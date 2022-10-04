Source: Ukraine to join Spain-Portugal 2030 World Cup bid
GENEVA | Ukraine is set to join Spain and Portugal in a combined bid to host the 2030 World Cup.
A person familiar with the project told The Associated Press on Tuesday that Ukraine is being added to the Spain-Portugal bid. The revitalized bid, which has been in the works for more than three years, is scheduled to be announced on Wednesday at UEFA headquarters in Nyon, Switzerland.
The person spoke on condition of anonymity because the announcement has not yet been made public.
Ukrainian soccer federation president Andriy Pavelko confirmed to the AP he will go to Switzerland for the announcement, but he declined to confirm details of the project.
The addition of Ukraine to the European bid was first reported by British newspaper The Times of London.
Ukraine co-hosted the 2012 European Championship in four stadiums, including in Donetsk and Kharkiv. Those cities in eastern Ukraine have been under occupation or bombardment since Russia invaded the country earlier this year.
FIFA has given no formal timetable to choose a host for the 48-team tournament in 2030, but the governing body has promised a decision in 2024. Voting would involve about 200 FIFA member federations.
The European bid is expected to face a South American candidacy with co-hosts Argentina, Chile, Paraguay and Uruguay. That bid has the emotional pull of being the centenary for Uruguay, which hosted — and won — the inaugural 1930 World Cup.
Saudi Arabia, which has worked to build close ties to FIFA and its president, Gianni Infantino, in recent years, has been preparing an unprecedented multi-continent bid potentially including Egypt and Greece. It is unclear how Greece would be approved by UEFA to take part in a rival bid.
Ukraine’s involvement in a World Cup bid would likely be supported by President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, who two weeks ago praised UEFA for supporting soccer in his country and suspending all Russian teams from international competitions, including the lucrative Champions League.
Soccer in Ukraine restarted in August after the national league was abandoned last season during the invasion. League games are being played in Kyiv and the western city of Lviv, with many interrupted by air raid alerts. Teams and officials have sheltered in bunkers until it was safe to resume games.
Ukraine’s national team and leading clubs are currently unable to host games in international competitions because of the security risk. Those games, including Shakhtar Donetsk playing in the Champions League, have mostly been played in neighboring Poland.
Pavelko is set to accompany the presidents of the Spanish and Portuguese soccer federations, Luis Rubiales and Fernando Gomes, at the news conference Wednesday. All three are members of the UEFA executive committee and both Rubiales and Gomes are vice presidents.
Launching the three-nation bid ahead of this year's World Cup in Qatar allows the European colleagues to lobby their potential voters at the tournament.
Europe last hosted the World Cup in 2018 in Russia. The 2026 edition, expanding to 48 teams, will be played in the United States, Canada and Mexico.
Paris joins big screen boycott of World Cup games from Qatar
PARIS | Paris will not broadcast World Cup matches on giant screens in public fan zones amid concerns over rights violations of migrant workers and the environmental impact of the tournament in Qatar.
It follows similar moves by other French cities, despite France going in as the defending champion. Some other European teams or federations are also looking at ways to protest.
Pierre Rabadan, deputy mayor of Paris in charge of sports, told reporters in the French capital that the decision against public broadcasting of matches is due to “the conditions of the organization of this World Cup, both on the environmental and social level.”
He said in an interview with France Blue Paris that “air-conditioned stadiums” and the “conditions in which these facilities have been built are to be questioned.”
Rabadan stressed that Paris is not boycotting the soccer tournament, but explained that Qatar's "model of staging big events goes against what (Paris, the host of the 2024 Olympics) wants to organize.”
The move comes despite the city's football club, Paris Saint-Germain, being owned by Qatar Sports Investments.
“We have very constructive relations with the club and its entourage yet it doesn't prevent us to say when we disagree,” Rabadan said.
Denmark is staging its own protest: Its team jerseys at the World Cup will include a black option to honor migrant workers who died during construction work for the tournament. And several European soccer federations want their captains to wear an armband with a rainbow heart design during World Cup games to campaign against discrimination.
A growing number of French cities are refusing to erect screens to broadcast World Cup matches to protest Qatar’s human rights record.
The mayor of Strasbourg, the seat of the European Parliament and the European Court of Human Rights, cited allegations of human rights abuses and exploitation of migrant workers in Qatar as the reason for canceling public broadcasts of the World Cup.
“It’s impossible for us to ignore the many warnings of abuse and exploitation of migrant workers by non-governmental organizations,” Jeanne Barseghian said in a statement. “We cannot condone these abuses, we cannot turn a blind eye when human rights are violated.”
And then, there’s the impact on the environment, Barseghian said.
“While climate change is a palpable reality, with fires and droughts and other disaster, organizing a soccer tournament in the desert defies common sense and amounts to an ecological disaster,” she said.
Arnaud Deslandes, a deputy mayor of Lille, said that by canceling public viewing of matches, the northern city wanted to send a message to FIFA about the irreparable damage of the Qatar tournament to the environment.
“We want to show FIFA that money is not everything,” Deslandes told The Associated Press in an interview.
As for residents' reactions to the city's decision, he added: “I have yet to meet a person in Lille who was disappointed by our decision.”
The gas-rich emirate has been fiercely criticized in the past decade for its treatment of migrant workers, mostly from south Asia, who were needed to build tens of billions of dollars’ worth of stadiums, metro lines, roads and hotels.
Qatar has been equally fierce in denying accusations of human rights abuses, and has repeatedly rejected allegations that the safety and health of 30,000 workers who built the World Cup infrastructure have been jeopardized.
Qatar has also said that it is mindful of environmental concerns and has committed to offsetting some of the carbon emissions from the World Cup events through creating new green spaces irrigated with recycled water and building alternative energy projects.
Environmental activists across France have supported the cancellation of public broadcasting in fan zones because outdoor viewing of the Nov. 20-Dec. 19 tournament would use energy that the country has been storing for winter.
In the southwestern city of Bordeaux, authorities cited concerns with the energy cost associated with outdoor public broadcasts in the winter cold. The French government is calling for a sharp 10% reduction in the country’s energy use to avoid the risk of rationing cuts this winter amid tensions with supplier Russia over the war in Ukraine.
“We are trying hard to save energy,” Bordeaux mayor Pierre Hurmic told the AP.
He added: “It doesn’t make sense to roll out the red carpet to such a costly event in terms of energy and the environmental impact.”
Kenny Pickett will be Steelers' starting QB vs. Bills
PITTSBURGH | Mike Tomlin never had a definitive timeline on when to hand the keys to the Pittsburgh Steelers' offense to Kenny Pickett.
If anything, Tomlin wanted to delay a move that seemed inevitable from the moment the Steelers drafted Pickett with the 20th overall pick six months ago. Asked as recently as a week ago how he would know it's time, Tomlin shrugged and said simply “you just kind of know when you're there.”
The Steelers, off to a 1-3 start heading into the most daunting stretch of their season, are there.
The Pickett era is officially underway in Pittsburgh. No turning back now. The rookie quarterback will make his first start on Sunday when the Steelers visit Buffalo (3-1), a decision Tomlin made because he feels it gives his team its best chance to win, not only this weekend but down the road.
“He's a young guy, he's going to grow throughout this process,” Tomlin said Tuesday. “But make no mistake about it, we're not grading him on a curve. He's not grading himself on a curve. There's an expectation of quality play and playing to win.”
Tangible qualities Pickett showed in abundance while playing next door at the University of Pittsburgh, where he morphed from a three-star prospect when he arrived in January 2017 to a Heisman Trophy finalist last fall.
Tomlin watched Pickett's development casually over the years, his interest piquing after Pickett spent 2021 re-writing most of the Pitt record book while leading the Panthers to the ACC title.
Pickett carries himself with a swagger that's greater than the sum of his parts, the NFL prospect who spent months listening to draftniks openly wonder about the size of his hands now finds himself tasked with carrying the considerable baggage that comes when you're the heir apparent to a likely Hall of Famer in Ben Roethlisberger.
Like Roethlisberger, Pickett was taken in the first round. Like Roethlisberger, Pickett spent the beginning of his rookie season sitting behind a veteran on the depth chart. And like Roethlisberger, Pickett now finds himself thrust into the spotlight perhaps a little earlier than anticipated.
It's a glare Tomlin believes Pickett is ready to handle.
“Kenny has shown us maturity at every point throughout this process,” Tomlin said, pointing out that at age 24 Pickett is older than most NFL rookies.
“The things that we valued in him from a draft perspective: fluid and quick decision-making, pro-like anticipation and things of that nature have proven to be true.”
Pickett showed flashes during the second half on Sunday against the Jets, becoming the first rookie quarterback in NFL history to run for two touchdowns in his debut. There were also mistakes, namely an ill-advised heave toward the sideline late in the fourth quarter that smacked off the hands of tight end Pat Freiermuth and into the awaiting arms of Jets safety Michael Carter II that set up New York's game-winning touchdown drive.
The player who Pitt coach Pat Narduzzi called “Kenny Perfect” took full responsibility for the miscues as the Steelers dropped their third straight game, though what's ailing Pittsburgh goes far beyond the quarterback position.
Tomlin was quick to not place full blame for the switch at the feet of Mitch Trubisky, who found only sporadic success in three-plus games after being tabbed as the starter at the end of training camp.
“Oftentimes a quarterback position gets too much credit and too much blame," Tomlin said. “We haven’t moved the ball fluidly enough to our liking. We hadn’t put enough points on the board. The quarterback is a component of that, but not the only component. We’ve all got to absorb the responsibility that comes with what we are.”
Trubisky, signed to a two-year deal in March and selected as a co-captain on the eve of the season, will serve as Pickett's backup. Tomlin described Trubisky as “disappointed” in the demotion, which is a full-circle moment of sorts for the second overall pick in the 2017 draft by the Chicago Bears.
Trubisky sat behind Mike Glennon during the first month of his rookie season. With the Bears off to a 1-3 start and Glennon struggling, Chicago turned to Trubisky, who held onto the job for three-plus seasons and helped the Bears to a pair of playoff berths.
That success, however, did not lead to any sort of security for Trubisky, who was cut after the 2020 season and spent last year as Josh Allen's backup in Buffalo.
The Steelers are hoping for a relationship with Pickett more akin to what they had with Roethlisberger, who retired in January after 18 seasons that included two Super Bowl wins and an appearance in a third.
That's the long-term goal. The shorter-term goal is finding a way to navigate a four-game stretch against teams with a current combined record of 12-4. It would be a challenge for any quarterback, let alone one who has taken all of 31 snaps as a professional.
Yet less than two weeks after saying “definitively no” when asked if he was considering a switch from Trubisky to Pickett, Tomlin is even more resolute in his commitment to Pickett as the Steelers embrace a future that arrived maybe earlier than even Tomlin expected.
“When we make decisions, man, we don’t anticipate blowing in the wind,” Tomlin said. “That’s not how we are. ... We’re optimistic and thoughtful in our thought process. We believe in Kenny.”
Nationals' Stephen Strasburg's status for 2023 'a mystery'
NEW YORK | Stephen Strasburg's status for 2023 is up in the air after a series of injuries that limited him to one start this season, Washington Nationals general manager Mike Rizzo said Tuesday.
“It's still a little bit of a mystery,” Rizzo said about the 2019 World Series MVP before the Nationals were scheduled to play a doubleheader at the New York Mets. “I know that he's working hard strengthening his core and the other parts of his body. We’re just going to have to see. With the type of surgery and rehab that he’s had, it’s unfamiliar to us. It’s unfamiliar to a lot of people. We’re going to have to take it day by day.”
The 34-year-old right-hander has thrown a total of 31 1/3 innings across just eight starts over the past three seasons combined. He had carpal tunnel surgery in 2020, then needed an operation to correct thoracic outlet syndrome in 2021.
After his only start of 2022, he went back on the injured list with a stress reaction of the ribs.
“We'll have to see where the rehab process takes us later on in the winter,” Rizzo said. “We’re going to monitor him. He’s local, so we'll see him all the time and we’ll see where he’s at going into spring training mode.”
Strasburg is a three-time All-Star who signed a $245 million contract after helping Washington win a championship in 2019.
He is 113-62 with a 3.24 ERA for his career.
Meeting with reporters toward the end of a rough season — Washington entered Tuesday with a majors-worst and Nationals-worst record of 55-104 and shipped away the team's best player, outfielder Juan Soto, at the trade deadline — Rizzo talked about doing “an autopsy of the organization."
“I look at the season as a disappointment. I've always said that you are what your record says you are, and our record says we’re the worst team in the league right now. It’s hard to argue with that,” Rizzo said. “The flip side of that is we’re in a process.”
Rizzo and manager Dave Martinez were given contract extensions during the season. Martinez said Tuesday his entire coaching staff will return next year.
