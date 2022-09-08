FBN--BILLS-RAMS OVERLINE -- NFL | Week 1 - Los Angeles XX, Buffalo XX
Chiefs' Clark pleads no contest to Los Angeles gun charges
KANSAS CITY, Mo. | Chiefs defensive end Frank Clark pleaded no contest in Los Angeles on Thursday to two counts of misdemeanor possession of an assault weapon and was sentenced to one year of probation and 40 hours of community service.
Clark is due back in court early next year, when he will need to show proof that he completed his sentence.
The three-time Pro Bowl pass rusher was arrested in March 2021, when he was pulled over while riding with another man in a vehicle that did not have a license plate. An officer noticed a weapon in the car and recovered two loaded firearms.
Three months later, Clark was pulled over for a code violation and officers discovered another gun in his vehicle.
Clark, who did not practice Thursday because of an illness, spent the offseason rededicating himself to the game, going so far as to eliminate alcohol and red meat from his diet. He arrived at training camp noticeably slimmer, and during one news conference, he admitted that “at some point you have to grow up" and be an example for your kids.
The 29-year-old Clark is coming off a disappointing season in which he had 4 1/2 sacks, his lowest total since his rookie season. He has 88 tackles and 18 1/2 sacks during 40 regular-season games in Kansas City.
Play suspended in 1st round at Wentworth after queen's death
VIRGINIA WATER, England | Play was suspended late in the first round of the BMW PGA Championship on the European tour on Thursday following the announcement of the death of Queen Elizabeth II at the age of 96.
Thirty of the 144 players in the field had yet to finish their first rounds at Wentworth.
The tour said there would be no play on Friday and flags at the club were lowered to half-mast “out of respect for Her Majesty and the Royal Family."
"Further updates on the resumption of play will be provided in due course,” the tour said.
Tommy Fleetwood, Andy Sullivan and Viktor Hovland shared the clubhouse lead after shooting 8-under 64s. English golfer Matthew Jordan was a shot further back after a round of 65.
Fleetwood, playing his first event since the British Open in July, birdied six of his final seven holes — the highlight being a 26-foot putt at No. 16.
He later wrote a tribute to the queen on Twitter, saying: “Rest in Peace Your Majesty, you will be forever in our hearts. God save The King.”
Hovland also had a strong finish, going birdie-birdie-eagle from No. 16.
Sullivan, who recovered from an opening bogey, would have taken the outright lead if he had made a birdie putt from 6 feet at the 18th but he missed.
Tensions between LIV golfers and those players who have shunned the Saudi-backed breakaway series dominated the build-up to the tour's flagship event held at its headquarters outside London.
Abraham Ancer, a LIV golfer whose presence at Wentworth was questioned by defending champion Billy Horschel and Jon Rahm, shot 4 under and was in a tie for 11th place along with Horschel and Rory McIlroy.
Sean McVay, GM Les Snead extend deals with Rams through 2026
LOS ANGELES | Los Angeles Rams head coach Sean McVay and general manager Les Snead have agreed to contract extensions through the 2026 season, keeping the defending Super Bowl champions' brain trust in place with lucrative new deals.
The Rams announced the extensions Thursday, several hours before they opened the NFL's 103rd season by hosting the Buffalo Bills at SoFi Stadium.
McVay finalized his new deal several weeks ago, but the Rams waited to formally announce the extensions until Snead's new contract was also completed. Los Angeles didn't announce the financial terms of the deals, but both are expected to make them among the top-paid handful of people in their positions.
“They have been crucial to many of our successes that transcend wins and losses,” Rams owner Stan Kroenke said in a statement. "They epitomize the ‘We not me’ mantra that permeates the entire organization. Their extensions are well deserved. We look forward to many more exciting seasons at SoFi Stadium as Sean and Les continue to play meaningful roles within the organization and throughout the community.”
The Rams have been in a renaissance ever since Snead hired McVay in 2017 as the youngest head coach in the Super Bowl era. Los Angeles has enjoyed five winning seasons, four playoff berths, three NFC West titles, two Super Bowl appearances and one league title in the ensuing half-decade, going 55-26 with seven postseason victories.
The 36-year-old McVay is still the youngest head coach in the NFL, and he became the youngest to win the Super Bowl last February when the Rams rallied past the Cincinnati Bengals at the Rams' home SoFi Stadium. He has the sixth-best winning percentage in NFL history among coaches with at least 50 games of experience.
The 51-year-old Snead has been in charge of the Rams' front office since he was hired by Kroenke in St. Louis in February 2012. Along with drafting the likes of Aaron Donald and Cooper Kupp, Snead has built a reputation as an aggressive roster-builder who didn't hesitate to make costly moves to improve the team, although his Rams didn't end the franchise's 12-year playoff drought until they paired Snead's personnel acumen with McVay's coaching abilities.
With Snead in charge, the Rams traded up to choose Jared Goff with the first overall pick in their first draft after coming home to Los Angeles in 2016. The Rams haven't made a first-round pick since then, with Snead repeatedly trading top draft choices to acquire talent capable of helping his team to win now.
Under Snead's leadership over the past five seasons, the Rams have sacrificed assets to land veterans ranging from receivers Sammy Watkins and Brandin Cooks to All-Pro cornerback Jalen Ramsey and edge rusher Von Miller. Los Angeles still doesn't have a first-round pick until 2024 after trading this year's pick and next year's pick — along with Goff — in the package to land quarterback Matthew Stafford, who promptly led the Rams to the title.
Snead also has a history of signing his good players to lucrative contract extensions — and then sometimes trading them or releasing them before those extensions even kick in, as he did with Goff, running back Todd Gurley and receiver Robert Woods in recent years.
Stafford, All-Pro Aaron Donald and right tackle Rob Havenstein are among the veterans who agreed to big contract extensions and restructured deals with the Rams this year.
