Castro, Báez homer, Tigers sweep Royals, escape cellar
DETROIT | Willi Castro and Javy Báez homered to lead Detroit over the Kansas City Royals 10-3 on Thursday for a three-game sweep that moved the Tigers out of last place in the AL Central.
Detroit (63-92) has won six straight, matching its season high and ensuring the Tigers will not lose 100 games. Detroit went 10-9 this year against the Royals (63-93), who dropped into the division cellar.
Kansas City stranded 11 runners, raising its two-day total to 24. and went 2 for 10 with runners in scoring position.
Eduardo Rodriguez (5-5) allowed five hits and four walks in 6 2/3 shutout innings.
Jonathan Heasley (4-9) gave up five runs — four earned — and six hits in 4 2/3 innings.
Before a crowd of just 13,137, Castro put the Tigers ahead with a solo homer in the second but left after straining his left hamstring while running out a fourth-inning double.
Detroit boosted the lead to 5-0 with a four-run fifth. Tucker Barnhart walked, advanced on a wild pitch and scored when first baseman Vinnie Pasquatino couldn't handle Akil Baddoo's hard grounder for an error. Riley Greene followed with an RBI double, and Báez homered over the Tigers bullpen in left.
Barnhart added an RBI single off Scott Barlow in the sixth, and the Tigers scored four more in the seventh. After Max Castillo allowed a single and two walks to starting the innnig, Luke Weaver hit Victor Reyes with his first pitch, Jeimer Candelario followed with a sacrifice fly and Barnhart doubled for a 9-0 lead.
Kansas City's Ryan O'Hearn hit a two-run double in a three-run eighth.
STREAK ENDED
Harold Castro started the day with three straight games with at least three or more hits, -the longest streak by a Tiger since Magglio Ordonez in 2008. Castro went 0 for 4 with a walk.
UP NEXT
Royals: RHP Brady Singer (10-4, 2.99) is scheduled to start Friday's opener of a season-ending six-game series at Cleveland against RHP Zach Plesac (3-11, 4.39).
Tigers: LHP Scott Alexander (4-10, 4.68) starts Friday's opener of a three-game series against Minnesota ad RHP Joe Ryan (12-8, 3.70).
California to weigh making girls flag football school sport
LONG BEACH, Calif. | School athletics officials in Southern California will ask the state to make flag football an official high school sport for girls.
The California Interscholastic Federation's Southern Section voted Thursday in favor of the plan, said Thom Simmons, the section's assistant commissioner.
The state body that governs interscholastic athletics in California is scheduled to take up the proposal on Oct. 7 and vote on it early next year.
The move comes more girls have been playing flag football in youth leagues and some high schoolers in Southern California have been playing in a pilot league started by the Los Angeles Chargers and LA Rams.
Athletics officials hope that making it an official high school sport will increase participation and help coaches create a pipeline to develop players.
The Southern Section is the biggest of the state federation's ten regions with more than 550 member schools.
PGA Tour countersuit accuses LIV Golf of unfair tactics
The PGA Tour has filed a counterclaim against Saudi-funded LIV Golf accusing the rival league of inducing top players to breach PGA Tour contracts by claiming the tour could not enforce them.
The counterclaim was included in the PGA Tour's response to the amended antitrust lawsuit filed in federal court in northern California, which included LIV Golf as a plaintiff.
Since then, eight of the 11 players who sued the PGA Tour, including Phil Mickelson, have asked to be removed from the lawsuit. Mickelson said his involvement was no longer necessary with LIV Golf now suing the tour.
In the response to the lawsuit filed late Wednesday, the PGA Tour claims LIV Golf is asking the court to invalidate its regulations “with the stroke of a pen” after inducing players with hundreds of millions of dollars from Saudi Arabia's Public Investment Fund.
The tour said the three players who are still part of the antitrust lawsuit — Talor Gooch, Peter Uihlein and Matt Jones — “want to enrich themselves in complete disregard of the promises they made to the tour” when they joined the PGA Tour.
“This case is not about unfair competition — if anyone is competing unfairly, it is LIV, not the tour. Instead, it is a cynical effort to avoid competition and to freeride off of the tour's investment in the development of professional golf,” the response said.
The counterclaim alleges “tortious interference with contract."
Among other things, the tour claims LIV Golf paid signing fees — some reported to be in the $150 million range — and made false representations to players to break agreements they had with the tour.
The tour asked for a jury trial on the counterclaim and seeks damages for any lost profits, reputational and brand harm, punitive damages and attorney fees.
LIV Golf has claimed in its lawsuit the PGA Tour has used monopoly power to try to squash competition and has unfairly suspended players.
Greg Norman, the CEO of LIV Golf, has said players should be able to be free agents who can compete anywhere. The PGA Tour has policies that keep members from playing the same week as a PGA Tour event without a release.
In its response, the PGA Tour said LIV Golf's own business plan “demonstrates this is fiction.” The tour pointed to LIV Golf contracts that require them to play in all LIV Golf events and other agreements it claims are more restrictive than the tour's policies.
“LIV’s statements regarding golfer freedom are a thinly veiled public relations ploy concocted to disparage the tour and deflect criticism of LIV’s own restrictive business model,” the counterclaim says.
Players who signed with LIV Golf were suspended for not having a release. The tour's policy indicates no releases are given for competing tournaments in North America, and LIV Golf already has staged four events in the United States.
Gooch, Jones and Hudson Swafford — who no longer is part of the lawsuit — sought a temporary restraining order in August that would have allowed them to play in the PGA Tour's lucrative postseason. A federal judge denied the request.
Summary judgment in the antitrust lawsuit is tentatively scheduled for July 23, 2023, when the tour is expected to ask for the case to be dismissed.
A trial date is set for January 2024.
Proud to be an American: 76ers star Embiid now U.S. citizen
CHARLESTON, S.C. | Joel Embiid is an American citizen.
A native of Cameroon, Embiid said he was sworn in as a citizen two weeks ago in Philadelphia. The NBA scoring champion and Philadelphia 76ers All-Star center said his family — Embiid and his Brazilian girlfriend Anne de Paula have a young son - played a pivotal role in his decision.
“I've been here for a long time,” Embiid told The Associated Press Thursday at training camp at The Citadel. “My son is American. I felt like, I'm living here and it's a blessing to be an American. So I said, why not?”
Embiid, who played college basketball for one season at Kansas, also has citizenship in France. He said it is way too early to think about which country he could potentially represent in international basketball.
The 28-year-old Embiid averaged a career-best 30.6 points in 68 games last season. The 7-footer also averaged 11.7 rebounds and 4.2 assists in helping Philadelphia reach the Eastern Conference semifinals for the second straight year. Embiid averaged 23.6 points and 10.7 rebounds in the postseason despite playing with hand and facial injuries.
Embiid had been announced as playing out of Kansas during pregame introductions at 76ers' home games but switched around midseason last year as being introduced from Cameroon. He might try for a mouthful this season.
“We're going to say Cameroon, American and French,” he said, laughing.
