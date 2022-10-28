Veterans Day event planned at East Buchanan High School
East Buchanan High School in Gower, Missouri, will have a Veterans Day program at 2 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 10.
The event will feature performances by the school’s cheer and dance teams along with the district’s musical departments. Lunch will be provided starting at noon.
RSVP to livesay@ebs.k12.mo.us.
Applications available for Christmas assistance through the Salvation Army
The Salvation Army in St. Joseph will start accepting applications for Christmas assistance on Tuesday, Nov. 1.
Eligible families and those 65 and older are welcome to pick up an application at The Salvation Army, 602 Messanie St. from 9 a.m. to noon and 1 to 3 p.m. Mondays through Fridays Nov. 2 to Dec. 8.
Call The Salvation Army at 816-232-5824 for specific information including what to bring with you to provide proof of eligibility.
Families who qualify for Christmas assistance will receive a gift voucher for holiday meals and toys for children 13 and under. Seniors who qualify will receive a gift voucher for holiday meals.
For more information, call Major Laura at 816-232-5824, ext. 202 or Jeaneal at 816-232-5824, ext. 205.
St. Joseph Public Library plans costume events for Tuesday
To celebrate National Family Literacy Day, the Daughters of the American Revolution and the St. Joseph Public Library are hosting events on Tuesday, Nov. 1.
Mayor John Josendale will issue an official proclamation for Family Literacy Day at noon at the St. Joseph Public Library's Downtown branch, 927 Felix St. Costumes are welcome and encouraged.
At 6 p.m., all St. Joseph Public Library branches are hosting costume parades. The Daughters of the American Revolution will assist in handing out candy and free books to participants. The St. Joseph Public Library locations are Carnegie Library, 316 Massachusetts St.; Downtown; East Hills, 502 N. Woodbine Road; and Washington Park, 1821 N. Third St.
Holiday Tea is Dec. 8 at the Wyeth-Tootle Mansion
People are invited to enjoy a taste of European architecture and holiday décor during the annual Holiday Tea at the Wyeth-Tootle Mansion, 1100 Charles St.
The event is from 4 to 6 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 8, and tickets are on sale until Sunday, Dec. 4.
The Wyeth-Tootle Mansion is an example of Gothic architecture and Victorian-era interior design and also houses exhibits that explore early donations to the collection, area architecture, cultural history and natural disasters that have shaped the region. Guests can explore at their leisure while enjoying tea, champagne, a wide array of tea sandwiches and sweet and savory treats.
The cost for the Holiday Tea at the Mansion is $50 for general admission and $75 for Super Givers. Super Giver tickets include a $25, tax-deductible donation to the project of your choosing: educational programming, collections preservation and daily museum operations. The tickets also give special recognition at the event and front-of-the-line privileges for the buffet.
Paid reservations are required. For more information or to register online, visit stjosephmuseum.org/events or call 816-232-8471.
