Biden praises Braves' 'unstoppable, joyful run' to 2021 win
WASHINGTON | President Joe Biden said Monday the Atlanta Braves will be “forever known as the upset kings of October” for their improbable 2021 World Series win, as he welcomed the team to the White House for a victory celebration.
Biden called the Braves' drive an “unstoppable, joyful run.” The team got its White House visit in with just over a week left before the 2022 regular season wraps up and the playoffs begin again. The Braves trail the New York Mets by 1.5 games in the National League East but have clinched a wildcard spot for the MLB playoffs that begin Oct. 7. Chief Executive Officer Terry McGuirk said he hoped they’d be back to the White House again soon.
In August 2021, the Braves were a mess, playing barely at .500. But then they started winning. And they kept it up, taking the World Series in six games over the Houston Astros.
Biden called their performance of “history’s greatest turnarounds.”
“This team has literally been part of American history for over 150 years,” said Biden. “But none of it came easy ... people counting you out. Heck, I know something about being counted out.”
Players lined up on risers behind Biden, grinning and waving to the crowd, but the player most discussed was one who hasn’t been on the team in nearly 50 years and who died last year: Hall of Famer Hank Aaron.
Hammerin' Hank was the home run king for 33 years, dethroning Babe Ruth with a shot to left field on April 8, 1974. He was one of the most famous players for Atlanta and in baseball history, a clear-eyed chronicler of the hardships thrown his way — from the poverty and segregation of his Alabama youth to the racist threats he faced during his pursuit of one of America’s most hallowed records. He died in January at 86.
“This is team is defined by the courage of Hank Aaron,” Biden said.
McGuirk said Aaron, who held front office positions with the team and was one of Major League Baseball's few Black executives, was watching over them.
"He'd have been there every step of the way with us if he was here,” McGuirk added.
The president often honors major league and some college sports champions with a White House ceremony, typically a nonpartisan affair in which the commander in chief pays tribute to the champs’ prowess, poses for photos and comes away with a team jersey.
Those visits were highly charged in the previous administration. Many athletes took issue with President Donald Trump’s policies and rhetoric on policing, immigration and more. Trump, for his part, didn’t take kindly to criticism from athletes or their on-field expressions of political opinions.
Under Biden, the tradition appears to be back. He’s hosted the NBA champion Milwaukee Bucks and Super Bowl champion Tampa Bay Buccaneers at the White House. On Monday he joked about first lady Jill Biden's Philadelphia allegiances.
"Like every Philly fan, she’s convinced she knows more about everything in sports than anybody else,” he said. He added that he couldn't be too nice to the Atlanta team because it had just beaten the Phillies the previous night in extra innings.
Biden supported Major League Baseball's decision to pull this summer’s All-Star Game from Atlanta to protest Georgia's sweeping new voting law that critics contend is too restrictive.
AP Exclusive: Jimmie Johnson to retire from full-time racing
CHARLOTTE, N.C. | Seven-time NASCAR champion Jimmie Johnson is retiring from full-time racing and will turn his focus toward spending time with family.
He figures his future schedule will include no more than 10 bucket-list events, but the 47-year-old had no idea Monday what that will look like in 2023.
Johnson told The Associated Press he was excited to announce “I've got a blank sheet of paper, and we can now see what opportunities exist and start making a calendar.” Carvana has already told Johnson it will back whatever racing he pursues.
Johnson took two weeks from the IndyCar finale — with a weekend spent in England with Ganassi teammates Scott Dixon and Dario Franchitti at the Goodwood Revival — before finalizing his decision to scale back. He told the AP he didn't really need the time to ponder his future.
“It's been an interesting process to feel so fulfilled with the experience and then also try to make a decision,” Johnson said. “In the big scheme of things, there is so much life-planning going on with the kids. We've always had an idea of trying to live abroad for a year or two. We love Colorado and want to spend more time there, and there's just so much swirling personally and professionally that I just wanted to take some time and make the decision not on the back of a positive or negative experience on the racetrack.”
So what is Johnson, who retired from NASCAR in 2020, thinking?
LE MANS
The 24 Hours of Le Mans would be part of the NASCAR and Hendrick Motorsports special “Garage 56” entry. Johnson has said from the start he wants to be part of the three-driver Le Mans lineup, even though its an exhibition for the Next Gen and the car will be alone in its class.
He'd been awaiting the 2023 IndyCar schedule to see if he'd even be available, but will ensure his schedule is clear should NASCAR want its future Hall of Famer to be part of the project.
INDYCAR
Johnson for sure won't return for a second full IndyCar season with Chip Ganassi Racing. He raced only the street and road courses in 2021, added the ovals to run the full 2022 season and now isn't even sure if he'll run IndyCar at all.
“We are fully supportive of Jimmie. He has been a valued member of our team and if we can find a way to continue working together, we would like to do so," said team owner Ganassi, who told AP he'd like to run four full-time cars. Now that Johnson has made up his mind not to drive a full season in the No. 48, Ganassi is figuring out how to keep that entry on track.
Johnson struggled on the street and road courses over two seasons, with his best performances on ovals — the discipline he dominated for nearly two decades in NASCAR. He finished an IndyCar-best fifth at Iowa, and although he ultimately crashed out of his Indianapolis 500 debut, Johnson turned laps at over 240 mph in a dazzling qualifying performance.
“I do have a desire to go back, it's just at this point, I know what's required to do a full schedule, and I don't have that in me,” Johnson told AP. “I don't have that passion that I need for myself to commit myself to a full season.”
BIG IDEA
Johnson has said since his 2020 NASCAR retirement that he'd race again in the series in the right opportunity, and is now entertaining the idea of doing “The Double” — the Indianapolis 500 and Coca-Cola 600 on the same day.
Kurt Busch was the last driver to attempt the 1,100-mile, two-state odyssey in 2014. Busch fell 200 miles shy of completing it when his engine failed in the NASCAR closer. Tony Stewart, who twice attempted both races, is the only driver to complete all 1,100 miles. John Andretti and Robby Gordon both made attempts before Busch.
Johnson would like to give it a try: He won the Coca-Cola 600 at Charlotte Motor Speedway four times, including three consecutive victories from 2003-2005.
“You know me and endurance sports, and the double sounds awesome,” Johnson told AP. “I've always had this respect for the guys who have done the double. I would say it is more of a respect thing than a bucket-list item, and I'd love to put some energy into that idea and see if I can pull it off.”
The other NASCAR events that's have caught his attention? Next year's inaugural race through the downtown streets of Chicago and the All-Star race at North Wilkesboro. Johnson noted as a past winner, he's got an exemption into both the All-Star race and the exhibition season-opening Clash at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. However, the 2022 NASCAR rules state a driver must be competing full-time to race in the all-star race.
WHAT ELSE?
The future in sports car racing is an unknown for Johnson after this weekend's IMSA season-ending Petit Le Mans. He's spent the last two seasons running the endurance races in a joint entry with Hendrick and Action Express, but does not expect enough inventory next year when IMSA adopts new cars for Johnson's project to continue.
He told AP he would consider racing in a lower IMSA category, such as LMP2, and is even curious about the six-race World Endurance Championship. But the WEC Series intrigues him because of its exotic locales — Monza, Italy, Fuji Speedway in Japan, Bahrain — and the love of international travel he shares with his wife and two young daughters.
He and Chani Johnson have explored enrolling their girls in school in either England or France for a year for the experience, and as a hands-on father, Johnson takes an active role in shuttling his daughters to and from their full schedule of sports and activities. Chani Johnson is also a successful owner of an art gallery and is looking to expand her businesses.
“Chani has always supported me to the nth degree and also at the same time had her objectives, desires and pursued her pathway and her career. I think she's optimistically cautious I follow through with this plan," Johnson told AP. "But these decisions are based around family needs and demands, and I think it gets tricky and a bit more complicated on my schedule if we can get some traction on travel and living abroad.
“But those are decisions that will come about in the next few months. And so I go into this I would say with no regrets. I look back and definitely learned lessons from what's happened, good and bad. But I don't have any pit in my stomach of something left unfinished, or any regrets I might have.”
U.S. coach Berhalter: 'We got our butts kicked' by Japan
Christian Pulisic and Ricardo Pepi will join the U.S. starting lineup for the Americans' last World Cup warmup against Saudi Arabia on Tuesday night after coach Gregg Berhalter admitted “we got our butts kicked” by Japan last week.
The 14th-ranked U.S. failed to get a single shot on target in Friday's 2-0 defeat to No 24 Japan, a match Pulisic missed because of an unspecified injury.
“I think it was a poor performance from us. We got our butts kicked and we’re not proud of it," Berhalter said Monday in Murcia, Spain, ahead of the last exhibition. "We think we should have played much better, we could have played much better, and we didn’t. So we want to play better in this game. But I think it starts with the collective, us playing together more cohesive. And if we can do that, we’ll be fine.”
Berhalter plans to announce his 26-man World Cup roster on Nov. 9, 12 days before the Americans open in Qatar against No. 19 Wales. The U.S. plays fifth-ranked England on Black Friday and closes the first round against 22nd-ranked Iran on Nov. 29.
For players, a trip to the World Cup is a highlight of their careers, leading to intense pressure to make the roster.
“I think naturally guys are going to be nervous,” said 29-year-old right back DeAndre Yedlin, who is likely to be the only holdover from the 2014 U.S. World Cup squad. “It's just down to crunch time now. So like I said, obviously guys can have anxiety or whatever about making the squad, but we just need to do what's best for the team.”
Goalkeeper Zack Steffen, left back Antonee Robinson, central defender Chris Richards, midfielder Yunus Musah and winger Tim Weah are not in camp because of injuries, and backup right back Reggie Cannon emerged from Friday’s match with an injured groin.
“Do I think that we have the best players in each position identified? Yes. Do I think they’re all going to be available for start of the World Cup? I don’t know,” Berhalter said. “And that’s just what every international manager will be dealing with right now. We’ll be holding our breaths, hoping that that’s the case. But even in this camp, we’re missing five starters. So it just is what it is. And you got to roll with it. And you can’t use it as an excuse. And what you need to do is give the players that are here confidence instead of worrying about the players that aren’t here.”
Jesús Ferreira played at forward in the first half against Japan, putting an open header wide, and Josh Sargent replaced him for the second half in his first national team appearance in a year.
Pepi ended a 30-match, 345-day scoreless streak for club and country when he scored his first goal for Groningen on Sept. 17.
And Berhalter has been criticized by some for not selecting Jordan Pefok, who scored three goals in his first six Bundesliga matches this season with Union Berlin.
No. 53 Saudi Arabia played a 0-0 draw against World Cup-bound Ecuador on Friday in Murcia. The Saudis play No. 3 Argentina, 26th-ranked Poland and No. 12 Mexico at the tournament.
“I don’t really see them similar to the opponents in our group,” Berhalter said, “but it’s a cohesive team. Most of the players in the starting lineup will be from two clubs, so we know that that gives them cohesion.”
Ga Tech fires Geoff Collins in 4th season with 10-28 mark
ATLANTA | Geoff Collins is out as Georgia Tech’s football coach, fired Monday in the midst of his fourth season after failing to make headway with a brash plan to turn the Yellow Jackets into a national powerhouse through branding and promoting Atlanta’s big-city culture.
Collins was officially dumped during a meeting of the athletic association board two days after a 27-10 loss to Central Florida left him with a record of 10-28 at Georgia Tech.
Brent Key, the assistant head coach under Collins, was appointed interim head coach. He doesn’t have much time to settle in: The Yellow Jackets are at No. 24 Pittsburgh on Saturday.
Collins, whose team is 1-3 this season, finished with a winning percentage of just .263 — the lowest of 13 full-time coaches in the school's history. Bill Lewis had been the only Yellow Jackets coach to lose his job during a season, resigning after a 1-7 start in 1994 when it became clear he would be fired.
”Unfortunately, the results of our football program have fallen short of what our loyal community, fans and athletes expect and deserve," Georgia Tech President Ángel Cabrera said in a statement. "We are committed to rebuilding the program and a coaching change is a necessary first step in that process.”
Collins was the third Football Bowl Subdivision coach to be let go in the opening month of this season, following Scott Frost at Nebraska and Herm Edwards at Arizona State.
Georgia Tech also dismissed athletic director Todd Stansbury, who hired Collins and provided steadfast support even as the losses mounted. Frank Neville, a senior vice president and Cabrera's chief of staff, will take over as interim AD while the school begins a search this week to fill both positions.
Collins is due a buyout of at least $10.5 million, the full amount remaining on the final three years of the seven-year contract that brought him to Georgia Tech from Temple ahead of the 2019 season.
Collins led the Owls to a 15-10 record and a pair of bowl berths in his first head coaching job. Then, the former Mississippi State and Florida defensive coordinator landed what he called his dream spot.
A native of suburban Atlanta, Collins said Georgia Tech had the potential to compete with the nation’s top programs, even though he faced a tough transition away from the triple-option offense employed by his predecessor.
Paul Johnson’s quirky scheme helped produce nine bowl appearances in 11 seasons, including a pair of Orange Bowl trips, and an Atlantic Coast Conference championship that was later vacated due to NCAA sanctions. He also managed to beat rival Georgia three times.
Collins didn’t come close to that level of success, and eventually his persistent references to the “404” culture — Atlanta’s area code — and love of the South's iconic Waffle House diners earned him a derisive nickname: Coach Catchphrase.
Georgia Tech struggled to a 3-9 mark in 2019, which was largely brushed off to the difficult task of switching to a pro-style offense. It never got any better.
The Yellow Jackets finished 3-7 during his second season, which was hindered by the pandemic, followed by another 3-9 debacle in 2021 that ended with shutout losses to Notre Dame and Georgia by a combined score of 100-0.
Collins went into his fourth season facing a brutal early schedule and little indication he could turn things around, especially after perhaps the most touted recruit of his regime, running back Jahmyr Gibbs, transferred to Alabama.
Collins toned down his incessant promotion and conceded at the start of preseason practice that “we’re all tired of losing.”
But more losing followed.
The Yellow Jackets opened with a 41-10 setback to Clemson, got a brief respite with a victory over lower-division Western Carolina, and pretty much sealed Collins’ fate with an embarrassing 42-0 home blowout to Ole Miss.
“That was hard,” the 51-year-old Collins said afterward, his gravelly voice breaking. “It was not up to the standard of Georgia Tech football.”
Unfortunately for Collins, it was pretty much the standard the Yellow Jackets displayed throughout his tenure.
He never solved the rash of false starts and other pre-snap penalties that plagued the offense. The defense failed to show signs of improvement, despite Collins taking a more hands-on role. And, in perhaps the most troubling development, Georgia Tech gave up a staggering four blocked punts in the first four games — displaying an almost comic ineptitude on special teams.
Of course, it was no laughing matter to the school’s big-money donors and disgruntled fan base. Their dissatisfaction only grew when they looked longingly at the success of Georgia, which won the national championship in January and is ranked No. 1 this season.
By contrast, Georgia Tech has lost nine straight games to Football Bowl Subdivision opponents and rarely showed a hint of competitiveness against top-level teams.
Under Collins, the Yellow Jackets lost their last five games against FBS programs by a combined score of 210-20. They were 1-10 against ranked opponents and 7-19 in the ACC.
In what turned out to be Collins’ final game, the Yellow Jackets outgained UCF 452-333 and allowed only eight completions, but threw away any shot at the upset with another sloppy showing.
There was a blocked punt. Jeff Sims was sacked four times. Defensive star Charlie Thomas was ejected for the second time this season for targeting. Eight penalties proved to be critical.
Stansbury, a former Georgia Tech football player, was hired from Oregon State in 2016 to lead his alma mater’s athletic program. He dealt with attendance woes and a tight budget that only got more restrictive with the pandemic. But his regime was largely marred by the hiring of Collins and insistence that the program was headed in the right direction.
The 61-year-old Stansbury became the first athletic director in Georgia Tech history to be fired from the post, having lost the confidence of the administration and influential donors who didn’t want him involved in the hiring of the next football coach.
“The challenges the athletic program has faced in recent years have grown to a point where we need to try a new approach,” Cabrera said, "and that requires new leadership.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.