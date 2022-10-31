Phillies Cardinals Baseball

St. Louis Cardinals’ Nolan Arenado throws out Philadelphia Phillies’ Rhys Hoskins during the first inning in Game 2 of an NL wild-card baseball playoff series on Oct. 8 in St. Louis.

 Associated Press

Arenado staying with Cardinals through ‘27

All-Star third baseman Nolan Arenado will not exercise the opt-out clause in his contract with the Cardinals, keeping him in St. Louis through the end of the 2027 season, a person familiar with his decision told The Associated Press on Saturday.

