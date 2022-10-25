Russian court rejects Griner appeal of her 9-year sentence
MOSCOW | A Russian court on Tuesday rejected an appeal by U.S. basketball star Brittney Griner of her nine-year prison sentence for drug possession, a step that could move her closer to a possible high-stakes prisoner swap between Moscow and Washington.
The eight-time all-star center with the WNBA’s Phoenix Mercury and a two-time Olympic gold medalist was convicted Aug. 4 after police said they found vape canisters containing cannabis oil in her luggage at Moscow’s Sheremetyevo Airport.
Griner, 32, was not at the Moscow Regional Court hearing but appeared via video link from a penal colony outside the capital where she is held.
At her trial, Griner admitted to having the canisters in her luggage but testified she packed them inadvertently in her haste to make her flight and had no criminal intent. Her defense team presented written statements saying she had been prescribed cannabis to treat chronic pain.
The nine-year sentence was close to the maximum of 10 years, and Griner’s lawyers argued after the conviction that the punishment was excessive. They said in similar cases defendants have received an average sentence of about five years, with about a third of them granted parole.
While upholding the sentence, the court said Griner's prison time will be recalculated to reflect what she has already served in pre-trial detention. One day in pre-trial detention will be counted as 1 1/2 days in prison, so she still will have to serve about eight years in prison.
Griner's lawyers Maria Blagovolina and Alexander Boykov said in an email that they were “very disappointed” with the decision because they still believe “the punishment is excessive and contradicts to the existing court practice.”
“Britthey’s biggest fear is that she is not exchanged and will have to serve the whole sentence in Russia,” they said. “She had hopes for today, as each month, each day away from her family and friends matters to her.”
They said they had to discuss with Griner what legal steps they should take next.
Griner’s arrest in February came at a time of heightened tensions between Moscow and Washington, just days before Russia sent troops into Ukraine. At the time, Griner was returning to play for a Russian team during the WNBA’s offseason.
U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken called the decision “another failure of justice, compounding the injustice of her detention,” adding that “securing her release is our priority.”
President Joe Biden told reporters that his administration is in “constant contract” with Russian authorities on Griner and other Americans who are detained there. While there has not been progress on bringing her back to the U.S., Biden said, “We’re not stopping.”
Before her conviction, the U.S. State Department declared Griner to be “wrongfully detained” — a charge that Russia has sharply rejected.
U.S. National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan said in a statement that Biden “is willing to go to extraordinary lengths and make tough decisions to bring Americans home.”
WNBA Commissioner Cathy Engelbert said the decision “while unfortunate, was not unexpected. ... It is time to bring this case to an end and bring BG home.” The WNBA Players Association said the ruling was “further verification that BG is not just wrongfully detained -– she is very clearly a hostage.”
Because of the growing pressure on the Biden administration to do more to bring Griner home, Blinken took the unusual step of revealing in July that Washington had made a “substantial proposal” to get Griner home, along with Paul Whelan, an American serving a 16-year sentence in Russia for espionage.
Blinken didn’t elaborate, but The Associated Press and other news organizations have reported that Washington has offered to exchange Griner and Whelan for Viktor Bout, a Russian arms dealer who is serving a 25-year sentence in the U.S. and once earned the nickname the “merchant of death.”
The White House said it has not yet received a productive response from Russia to the offer.
Russian diplomats have refused to comment on the U.S. proposal and urged Washington to discuss the matter in confidential talks, avoiding public statements. But some Russian officials have said a deal is more likely once appeals have been exhausted.
In September, Biden met with Cherelle Griner, the player's wife, as well as her agent, Lindsay Colas. Biden also sat down separately with Elizabeth Whelan, Paul Whelan’s sister.
The White House said after the meetings that the president stressed to the families his “continued commitment to working through all available avenues to bring Brittney and Paul home safely.”
The U.S. and Russia carried out a prisoner swap in April. Moscow released U.S. Marines veteran Trevor Reed in exchange for the U.S. releasing a Russian pilot, Konstantin Yaroshenko, who was convicted in a drug trafficking conspiracy.
Moscow also has pushed for the release of other Russians in U.S. custody.
One of them is Alexander Vinnik, who was accused of laundering billions of dollars through an illicit cryptocurrency exchange. Vinnik was arrested in Greece in 2017 and extradited to the U.S. in August.
Vinnik's French lawyer, Frederic Belot, told Russian newspaper Izvestia last month that his client hoped to be part of a possible swap.
The newspaper speculated that another possible candidate was Roman Seleznev, the son of a Russian lawmaker. He was sentenced in 2017 to 27 years in prison on charges from a hacking and credit card fraud scheme.
Kentucky's Tshiebwe anticipates returning for season opener
LEXINGTON, Ky. | Kentucky forward and consensus national player of the year Oscar Tshiebwe said Tuesday he “absolutely” anticipates being ready for the No. 4 Wildcats' season opener after having a procedure on his right knee earlier this month.
The 6-foot-9 senior spoke publicly for the first time since Wildcats coach John Calipari announced on social media that the player would have a “minor” procedure on the knee to “clean some things up.” Tshiebwe entered the practice court for media day without crutches but wore a flexible brace on the knee over colorful compression tights.
As usual, Tshiebwe was upbeat and optimistic.
“To be honest, I don’t think I will miss games other than exhibition games because it’s not really necessary that I get this done,” he said.
The Associated Press preseason All-America selection averaged 17.4 points and a nation-leading 15.1 rebounds per game last season on the way to being named the AP's Player of the Year and sweeping the other five national awards as college basketball’s best player. The native of the Democratic Republic of the Congo said he returned for another season to help Kentucky win the national championship and broaden his game toward boosting his stock for next year’s NBA draft.
He looked dominant during a team workout before NBA scouts on Oct. 9 but was held out of the preceding and following practices before being examined. Tshiebwe underwent surgery that week and missed Kentucky's Big Blue Madness public practice along with last Saturday’s intrasquad scrimmage in Pikeville, Kentucky, to benefit flood victims.
Calipari had no timetable for Tshiebwe’s return but said he’s moving around and just has to stay off his feet. Kentucky hosts Howard on Nov. 7.
“When he trains it may swell, but it goes away and for the time being that’s what it is,” the Hall of Fame coach added. “But he’s telling me, ‘I’m feeling good, my leg feels good, I don’t have the same pain that was there.’
"We’re not going to hold him back, but we’re not going to push him forward, either.”
Titans release renderings of proposed new domed stadium
NASHVILLE, Tenn. | The Tennessee Titans' proposed domed stadium would seat approximately 60,000 people and cover 1.7 million square feet under renderings released Tuesday.
The renderings follow last week's announcement that the Titans had reached an agreement with the Nashville mayor for local funding. That final piece of $760 million in bonds still must be approved by the Metro Nashville Council and Metro Sports Authority.
The new stadium would cost $1.2 billion in public funding, including $500 million in state bonds, and is considered to be the largest public commitment for an NFL stadium to date.
The Titans had MANICA, an architecture firm based in Kansas City, design the renderings to help with site planning and cost estimates with help from Hastings, an architecture firm in Nashville. The team wants the new stadium to be a multi-purpose building to host events throughout the year.
Burke Nihill, the Titans’ president and CEO, said they envision a stadium that makes Nashville proud and enhances the reputation of both Music City and Tennessee.
“We’re focused on designing a stadium capable of hosting a prestigious international event on a Sunday and a steady flow of impactful community programming later that same week,” Nihill said in a statement. “This is a building that would serve Nashville and Tennessee for generations.”
The renderings show the stadium with porches and outdoor terraces providing views of Nashville, a circular translucent roof and a variety of areas for fans. An architect has not been hired yet for the new stadium.
NBA, NBPA seeking more respectful tone at all levels of game
NEW YORK | The NBA and National Basketball Players Association announced a plan Tuesday to encourage more respectful behavior within basketball, even at youth levels.
Many groups — including the National Basketball Coaches Association, the National Basketball Referees Association and USA Basketball — are also involved with the “Respect for the Game” initiative.
The NBA has been using that term with players for nearly two decades, hoping for more positive interactions between players and referees.
In June, the NBA’s referees condemned violent acts toward officials in other sports, including a coach punching a 72-year-old umpire at a youth baseball game in New Jersey — the umpire needed surgery for a jaw injury — and the death of a soccer official in El Salvador who was attacked after ejecting a player from an amateur match. Many referee groups have also condemned instances of fans or parents losing control of emotions during games.
“Respect and dignity are core values of both the NBA and the NBPA,” NBA Commissioner Adam Silver and NBPA Executive Director Tamika Tremaglio said in a joint statement. “With the start of a new NBA season, we are reaffirming our commitment to promoting healthy and courteous relationships among players, coaches, referees, fans and parents throughout the game.”
The NBA and the NBPA said they will work with youth basketball organizations to have “Respect for the Game” included in their leagues. Jr. NBA events will now include participants taking a pledge to respect others and the game, the league said.
The NBA’s “Respect for the Game” policy was introduced in 2006.
