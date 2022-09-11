K-State blows out Mizzou in first meeting since 2011
MANHATTAN, Kan. | The century-old rivalry between Kansas State and Missouri still means something in Big 12 country, more than a decade after the Tigers bolted the league for the SEC, and that was evident this week when Wildcats coach Chris Klieman asked players who grew up across the border to talk about it.
One that addressed the team was Phillip Brooks, who grew up near Kansas City and dreamed of wearing black and gold.
“I didn't work out,” he said Saturday, “so I had this one circled on my calendar.”
Brooks made the most of his chance against the Tigers, too. He returned a punt 76 yards for a score, helping the Wildcats lay a 40-12 beating through a driving rainstorm on their longtime rival in their first meeting since 2011.
Deuce Vaughn added 145 yards rushing and two touchdowns, Adrian Martinez threw for 101 yards and ran for a score, and the Kansas State defense picked off Missouri on four straight possessions in the second half to seal the win.
“The landscape of college football is changing. Kansas State wants to be part of the haves,” Klieman said. “Wins like this elevate you among the haves. We have a good football team, but we have a lot of guys with chips on their shoulder.”
That was especially evident on defense.
The Wildcats (2-0) picked off Brady Cook twice in the second half, then did the same to backup Jack Abraham, before Tigers coach Eli Drinkwitz put his starter back in for the fourth quarter. But by that point, the Wildcats had extended their lead to 33-6 and the only drama left was whether they would keep the Tigers (1-1) out of the end zone.
The Tigers finally got in on the game's final play, thanks to a series of timeouts and an untimed down following a penalty.
“One game doesn't define the season. How we respond will,” Drinkwitz said. “There's going to be a lot of negative thoughts and opinions out there about it, but this team has to stay together.”
Cook finished 15 of 27 for 128 yards while Abraham missed all three of his throws — unless you count the two caught by the Wildcats. Cook did have 56 yards rushing, but a good chunk of that came while running from pressure.
The game began under light rain that soon turned into a driving storm, making things seem even worse for the Tigers. They drove for a field goal to open the game, then punted four straight times; three of those were three-and-outs.
Meanwhile, the Kansas State offense plugged along with ruthless efficiency.
Martinez led a 75-yard march following Harrison Mevis' field goal, and Vaughn barreled in from just outside the goal line to give the Wildcats a 7-3 lead. Then it was Martinez who capped the next drive with a 16-yard run, though it took a big block by the pint-sized Vaughn on Missouri safety Jaylon Carlies to spring him to the end zone.
Nothing got better for the Tigers during the hour-long lightning delay.
They ran one offensive play before punting to Brooks, who fielded it cleanly and made the first defender miss. Then, the speedster raced to the Kansas State sideline, bent upfield and saw nobody standing between him and the endzone.
His fourth career punt return touchdown gave the Wildcats a 20-3 halftime lead.
They slowed down offensively in the second half, when penalties kept spoiling drives and Chris Tennant's kicking woes continued with a short miss. But the Tigers were even more inept — interceptions ended four straight drives — and Tennant finally knocked through a field goal to extend the lead to 26-6 entering the fourth quarter.
Vaughn and D.J. Giddens tacked on touchdown runs to put away the Wildcats' longtime rival.
“It's a big-time win,” Vaughn said. “A lot of kids on this team are from Missouri. They were overlooked by Missouri. It means a lot to us to get the win the way we did.”
Jalon Daniels, Bryant lead Kansas over WVU in OT
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. | Jalon Daniels threw three touchdown passes, including one in overtime, and cornerback Jacobee Bryant returned an interception for a score on the final play as Kansas beat West Virginia 55-42 in their Big 12 opener on Saturday night.
Kansas (2-0, 1-0 Big 12) has won its first two games of the season for the first time since 2011.
“For us to get off to a 2-0 start and keep stacking (good) days the best we can, it says a lot," Kansas coach Lance Leipold said. “But it will only mean a lot if we go out and play well again.”
West Virginia rallied from an 11-point deficit in the fourth quarter to send the game into overtime tied at 42.
After Daniels found Quentin Skinner with a 4-yard scoring pass in overtime, Bryant stepped in front of JT Daniels’ pass intended for West Virginia’s Bryce Ford-Wheaton and ran 86 yards untouched into the end zone to end the game.
The Mountaineers (0-2, 0-1) have lost their first two games for the first time since 1979.
Jalon Daniels had another efficient passing game and was especially elusive with his legs. He ran for a career-high 85 yards, eclipsing the 45 yards he had in a win over Texas last year.
“I’m not somebody who’s gonna turn down any kind of contact,” he said. "I play quarterback but at the end of the day, we’re trying to move the sticks. The game of football is to be able to keep getting yards, moving the sticks, and get into the end zone. I’m gonna do what I have to do.”
In his last six starts, Daniels has completed 70% of his passes. He finished 18 of 29 for 219 yards on Saturday.
Devin Neal had two rushing touchdowns and a 17-yard TD catch from Daniels. Daniel Hishaw had a pair of scoring runs, including a 30-yarder early in the fourth quarter to put Kansas ahead 42-31.
Down 42-34, the Mountaineers got the ball back on a punt with 2:17 left. Kaden Prather caught a tipped pass and ran 25 yards to the Kansas 23. JT Daniels found a sliding Ford-Wheaton with a 21-yard pass to set up CJ Donaldson's short TD run with 35 seconds left. Daniels and Ford-Wheaton hooked up again on the tying 2-point conversion pass in the back of the end zone.
In overtime, Kansas got the ball first and appeared to be going nowhere when Torry Locklin was tackled for a 6-yard loss on third-and-5 from the 20. But West Virginia's Taijh Alston was flagged for roughing the passer to give Kansas a first down at the 10. Three plays later, Jalon Daniels found Skinner for a 49-42 lead.
On West Virginia's possession, Daniels was hit by Kansas defensive lineman Malcolm Lee on second down. The ball came loose and a review confirmed that Daniels' arm had moved forward for an incomplete pass. On the next play, Bryant intercepted JT Daniels' pass intended for Bryce-Ford Wheaton.
“I think that corner did a really good job. He jumped it," JT Daniels said. "You give credit where it’s due. That's the name of the game. It's a crazy sport. You can play really, really well until the end, then one play can really decide a game.”
JT Daniels had first-half TD tosses of 59 yards to Sam James and 67 and 5 yards to Ford-Wheaton. Daniels finished 28 of 40 for 355 yards. Ford-Wheaton finished with 11 catches for 152 yards.
Singer's 7 scoreless innings lead Royals over Tigers 4-0
KANSAS CITY, Mo. | Brady Singer threw seven scoreless innings to lead the Kansas City Royals to a 4-0 victory over the Detroit Tigers on Sunday to salvage the finale of the three-game series.
Detroit was shut out for the 20th time this season, the most in the majors and five more than the next-closest teams, Kansas City and Pittsburgh.
Singer (8-4) allowed four hits and one walk with six strikeouts, and he retired 16 of the last 18 batters he faced. The Royals have won six of his last seven starts; he is 4-0 with a 2.25 ERA over that span.
“I wanted to get deep into that game, as deep as I could,” Brady said. “I think I came out well on the attack. The slider was kind of a pitch today that helped me the most. The fastball kind of came later in the game.”
Royals manager Mike Matheny said: “It was Brady as good as we’ve seen him all season. He had six strikeouts today, the majority with the slider, but the sinker was good, too. They played off each other really well.”
In 10 career starts against Detroit, Singer is 6-0 with a 2.44 ERA; 35 % of his 17 career victories have come at the Tigers’ expense.
“I don’t care who Brady was facing (today),” Matheny said. “The way he threw the ball, he was going to do very well.”
Kansas City got on the board early with Nick Pratto’s sacrifice fly scoring Bobby Witt Jr. in the first inning.
Witt had a pair of hits, including a double for his 51st extra-base hit, leading all major league rookies. Each of the Royals’ RBIs were contributed by rookies.
Drew Waters’ two-out double into the right-field corner scored Michael A. Taylor and Nate Eaton to expand Kansas City’s lead to 3-0 in the second inning.
In the fourth, Michael Massey jumped on Tyler Alexander’s first pitch, driving a cut fastball just fair down the right-field line. Massey’s second homer of the season made it 4-0.
“The hitting (coaches) did a great job with the (pregame) report and just from watching the game, I could tell he liked to get ahead,” Massey said. “I was just trying to get a good pitch early and I was able to put a pretty good swing on it.”
Alexander (3-10) went five innings, allowing four runs on six hits and a walk.
Spencer Torkelson had the Tigers’ only extra-base hit, a one-out double in the seventh.
Pujols' 697th HR, moves into 4th, rallies Cards over Pirates
PITTSBURGH | Albert Pujols hit his 697th home run, moving past Alex Rodriguez into fourth place on the career list and doing it in dramatic fashion with a ninth-inning drive that rallied the St. Louis Cardinals over the Pittsburgh Pirates 4-3 Sunday.
The NL Central-leading Cardinals trailed 2-1 when Pujols connected for a two-run drive. Pujols had tied Rodriguez with a home run Saturday night.
Pujols trails Barry Bonds (762), Hank Aaron (755) and Babe Ruth (714) on the all-time homer chart.
“There’s impressive and then there’s unbelievable,” Cardinals manager Oliver Marmol said. “What we’re witnessing right now is legendary. You have to take a step back from managing the game and take it all in. It’s amazing.”
In his chase for 700 homers, the 42-year-old Pujols has 21 games left in his 22nd and final season in the big leagues. He’s hit 18 home runs this year.
“This opportunity only comes once and it’s something that’s a gift God has given me and I try to take advantage of it every single day,” Pujols said. “I’m not only making memories for me but for the fans, my family and people who love me."
“At the end of the day, it’s pretty awesome and we’re playing great baseball and have a great group of teammates,” he said.
The Cardinals went to the ninth inning trailing 2-0 but scored four runs off Chase DeJong (4-2).
Tommy Edman and Corey Dickerson led off with back-to-back doubles to produce the first run. Pujols followed with his homer to put the Cardinals on top.
One out after Pujols connected, Tyler O’Neil hit a solo shot to cap St. Louis’ big inning.
The Cardinals won on a day when first baseman Paul Goldschmidt and third baseman Nolan Arenado, two NL MVP candidates, got the day off.
De Jong entered the game with a 19-inning scoreless streak.
“Really poor execution falling behind to a really good hitter,” De Jong said of Pujols’ home run. “I left a fastball over the middle of the plate. It should’ve been down. Stuff that was supposed to be up was down, and stuff that was supposed to be below the zone stayed in the zone. That’s on me completely, and I have got to execute better in key situations like that.”
Greg Allen’s two-out home run in the bottom of the ninth drew the Pirates within 4-3. Ryan Helsley then got Ben Gamel to fly out for his 16th save.
Chris Stratton (8-4) retired both batters he faced.
The Cardinals had been shut out on three hits through the first eight innings but rallied for their eighth win in their last 11 games. The Pirates missed a chance to win their first series since sweeping Milwaukee from Aug. 2-4.
Edman had two hits to run his hitting streak to 13 games.
Mitch Keller pitched seven scoreless innings for the Pirates, allowing just two singles. He struck out six and walked three.
The Cardinals’ Jose Quintana pitched one-run ball over 5 1/3 innings. It was his first start against the Pirates since they traded him to St. Louis on Aug. 1.
Rookie Jack Suwinski homered in the seventh to give the Pirates a 2-0 lead. Oneil Cruz drove in the game’s first run with a grounder in the third.
