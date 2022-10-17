North Carolina No. 1 in preseason AP Top 25
men’s basketball
North Carolina surprised just about everyone last year when a talented team led by first-year coach Hubert Davis parlayed a No. 8 seed in the NCAA Tournament into a run to the national title game.
The Tar Heels won’t be sneaking up on anyone this year.
With four starters back from the team that lost to Kansas in New Orleans, the Tar Heels are the runaway pick as the preseason No. 1 in the AP Top 25 released Monday. They earned 47 of 62 first-place votes from a national media panel to easily outdistance Gonzaga, the top preseason team the past two years.
“As they opened up their lockers for the first practice of last year, there was a picture of the New Orleans Superdome in there. I wanted them to see where we were headed in April,” Davis recalled last week. “The hard work and preparation, the practice that had to be put into place to put ourselves in position to do that. t’s the same approach this year compared to last year. The only difference this year is the outside noise.
“Last year,” Davis said, “the outside noise didn’t think we had a chance. The outside noise this year thinks we do.”
Gonzaga received 12 first-place votes while No. 3 Houston had one and fourth-ranked Kentucky the other two. Houston has its highest preseason ranking since 1983, when the third of the Cougars’ Phi Slama Jama teams reached its second consecutive title game. Kentucky has its best preseason rank since 2019, when the season ended amid the pandemic.
There was a tie at No. 5 between the Jayhawks, who raised their latest national title banner inside Allen Fieldhouse earlier this month, and Big 12 rival Baylor, which raised its own championship banner the previous season.
It is the 10th time that North Carolina has been preseason No. 1, breaking a tie with Duke for the most in the history of the AP poll. Of those 10, two Tar Heels teams have gone on to win the NCAA title: the 1981-82 team coached by Dean Smith and featuring James Worthy, Sam Perkins and Michael Jordan, and the 2008-09 team coached by Roy Williams and featuring Tyler Hansbrough, Wayne Ellington and Ty Lawson.
A third team, Williams’ 2015-16 squad, lost the final to Villanova on Kris Jenkins’ buzzer-beating 3-pointer.
“It’s an honor to be recognized for our team’s potential,” Davis said of securing the top spot in the poll, “but the only way for us to reach any of our dreams and goals will be to improve each and every day by our commitment to preparing, practicing and playing to the best of our ability.”
Caleb Love, one of the four returning starters for North Carolina along with R.J. Davis, Leaky Black and Armando Bacot, said the focus will be on getting better daily ahead of the ACC grind.
Duke, where Jon Scheyer replaced Hall of Fame coach Mike Krzyzewski, was ranked seventh and UCLA eighth. Creighton has its best preseason ranking at No. 9, followed by Arkansas, Tennessee, Texas, Indiana, TCU and Auburn.
“You don’t pay a lot attention to it when you’re picked ninth,” Bluejays coach Greg McDermott said of their preseason ranking in the Big East last season. “You go to work every day and try to get better every day. It’s important we approach it the same this year.”
The No. 13 Hoosiers have their first ranking since January 2019 and highest in the preseason since 2016.
Villanova, where Kyle Neptune is taking over for Hall of Fame coach Jay Wright, is No. 16, the lowest preseason ranking for the Wildcats since 2008. They were followed by Arizona, Virginia, San Diego State and Alabama.
The final five are Oregon, Michigan, Illinois, Dayton and Texas Tech.
“When I was in school as a player, I never bought into the rankings, what the media would say about our ball club. You still got to go out and play the game,” Hoosiers coach Mike Woodson said. “Hell, my senior year we were ranked No. 1 and we didn’t get it done. So at the end of the day I guess it’s kind of nice for our players who haven’t experienced that. Again, you got to go out and play. I mean, you got to prove it on the basketball floor. That’s when it counts.”
CONFERENCE WATCH
The Big 12 and SEC lead the way with five ranked teams. The Big Ten, Pac 12 and ACC have three apiece and the Big East has two. The West Coast, Atlantic 10, Mountain West and American Athletic conferences each have one team in the poll.
OUTSIDE LOOKING IN
Texas A&M was the first team outside the poll, followed by UConn, which appeared on 24 of 62 ballots. Miami, Purdue and Saint Louis were also eyeing a spot in the Top 25 when the first regular-season poll is released Nov. 14.
MARK YOUR CALENDAR
The season begins for most teams Nov. 7, but as usual, the first meeting of heavyweights will be the Champions Classic on Nov. 15 in Indianapolis: No. 4 Kentucky plays Michigan State, unranked in the preseason poll for the second year in a row, before No. 5 Kansas plays No. 7 Duke in the nightcap.
Kamara faces $10M lawsuit on top of felony charge
NEW ORLEANS | A lawsuit filed this week against New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara seeks $10 million in damages and a jury trial in connection to an assault in Las Vegas during Pro Bowl weekend.
Kamara already faces a felony battery charge in the alleged assault of Darnell Greene Jr., who was leaving a club at a hotel and casino at about 6:30 a.m. Feb. 5. Kansas City Chiefs cornerback Chris Lammons also has been charged, as well as Darrin Young and Percy Harris.
Kamara played in the Feb. 6 Pro Bowl before he was arrested. The NFL has not taken any action against Kamara or Lammons, who are both playing this season.
The lawsuit, which was filed Friday in Civil District Court of Orleans, includes stills from surveillance footage at the the hotel and casino, as well as a photo of Greene after the beating and details from the police report.
Greene was punched in the face and stomped on near an elevator, and was unconscious for “over two minutes.” The lawsuit claims Kamara “deliberately used violent force against (Greene) with the intent to inflict actual damage.”
Greene’s orbital lobe was broken and he had severe injuries to his shoulder, back, head, knees, face and neck, the lawsuit said.
Kamara’s agent, Brad Cicala, declined to comment on the lawsuit, NOLA.com reported.
Greene, of Houston, is represented by the Buzbee Law Firm, which also was involved in the numerous lawsuits against Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson, and the New Orleans-based firm Garner & Munoz.
Tagovailoa to prepare this week as Dolphins starter
MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. (AP) — Tua Tagovailoa is back, and his return will be a welcome sight for a Dolphins team that has not won a game since he suffered a concussion on Sept. 29.
Tagovailoa will go through practice this week as the Dolphins starter, and assuming all goes well, he is expected to start Sunday night against the Pittsburgh Steelers.
“He’s a captain for a reason,” Dolphins coach Mike McDaniel said. “I think he’s a very, very good player at that position. Very good players, they definitely give people a boost, not because of what other people aren’t, but because he is who he is.”
Tagovailoa returned to practice on a limited basis last week. He had been in the concussion protocols since getting hurt and needing to be taken off the field on a stretcher against the Cincinnati Bengals in Week 4.
Tagovailoa was limited in practice Wednesday and Thursday, but was listed as a full participant Friday. He, along with backup Teddy Bridgewater, was medically cleared to return on Saturday after completing all of the return-to-play steps required by the NFL.
After watching Tagovailoa throw the ball in practice, McDaniel said he doesn’t expect him to have much rust from a mechanics standpoint.
“He was really the same guy. Luckily, he didn’t start throwing right-handed,” McDaniel joked about Tagovailoa, who is left-handed.
McDaniel added that he talked to Tagovailoa about conceding plays to protect himself on the field, which he admitted does not come naturally to the third-year quarterback because of his competitive nature.
“He wants to break every tackle, and he doesn’t like when plays don’t work,” McDaniel said. “Well, sometimes they won’t.”
He added: “The guys that set forth the example of how to play the position, they do find ways to be available, and part of that is that concession.”
The Dolphins have lost three straight games, including Sunday's 24-16 home loss to the Vikings.
Rookie Skylar Thompson started that game after Bridgewater was affected by the NFL's amended concussion protocols against the Jets in Week 5. He took a hit on the first offensive play and was placed in the protocols despite not showing any concussion symptoms.
Bridgewater was active Sunday and replaced Thompson in the first half after the third-stringer left with a bloody right thumb. McDaniel said Thompson's injury will be reassessed Wednesday.
Tagovailoa was also there on the Dolphins sideline, but he was inactive.
Cardinals acquire WR Anderson from Panthers
TEMPE, Ariz. | The Arizona Cardinals have made a move to bolster their struggling offense, adding disgruntled receiver Robbie Anderson in a trade with the Carolina Panthers on Monday.
Both teams announced the deal, saying the Panthers would receive “undisclosed draft compensation” in return.
A person familiar with the trade said the Panthers would receive a sixth-round pick in 2024 and a seventh-round pick in 2025. The person spoke on condition of anonymity because some details of the trade haven’t been announced.
The trade could be beneficial to both sides: Anderson’s days in Carolina appeared numbered after he was sent off the field and into the locker room by interim coach Steve Wilks during the second half of the Panthers’ 24-10 loss to the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday, following a sideline argument with an assistant coach.
The Panthers will save $690,000 this year under the salary cap for the trade, but will have to absorb $19.4 million in dead money over the next two seasons.
The 29-year-old Anderson has been durable and productive for the Jets and Panthers over the past seven seasons. His best year came in 2020, when he caught 95 passes for 1,096 yards and three touchdowns.
Anderson joins a Cardinals offense that will also welcome back three-time All-Pro DeAndre Hopkins, who missed the season’s first six games after being suspended for violating the NFL’s performance-enhancing drugs policy.
But not all the news for the Cardinals offense is good. The team’s leading receiver Marquise Brown suffered a foot injury in Sunday’s loss to the Seahawks and could be out for the season, according to ESPN.
The Cardinals host the Saints on Thursday night.
Anderson didn’t seem disappointed by Monday’s news, posting to social media multiple emojis, including a “fingers crossed” symbol.
The Cardinals (2-4) hope that Anderson’s arrival — along with Hopkins’ return — can open up an offense that’s been among the worst in the NFL.
Arizona’s coming off a frustrating 19-9 loss to Seattle. The Cardinals didn’t score an offensive touchdown in the game.
The Cardinals hope Anderson will be happier than he was in Carolina, which is going through its own upheaval after firing coach Matt Rhule last week following a slow start to the season.
Anderson was close with Rhule. The receiver played for Rhule in college at Temple, and signed with the Panthers in 2020 when Rhule became the coach.
During the first half of the Panthers’ game on Sunday, Anderson got into an argument with receivers coach Joe Dailey. He was on a stationary bike early in the third quarter before sitting alone on a cooler.
Anderson came off the field late in the third quarter when he again exchanged words with Dailey. That was the last straw for Wilks, who got between the two and sent Anderson to the locker room.
Neither Wilks nor Anderson seemed committed to a long-term future in Carolina after the sideline dustup.
“You know everybody is being evaluated, as well as myself,” Wilks said on Sunday. “So we’ve got to figure out what’s going to be the right chemistry to put out on the field. And, most importantly as coaches, we got to come up with the right game plan.”
Said Anderson: “I wouldn’t say I want to be traded, but I’ll let things take its course.”
—From AP reports
