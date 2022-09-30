The East Hills Library, 502 N. Woodbine Road, is hosting a winter clothing drive. New or gently used winter coats/jackets, gloves, scarves, hats and other apparel will be accepted at the East Hills Library during the week of Oct. 2 through 8.
All donations will be kept at the library and will be utilized for any patrons in need during the winter season.
Anyone who makes a winter clothing donation to the library will receive a $2 gift certificate to the Friends of the St. Joseph Public Library Fall Book Sale, set for Oct. 13 to 17, at the East Hills Library.
Contact Kelsey Weber at kweber@sjpl.lib.mo.us or 816-236-2136 with questions regarding the Winter Clothing Drive.
Applications for Cotillion for Achievement available
The Cotillion for Achievement is now offering applications for its annual session which includes scholarships, enrichment opportunities, leadership training and recognition for college-bound seniors currently enrolled in classes at accredited schools in Andrew and Buchanan counties.
To receive an application, high school seniors should contact their school counselors. Information can also be obtained by visiting the Cotillion for Achievement Facebook page.
All applications must be turned in or postmarked by Friday, Oct. 21.
The St. Joseph Public Library is looking for community input as its leaders develop a new long-range plan with assistance from the consulting company OrangeBoy.
Community members are invited to attend one of two meetings on Thursday, Oct 6. The first will be held at 3 p.m. at the East Hills Library, 502 N. Woodbine Road. The second will be at 6 p.m. at the Downtown Library, 927 Felix St.
Meeting participants will be entered into a drawing for a $25 Hy-Vee gift card. Contact library director Mary Beth Revels at mrevels@sjpl.lib.mo.us or 816-232-4038 with questions.
Those with disabilities who wish to participate in the program should contact the ADA coordinator at 816-232-4038.
Dyslexia awareness series planned for October
The East Hills Library, 502 N. Woodbine Road, is planning a three-program Dyslexia Awareness Month series in October.
The programs will be presented by Jamie Davis, a certified academic language therapist and national board-certified teacher in the area of literacy.
Experience what it is like to have dyslexia during a simulation at 6 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 6. At 6 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 13, Davis will talk about the signs of dyslexia, and at 6 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 20, the discussion will be about best practices for supporting a student with dyslexia. Registration is required for the simulation only.
For more information or to register, contact Misty Snider at 816-236-1424.
