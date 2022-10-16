Gabriel helps Sooners top No. 19 Kansas, end skid at 3 games
NORMAN, Okla. | Dillon Gabriel looked all healed up.
The Oklahoma quarterback passed for 403 yards and two touchdowns in his first game back after a concussion, and the Sooners defeated No. 19 Kansas 52-42 on Saturday to end their three-game losing streak.
Gabriel was injured in the second quarter of Oklahoma's loss to TCU on October 1, and the team's offense had sputtered in nearly seven quarters without him heading into the Kansas game. But a week after the Sooners were held to 195 yards against Texas, Oklahoma (4-3, 1-3 Big 12) exploded for 701 yards against the Jayhawks.
Gabriel had been in concussion protocol, but he passed tests during the week, clearing the way for him to play.
“I’m grateful for every opportunity I step out there because I know this game is aggressive,” he said.
Gabriel also ran 10 times for 37 yards and a touchdown, often sliding well before Kansas defenders had a chance to hit him.
“It's football,” he said. “I'm going to get hit. Just being smart. Trying to protect myself, but also not taking any unnecessary hits.”
Kansas had been one of the nation's darlings so far this season, surprising experts by winning five straight games to start the season and pushing TCU before losing 34-27 the previous week.
But Eric Gray ran for 176 yards, Marvin Mims had a career-high nine catches for 106 yards and Brayden Willis had five catches for a career-best 102 yards for the Sooners, who relieved some of the pressure that had been building for first-year coach Brent Venables.
It was Oklahoma’s 18th straight win over Kansas, with all the victories coming by double digits. The Sooners haven’t lost to the Jayhawks since 1997.
“I love seeing our guys in victory formation there at the end,” Venables said. “It was a good, hard fought win, dragging ourselves off the mat and getting back on the saddle.”
Filling in for the injured Jalon Daniels (shoulder), Jason Bean passed for 265 yards and four touchdowns for Kansas. Daniels was hurt in the loss to TCU.
Lawrence Arnold had 113 yards and two touchdowns receiving and Mason Fairchild had 106 yards and caught two touchdown passes for Kansas. The Jayhawks (5-2, 2-2) lost their second straight and missed out on the chance to become bowl eligible for the first time since 2008.
Gabriel completed 21 of 29 passes for 304 yards in the first half to help the Sooners take a 35-21 lead. The Sooners’ 487 yards in the first half were the second-most gained in a half in school history, trailing the 507 gained in the first half against Missouri in 1986.
“They came out clicking on all cylinders,” Kansas coach Lance Leipold said. “They played very well, very aggressive. I think we were on our heels most of the day. It was like they were playing downhill.”
Gray had 124 yards rushing in the first half, eclipsing his previous high as a Sooner before the break. The Sooners kept the Jayhawks at bay in the second half, controlling the ball for more than 17 minutes.
“Their backs were to the wall a little bit in this situation, and they came out and played extremely well,” Leipold said. “And we didn’t quite match that. And we've got to find a way if we want to be that type of team, that we can do that.”
THE TAKEAWAY
Kansas: If not for three Oklahoma turnovers and a goal-line stand by the Jayhawks on the final play of the second quarter, the Sooners would have done even more damage.
Oklahoma: The Sooners showed they could run the ball and chew up the clock if necessary. They ran for 298 yards and had the advantage in time of possession for the first time this season.
POLL IMPLICATIONS
Even though Oklahoma has the reputation and was favored, Kansas lost to an unranked team and could drop out of the Top 25.
UNITY UNIFORM
Oklahoma honored running back Prentice Gautt, the first Black scholarship football player at the school, by wearing a “Unity” uniform.
Gautt starred on coach Bud Wilkinson’s teams from 1957 to 1959. He was an All-Big Eight Conference selection twice and was an Academic All-American in 1958.
The uniform, designed by a group of the school’s athletes, featured dark gray jerseys, pants and helmets with crimson trim and lettering. It had the word “TOGETHER” sewn on the collar, the word “UNITY” on the back-of-the-jersey nameplate and an outline of the state of Oklahoma on the sleeves.
INJURED JAYHAWK
Kansas cornerback Cobee Bryant left the game after suffering an injury to his left ankle in the closing seconds of the first half.
Bryant left on a cart and received a standing ovation from the crowd. Leipold said it is a “wait-and-see” situation.
UP NEXT
Kansas visits Baylor on Saturday.
Oklahoma visits Iowa State on Oct. 29.
No. 6 Tennessee beats No. 3 Alabama 52-49 on late FG
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. | After 15 years of being a rival to Alabama in name only, Tennessee snapped a humbling losing streak, stamped itself a championship contender and celebrated in spectacular fashion.
Chase McGrath made a 40-yard field goal as time expired to give No. 6 Tennessee a 52-49 victory over No. 3 Alabama on Saturday.
As soon as the kick knuckle-balled through the uprights, some of the more than 100,000 fans stormed the field to join the party as the Volunteers (6-0, 3-0 Southeastern Conference) ended a 15-game drought to the Crimson Tide (6-1, 3-1).
Fireworks went off over Neyland Stadium and it glowed orange as the song “Dixieland Delight” by the band Alabama — a Crimson Tide favorite — blared over the stadium speakers.
And it didn't take long for the goal posts to go down.
“This is college football at its absolute best,” Vols coach Josh Heupel said. “We were the best team on the field tonight. That's all we can control.”
“We didn't answer the bell today,” Alabama coach Nick Saban said. “We did too many things to help (Tennessee).”
Hendon Hooker drove the Vols 45 yards in 13 seconds to set up the winner. An 18-yard pass to Ramel Keyton and 27-yard hookup with Bru McCoy set the stage for the winner.
“It wasn't my cleanest hit,” said McGrath, who missed a PAT earlier. “I didn't have the best contact on the ball.”
Jalin Hyatt caught six passes for 207 yards, setting a Tennessee record with five touchdowns and earning a postgame cigar — a long-held tradition in the third Saturday of October rivalry — with former Vols great Peyton Manning.
Bryce Young, a game-time decision because of a sprained right shoulder two weeks ago, completed 35 passes for 455 yards and two TDs for the Tide.
“It was great to be out there with my teammates,” the Heisman Trophy winner said. “Shoulder is fine.”
Hyatt’s fifth TD catch tied it at 49 with 3:26 left in the fourth.
“(This game) just happened," Hyatt said. “It's not just me. It was just the looks we got.”
Young drove the Tide into the Tennessee territory in the final minute, but Alabama stalled at the 33 with three straight incomplete passes. Will Reichard’s 50-yard field goal attempt for the lead was wide way right.
With only 15 seconds left, overtime seemed likely, but Hooker wasn’t done and did the Heisman winner one better.
Hooker finished 21 for 30 for 385 yards and five TDs.
“He played at an unbelievable level,” Heupel said. “He's the key to our ignition."
Tennessee had not beaten a Top 10 teams since 2006 against Georgia. That was also the last year the Vols beat Alabama.
A season later, Saban became Alabama's coach. While the Tide has become college football's greatest dynasty with six national titles, Tennessee has burned through coaches and been mired in mediocrity.
In his second season in Knoxville, Heupel has pulled the Vols from the muck.
Tennessee looks like a legitimate national title contender behind a transfer quarterback from Virginia Tech who should now be right near the top of those Heisman leaderboards.
“We approach every game the same,” Hooker said. “Play 100% for our brothers.”
A week after Alabama held Texas A&M out of the end zone on the last play of the game to dodge an upset, the Tide went down. The Vols scored the most points against an Alabama team since Sewanee put 54 on the Tide in 1907.
The Tide also had 17 penalties for 130 yards, the most during the Saban era, according to ESPN.
Tennessee’s up-tempo offense jumped out to a 21-7 first-quarter lead and led 28-20 at halftime. All four touchdown drives took over two minutes.
Young threw for 205 yards and a touchdown in the first half, while Hooker had 166 yards and two scores. Young wasn't sacked, but was knocked down five times in the half.
Alabama fumbled Tennessee's only punt. The Vols recovered and scored four plays later.
THE TAKEAWAY
Alabama: The Tide will lament the final time it had the ball and not being able to just get a few more yards for Reichard, who missed three field goals last week against A&M.
Jahmyr Gibbs dropped a short pass over the middle with room to run on second down and then the Tide threw again incomplete on third. A running playing or two could have also forced Tennessee to burn a timeout, which ended up coming in handy when the Vols got the ball back.
Tennessee: Four of Tennessee's six victories have come against teams that were ranked at the time of the game — though none of Pitt, LSU and Florida were ranked coming into this weekend. Still, the Vols resume is as good as any in the country.
NOT AVAILABLE
Two key Tennessee players weren’t available. WR Cedric Tillman, who sustained a high ankle sprain against Akron, didn’t play despite having surgery to speed up the recovery process three weeks ago. This was his third missed game ... S Jaylen McCollough, a four-year starter, was arrested for aggravated assault last weekend. He had played in all 41 games since his freshman year with 32 starts.
BY THE NUMBERS
Hooker has thrown a touchdown pass in 18 consecutive games, tying Heath Shuler’s school record (1992-94). His third-quarter interception was his first in 260 passes.
OLD SCHOOL
Tennessee had the ball on the Alabama 2. Breaking from the norm, Hooker went under center rather than the shotgun as the Vols were lined up in the I-formation. Fullback Princeton Fant, a tight end who was recruited as a running back, had his first carry since 2018 and scored.
UP NEXT
Alabama: Hosts Mississippi State next Saturday.
Tennessee: Hosts Tennessee-Martin next Saturday.
