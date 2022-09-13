Blues sign Jordan Kyrou to 8-year, $65 million extension
The St. Louis Blues have signed forward Jordan Kyrou to an eight-year contract extension worth $65 million, the organization's latest move to keep its top young players in the fold long term.
General manager Doug Armstrong announced the deal Tuesday, two months to the day since the Blues extended forward Robert Thomas for the identical contract terms. Each player counts $8.125 million against the salary cap from the start of the deal in 2023 through 2031.
Kyrou set career highs with 27 goals, 48 assists and 75 points in 74 games last season. He had 47 points in his first 99 NHL regular-season games.
Thomas is 23, while Kyrou is 24. St. Louis also has top four defensemen Colton Parayko, Torey Krug, Justin Faulk and Nicky Leddy signed for at least the next four seasons, and center Brayden Schenn is under contract for six more years.
Armstrong has reshaped the Blues since they won the Stanley Cup in 2019, the first championship in franchise history. Cup-winning goaltender Jordan Binnington signed long term, while then-captain Alex Pietrangelo left in free agency in 2020.
Two big questions still face the front office with key members of that title-winning team: Top center Ryan O'Reilly and winger Vladimir Tarasenko are each set to be a free agent after this upcoming season. O'Reilly figures to be part of the long-term core, something that's far less certain with Tarasenko, who requested a trade in the summer of 2021 but remains with St. Louis.
Suns owner Sarver suspended 1 year, fined $10M after probe
NEW YORK (AP) — The NBA has suspended Phoenix Suns and Phoenix Mercury owner Robert Sarver for one year, plus fined him $10 million, after an investigation found that he had engaged in what the league called “workplace misconduct and organizational deficiencies."
The findings of the league's report, published Tuesday, came nearly a year after the NBA asked a law firm to investigate allegations that Sarver had a history of racist, misogynistic and hostile incidents over his nearly two-decade tenure overseeing the franchise.
Sarver said he will “accept the consequences of the league’s decision” and apologized for “words and actions that offended our employees," though noted he disagreed with some of the report's findings.
The report said Sarver “repeated or purported to repeat the N-word on at least five occasions spanning his tenure with the Suns," though added that the investigation “makes no finding that Sarver used this racially insensitive language with the intent to demean or denigrate."
The study also concluded that Sarver used demeaning language toward female employees, including telling a pregnant employee that she would not be able to do her job after becoming a mother; made off-color comments and jokes about sex and anatomy; and yelled and cursed at employees in ways that would be considered bullying “under workplace standards.”
The $10 million fine is the maximum allowed by NBA rule.
“I take full responsibility for what I have done," Sarver said. “I am sorry for causing this pain, and these errors in judgment are not consistent with my personal philosophy or my values. ... This moment is an opportunity for me to demonstrate a capacity to learn and grow as we continue to build a working culture where every employee feels comfortable and valued."
Sarver, the league said, cannot be present at any NBA or WNBA team facility, including any office, arena, or practice facility; attend or participate in any NBA or WNBA event or activity, including games, practices or business partner activity; represent the Suns or Mercury in any public or private capacity; or have any involvement with the business or basketball operations of the Suns or Mercury.
The league said it would donate the $10 million “to organizations that are committed to addressing race and gender-based issues in and outside the workplace.”
“The statements and conduct described in the findings of the independent investigation are troubling and disappointing,” NBA Commissioner Adam Silver said. “We believe the outcome is the right one, taking into account all the facts, circumstances and context brought to light by the comprehensive investigation of this 18-year period and our commitment to upholding proper standards in NBA workplaces.”
It’s the second-largest penalty — in terms of total sanctions — ever levied by the NBA against a team owner, behind Donald Sterling being banned for life by Silver in 2014. Sterling was fined $2.5 million, the largest allowable figure at that time, and was forced to sell the Los Angeles Clippers as part of the massive fallout that followed him making racist comments in a recorded conversation.
The allegations against Sarver were reported by ESPN last year, which said it talked to dozens of current and former team employees for its story, including some who detailed inappropriate behavior. He originally denied or disputed most of the allegations through his legal team.
On Tuesday, Sarver's representatives said the investigation's findings “confirmed that there was no evidence, whatsoever, to support several of the accusations in ESPN’s reporting from November 2021."
“While it is difficult to identify with precision what motivated Sarver’s workplace behavior described in this report, certain patterns emerged from witness accounts: Sarver often acted aggressively in an apparent effort to provoke a reaction from his targets; Sarver’s sense of humor was sophomoric and inappropriate for the workplace; and Sarver behaved as though workplace norms and policies did not apply to him,” read the report from the New York-based investigating firm of Wachtell, Lipton, Rosen & Katz.
Sarver will have to complete a training program “focused on respect and appropriate conduct in the workplace” during his suspension, the league said.
Sarver, through his attorney, continued denying the allegations as recently as June in a letter to the league and insisted the claims against him were “demonstrably false.”
The attorney, Thomas Clare, wrote that Sarver’s record shows a “longstanding commitment to social and racial justice” and that it attests to his “commitment to diversity, equity, and inclusion.”
“Mr. Sarver is one of few NBA owners who continues to support and advance the development of women’s professional basketball,” Clare wrote, citing upgrades to the Mercury team facilities, how the Suns claim a league-best rate of 55% employment of minorities within its front office and how more than half of the Suns’ coaches and general managers in Sarver’s tenure — including current coach Monty Williams and current GM James Jones — are Black.
Among the league’s findings:
— That Sarver engaged in “crude, sexual and vulgar commentary and conduct in the workplace,” including references to sexual acts, condoms and the anatomy, referring to both his own and those of others.
— The investigation also found that Sarver sent a small number of male Suns employees “joking pornographic material and crude emails, including emails containing photos of a nude woman and a video of two people having sex.”
— Sarver, the investigation found, also exposed himself unnecessarily to a male Suns employee during a fitness check, caused another male employee to become uncomfortable by grabbing him and dancing “pelvis to pelvis” at a holiday party, and standing nude in front of a male employee following a shower.
— He also made comments about female employees, the investigation found, including the attractiveness of Suns dancers, and asked a female Suns employee if she had undergone breast augmentation.
The league also will require the Suns and Mercury to engage in a series of workplace improvements, including retaining outside firms that will “focus on fostering a diverse, inclusive and respectful workplace.”
Employees of those organizations will be surveyed, anonymously and regularly, to ensure that proper workplace culture is in place. The NBA and WNBA will need to be told immediately of any instances, or even allegations, of significant misconduct by any employees.
All those conditions will be in place for three years.
The league said the results of the investigation were based on interviews with 320 individuals, including current and former employees who worked for the teams during Sarver's 18 years with the Suns, and from the evaluation of more than 80,000 documents and other materials, including emails, text messages and videos.
Sarver and the Suns and Mercury “cooperated fully with the investigative process," the league said.
“Regardless of position, power or intent, we all need to recognize the corrosive and hurtful impact of racially insensitive and demeaning language and behavior,” Silver said. “On behalf of the entire NBA, I apologize to all of those impacted by the misconduct outlined in the investigators’ report. We must do better.”
Joshua accepts terms for heavyweight fight with Fury
A long-anticipated all-British heavyweight fight between Tyson Fury and Anthony Joshua appears closer than ever.
Joshua’s management group said in a post on Twitter on Tuesday that its fighter has accepted the terms presented by Fury for a bout on Dec. 3.
That was made known to Fury’s team on Friday, the 258MGT group said, before both parties agreed to halt communication following the death of Queen Elizabeth II on Thursday.
“We are awaiting a response,” posted the management team, which said it was speaking on behalf of Joshua along with the fighter’s promoter, Matchroom.
The response was pretty much immediate from Fury's British promoter, Frank Warren.
“Contract will be with you very soon,” Warren said on Twitter.
In a video on social media last week, Fury — the WBC champion — said he was willing to offer Joshua 40% of the purse for a title fight before the end of the year.
“He doesn’t have any excuses now not to take it,” Fury said. “He can’t say I’ve low-balled him and offered him 20 or 30%. I’ve offered (his) people 40% — take it or leave it.”
Joshua’s promoter, Eddie Hearn, said he would be interested in making the fight if Fury’s offer was serious.
It has been reported in the British media that the purse for any rematch — if Fury was to lose — would be a 50-50 split.
The unbeaten Fury appears to have gone back on his decision to retire in the wake of beating another British fighter, Dillian Whyte, in front of around 90,000 spectators at Wembley Stadium in April.
Fury’s hopes of landing a fight with Oleksandr Usyk, who retained the WBA, WBO and IBF belts by beating Joshua in Saudi Arabia last month, were dashed when the Ukrainian said he did not intend to fight again this year.
Fury turned his sights on Joshua, who said after the Usyk fight that he intended to work his way back up to being a three-time champion — potentially facing opponents in the second tier of the heavyweight division — after losing three of his last five bouts.
What would have been a fight to be undisputed champion between Joshua and Fury was close to being arranged last year, only for an arbitrator in the United States to rule that Fury was contractually bound to fulfil a third fight with Deontay Wilder.
Joshua, who was heavyweight champion at the time, then decided to fight Usyk and lost to the Ukrainian in London.
Busch leaving Gibbs, Toyota to drive for Childress in 2023
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Kyle Busch will move to Richard Childress Racing next season, ending a 15-year career with Joe Gibbs Racing because the team could not come to terms with NASCAR's only active multiple Cup champion.
Busch will drive the No. 8 Chevrolet for Childress in an announcement made Tuesday at the NASCAR Hall of Fame. He wore the two Cup championship rings he won driving for Gibbs on his middle fingers.
“I’ll be taking my talents to Welcome, North Carolina to drive the No. 8 car starting in 2023," Busch said of moving to the team based about an hour north of Charlotte.
Tyler Reddick, who is currently competing for the Cup championship in the No. 8 Chevrolet, will remain under contract at RCR and drive for the team next season. Reddick in July told Childress he was moving to 23XI Racing in 2024.
Richard Childress said he informed Reddick he'd be out of the No. 8 next season one hour before Busch's announcement. Childress said he'd obtain a third charter for Reddick's car, but gave no other details except that Reddick's current crew chief will be paired with Busch next season.
When Childress joined Busch at the announcement, the Hall of Fame team owner presented Busch's 7-year-old son, Brexton, with a contract option to someday drive for RCR. But before that, Childress handed Busch his “signing bonus,” which was a boxed watch.
Childress in 2011 tussled with Busch after a Truck Series race at Kansas Speedway. The car owner removed his watch and handed it to someone, saying ‘Hold my watch’ before the altercation. Childress was fined $150,000 by NASCAR afterward.
Childress and Busch, now 37 years old, long ago made amends, which helped make RCR a landing spot for Busch during his excruciatingly long free agency period. JGR learned longtime partner Mars Wrigley was leaving the sport at the end of 2022, and Gibbs had been searching for a deep-pocketed sponsor to keep Busch in the No. 18 Toyota.
Busch even said he’d drive for below his market value to get a deal done.
But as the year went on and no progress was made on Busch’s 2023 plans, he was forced to look elsewhere for both his own Cup seat and a landing spot for Kyle Busch Motorsports, his Truck Series team. KBM will now be a Chevrolet organization, but Busch said all details on KBM and how many trucks it fields next year is still being decided.
“Kyle has been a major part of our history and success here at Joe Gibbs Racing. We are thankful for all his contributions to our organization over the years,” Joe Gibbs said in a statement. “When you look at all that he has accomplished already, it is truly remarkable, and we know someday we will be celebrating his Hall of Fame induction.”
The move to RCR and rival Chevrolet is a tremendous blow to Toyota, which has been with Busch since he joined JGR and powered him to all but four of his 60 career Cup wins. Busch is also the winningest driver in the lower-level Xfinity Series and Truck Series, and his KBM truck team is a massive part of Toyota’s dominance in that series.
But Toyota could do nothing to find Busch a slot in its small fleet — JGR and 23XI combine for a Cup Series low six full-time entries — and Busch was able to move to Chevrolet. The manufacturer lauded the driver it considers a future Hall of Famer for all that "one of the greatest drivers in NASCAR history” has accomplished for Toyota.
“We’re disappointed and saddened that his future won’t continue to be with Team Toyota," the manufacturer said in a statement. "Kyle has been an ambassador for Toyota since joining the program in 2008. He’s gone on to accumulate some of the most prestigious milestones possible for the Toyota brand. He will undoubtedly hold the record for the most wins in a Toyota across all three Championship Series for decades to come.
“But more than that, Kyle has been a friend, part of our family and has played a key role in the development of many of our drivers through his ownership of Kyle Busch Motorsports. We wish nothing but the best for Kyle and his entire family as he moves into the next chapter of his Hall of Fame career. We’re thankful to have been along for the ride.”
Childress said the atmosphere at his shop in Welcome has been electric since rumors started that Busch might move to the organization. He also said when he looks in Busch's eyes, he sees the same fiery look of competition he once saw in the late Dale Earnhardt.
Earnhardt won six of his seven Cup championships driving for Childress. RCR has not won a Cup title since Earnhardt, but has both Reddick and Austin Dillon, Childress' grandson, in this year's playoff field.
But RCR has not won a title since Earnhardt's final championship in 1994. Reddick, a two-race winner this season, is currently 11th in the playoff standings. Austin Dillon, who won the regular-season finale to snag the final playoff spot, is 14th in the standings as the Cup Series heads into Saturday night's elimination race at Bristol Motor Speedway.
It was Dillon, Childress said, who encouraged his grandfather to speak to Busch after Reddick blindsided RCR with his plans to leave in 2024. Busch goes into Bristol ranked 13th in the standings.
The move to RCR returns Busch to Chevrolet, the manufacturer he began with when he signed a development driver contract with Hendrick Motorsports when Busch was a teenager. He made his Cup debut as a 19-year-old for Hendrick and won four races over three seasons driving the No. 5 Chevrolet — the number currently used by champion Kyle Larson.
Busch was released from Hendrick at the end of 2007 when Dale Earnhardt Jr. became available and Hendrick could no longer tolerate Busch's volatile behavior. Gibbs gave Busch a longer leash — Gibbs won three Super Bowls with the Washington Redskins and also employed Hall of Fame driver Tony Stewart — and Busch thanked Gibbs on Tuesday for “being patient with me.”
"You guys took a chance at a kid 15 years ago to let me drive a race car, and we hit the ground running," Busch said of Gibbs, who allowed “me to be a kid and grow into a man, most days.”
