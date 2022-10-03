ROYALS GUARDIANS
Dolphins' Tagovailoa ruled out for Sunday's game at Jets
MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. | Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa has been ruled out for Sunday’s game at the New York Jets.
Tagovailoa, who suffered a concussion last Thursday at Cincinnati when he took a scary sack from Bengals defensive tackle Josh Tupou, was stretchered off the field and immediately taken to the hospital. He flew back to South Florida with the team that night.
The additional MRI that Tagovailoa underwent Friday afternoon came back clean, Dolphins coach Mike McDaniel said Monday.
McDaniel said he still does not have a timeline of Tagovailoa’s return, or whether the team will place him on injured reserve.
“Right now he’s in the building," McDaniel said. “He’s had a couple good days, but he’s just trying to go through with the proper procedure and protocol so that he’s feeling 100 percent. I know he’s going to be diligent with it.”
Teddy Bridgewater, who entered Thursday’s game against the Bengals late in the first half, will start Sunday.
The Dolphins also plan to sign quarterback Reid Sinnett to their practice squad as a third quarterback option behind Bridgewater and rookie Skylar Thompson.
Sinnett entered the league in 2020 as an undrafted free agent and spent time with the Dolphins in 2020 and 2021 before the Eagles claimed him off waivers last October.
AP source: Javonte Williams out for year with torn ACL
ENGLEWOOD, Colo. | Broncos standout running back Javonte Williams is out for the year after tearing his right ACL in Denver's 32-23 loss to the Las Vegas Raiders, a person with knowledge of the medical results told The Associated Press.
The person spoke to the AP on condition of anonymity Monday ahead of coach Nathaniel Hackett's weekly news conference, where he was expected to provide an update on Williams' injury.
Williams got hurt on the first play of the third quarter Sunday when he took the handoff from Russell Wilson and was tackled behind the line of scrimmage. He didn't put any weight on his right leg as he was helped off the field after staying down for an extended time.
Williams went for an MRI on Monday after returning to Denver.
He earned the starting job this season after sharing backfield duties with Melvin Gordon his rookie year in 2021.
Williams had 202 yards on 47 rushes and 76 yards on 16 carries this season.
Last year, Williams rushed for 903 yards and four TDs and caught 43 passes for 316 yards and three TDs, making him one of the top running backs in the league coming into his second NFL season.
Williams' backups faired poorly Sunday when the Broncos (2-2) lost for the fifth consecutive time to the Raiders. Gordon had a fumble on his first carry that was returned for a long touchdown and Mike Boone had two critical drops and failed to pick up the blitz on a sack.
The Broncos' ability to explore the trade market for a running back is hampered by a lack of 2023 draft picks following the trade for Wilson this spring.
The Broncos' best bet with their next game coming up Thursday night at home against Indianapolis (1-2-1) would be to promote Devine Ozigbo from their practice squad.
Saban: Bryce Young day-to-day with shoulder sprain
Alabama quarterback Bryce Young's sprained throwing shoulder has usurped the offseason coaching spat as the big story heading into the top-ranked Crimson Tide's grudge match against Texas A&M.
Alabama coach NIck Saban called Young day-to-day on Monday and said he didn't have any substantive update on the status of last season's Heisman Trophy winner. The top-ranked Crimson Tide face the Aggies, the only team to beat Alabama in the 2021 regular season, on Saturday night.
“Really, there’s no updates on Bryce,” Saban said. "You know, he’s got a little bit of a shoulder injury. It’s not a long-term type injury.
“He’s gonna be day-to-day when he can get back to throwing, and we’ll just have to evaluate it day to day. So I can’t tell you if that’s going to be today, tomorrow, or the next day.”
Saban spoke before practice, which is closed to the media.
Young's status is overshadowing the juicy offseason back and forth between Saban and Texas A&M's Jimbo Fisher that drew a reprimand for both from the Southeastern Conference. Saban called out Texas A&M a nd other schools while talking about the need for regulating NIL in college sports. Fisher shot back and called his former boss at LSU “a narcissist.”
If Young can't go, Alabama will turn to Jalen Milroe, a dual-threat quarterback who played most of the way in a 49-26 win at then-No. 20 Arkansas. Young landed on his right shoulder on a scramble, throwing the ball away on his way down. He didn't return.
Saban said that play was “a teaching moment” for his star quarterback, who could have just let himself be tackled or gotten rid of the ball earlier.
“The thing about great competitors, and Bryce is a great competitor, is they always want to make a play,” Saban said. "They’re going to go to the last nth degree to make a play.
“But sometimes you’ve got to know when there’s no play to be made. And now it’s time to not put myself at risk.”
Young has passed for 1,202 yards and 14 touchdowns against three interceptions this season. He has also run for 154 yards and three scores.
Milroe is a redshirt freshman and former four-star recruit from Katy, Texas, about 85 miles from College Station.
Alabama switched gears with him in the game against Arkansas, relying more heavily on the running game. Milroe was only 4-of-9 passing for 65 yards but set up a fourth-quarter touchdown with a 77-yard run. He finished with 91 yards on six carries.
“Jalen did a great job stepping up, knowing what he needed to do, make plays for us to win,” tailback Jahmyr Gibbs said.
Alabama has had a package installed for Milroe, who was the nation's No. 4 dual-threat quarterback prospect out of high school, according to the 247Sports composite rankings.
Milroe, who has passed for 151 yards and rushed for 163 this season, got little action in four games last season before redshirting. He completed 3 of 7 passes for 41 yards and a touchdown while gaining another 57 on 15 rushes.
“I just know as a coach what we try to do to prepare him so that they feel like at least, psychologically, they’re in the right place to go out there and read things and make the right choices and decisions,” Saban said. “That’s why we practice. That’s why we give guys experience. We’ve been fortunate that Jalen got a pretty good bit of experience in these first few games.”
Gibbs ran for 202 yards, including touchdowns of 72 and 76 yards in the fourth quarter. The longest run came from Milroe, though.
Gibbs said he's never raced the Tide's backup quarterback but that Milroe did run against receiver Kendrick Law over the summer.
“It was a tie,” he said.
Added linebacker Will Anderson Jr.: “He is very hard to tackle. He can move really well, has great feet. He can escape the pocket.”
Saban said defensive end Justin Eboigbe, who missed the Arkansas game, has a neck injury and will see a specialist.
“We’re not going to allow him to play until we can get the exact, most expert, plan of action for him and his future,” Saban said.
Authorities probing report of scandal at fishing tournament
CLEVELAND | The county prosecutor's office in Cleveland has opened an investigation into an apparent cheating scandal during a lucrative walleye fishing tournament on Lake Erie last week.
A video posted to Twitter shows Jason Fischer, tournament director for the Lake Erie Walleye Trail, cutting open the winning catch of five walleye on Friday and finding lead weights and prepared fish filets inside them.
The winning anglers, Jacob Runyan, of Broadview Heights, Ohio, and Chase Cominsky, of Hermitage, Pennsylvania, were immediately disqualified. The video shows Fischer urging Runyan to leave for his own safety as people hurled expletive-laced insults at him.
Fischer told WOIO-TV that he cut the fish open because they appeared heavier than typical walleye of that length.
A spokesperson for the Ohio Department of Natural Resources said Monday that the agency's officers gathered evidence from the tournament and were preparing a report for the Cuyahoga County Prosecutor's Office.
Cuyahoga County Prosecutor Michael O'Malley said his staff will be meeting with the agency's officers Tuesday.
“I take all crime seriously, including attempted felony theft at a fishing tournament," O'Malley said. "These individuals will be held accountable.”
Messages seeking comment were left Monday for Runyan, Cominsky and Fischer.
