor Shad White has said Favre still owes $228,000 in interest.
In October 2021, Favre and White engaged in a social media spat about White saying Favre had accepted the $1.1 million but had failed to show up for speaking engagements.
“Of course the money was returned because I would never knowingly take funds meant to help our neighbors in need, but for Shad White to continue to push out this lie that the money was for no-show events is something I cannot stay silent about,” Favre wrote.
The director of the nonprofit, Nancy New, pleaded guilty in April to charges of misspending welfare money, as did her son Zachary New, who helped run the center. They await sentencing and have agreed to testify against others.
In a Sept. 12 court filing in the civil lawsuit, an attorney for the Mississippi Community Education Center released several text messages about $5 million in welfare money that went toward the volleyball facility. The messages were between Nancy New and Favre, between Favre and former Mississippi Gov. Phil Bryant and between Bryant and New. The messages were from 2017 to 2019, when the Republican Bryant was still governor.
That court filing said the nonprofit center agreed to pay Favre $1.1 million “for a few radio spots” to help fund the volleyball arena, which was also being called a campus wellness center. Favre had agreed to lead fundraising efforts to build the facility on the Hattiesburg campus.
According to court documents, Favre texted New on Aug. 3, 2017, about the payment to him for speaking: “If you were to pay me is there anyway the media can find out where it came from and how much?”
New responded: “No, we never have had that information publicized. I understand you being uneasy about that though. Let’s see what happens on Monday with the conversation with some of the folks at Southern. Maybe it will click with them. Hopefully.”
Favre replied: “Ok thanks.”
The next day, New texted Favre: “Wow, just got off the phone with Phil Bryant! He is on board with us! We will get this done!”
Favre played football at the University of Southern Mississippi before going to the NFL in 1991. His daughter began playing on the school’s volleyball team in 2017.
Favre said in the statement to Fox News on Tuesday that state agencies provided money to Mississippi Community Education Center, which then gave money to the University of Southern Mississippi “all with the full knowledge and approval of other State agencies,” including the board that governs Mississippi's eight public universities, the governor's office and the attorney general's office.
News outlets have previously reported involvement by the state college board, the governor's office and the attorney general's office in approval of money for the volleyball arena.
“I was told that the legal work to ensure that these funds could be accepted by the university was done by State attorneys and State employees," Favre said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.