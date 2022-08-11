Fowler, Day make early bid in Memphis to keep season going
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — Rickie Fowler and Jason Day faced enough stress just to make sure they got into the PGA Tour's postseason. Now that they're here, they want to keep going.
Fowler had a change of caddies and putters and finally started to see some putts fall, though still not enough to his liking. Day recovered from a spiked fever and burning sensation in his eyes and played bogey-free Thursday at the TPC Southwind. Both had a 5-under 65.
That wasn't good enough to lead the FedEx St. Jude Championship, only to hope.
Si Woo Kim holed out from 167 yards in the 18th fairway for eagle to cap off a superb finish of 6-under par on his last six holes, giving him a 62 and an early share of the lead with J.J. Spaun.
But as the FedEx Cup playoffs begin, the emphasis is as much on who advances. Only the top 70 from the 125 players who qualified advance to the BMW Championship next week, and then the top 30 move on to the finale at East Lake.
Fowler made it on the number — No. 125 — and needs his best golf of the last two years to get through to the next round.
“Nothing to lose,” Fowler said. “Being 125, obviously need to play well just to make it to next week, but it would be a big bonus if we can do that and move on. Kind of leave it all out there, see what happens, but definitely happy with the start.”
He was helped late in his round with a 4-iron from 220 yards to 6 feet for eagle.
Day and Fowler were outside the top 125 three weeks ago until the PGA Tour decided that players suspended for going over to Saudi-funded LIV Golf should not count in the standings. That improved them nine spots, and Day also was helped by a 66 on the final day in Detroit to tie for 17th and secure his spot in the postseason.
That was a good thing, too, because last week he opened with a 67 and then had to withdraw with an illness. He knew he was in trouble when he fell asleep at breakfast before the next round. His eyes were burning. His fever spiked. Day wasn't sure how bad the fever was, but he checked his temperature the next day when he felt much better and it was 101 degrees Fahrenheit (38.3 Celsius).
The big takeaway was that he felt he was trending in the right direction, and the game felt that way on a soft, muggy morning that feature occasional light rain.
As for the pressure? Day feels it's always there for him, but at this point, he's trying to let good golf happen instead of trying to force it, and not get too caught up in his position.
He was among 13 players at 65 or lower when the morning wave finished. That would be enough to get him through, but there's a long way to go.
“It does nothing for me to look ahead,” he said, “but I do want to play next week.”
Kim and Spaun, who had eight birdies in such a clean round he couldn't even think which shot was the best, are both assured of playing next week. Spaun began the postseason at No. 25 on the strength of his first PGA Tour title at the Valero Texas Open.
That win sent him immediately to Augusta National for the Masters, such a quick turnaround that he didn't get a chance to soak up the experience. He tied for 23rd and would like nothing better to return. Making it to the FedEx Cup finale is likely to do the trick.
“It will be nice to punch another ticket there and be able to plan it out and get down Sunday, maybe even Saturday the week before, take my time and enjoy all the little things that come along with that great tradition,” Spaun said. “Hopefully keep playing well this week and the next couple weeks, and I’ll be there.”
Tony Finau, coming off two straight victories, and J.T. Poston, were at 64. The group at 65 included Sam Burns, who is the No. 3 seed, and Ryan Palmer and Lucas Glover, who are among those near the bottom who need a big week to keep playing.
Scottie Scheffler has the luxury of a slow start as No. 1 in the world and in the FedEx Cup, and that's a good thing. The Masters champion had a frustrating day of a few odd bounces and a lot of missed chances on the green for a 71.
Tom Brady taking 11-day break from Bucs for personal reasons
TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Tom Brady was excused from training camp on Thursday, the first day of what Tampa Bay Buccaneers coach Todd Bowles said was a planned, 11-day absence from the team to address “personal things.”
Bowles said the 45-year-old quarterback's break from practice was arranged before camp began, adding that Brady won't return until after the Bucs' preseason game at Tennessee on Aug. 20.
“Tom has been excused today. ... He’s going to deal with some personal things. This is something we talked about before training camp started. We allotted this time because he wanted to get in and get chemistry with the guys with two weeks of training camp, knowing he wasn’t going to play the first two (preseason) games,” Bowles said after the Bucs concluded two days of controlled scrimmages against the Miami Dolphins.
Tampa Bay opens the preseason Saturday night against the Dolphins. The Bucs will also travel to Nashville for two days of practice ahead of their game against the Titans.
Backup quarterbacks Blaine Gabbert, Kyle Trask and Ryan Griffin will share snaps during Brady's absence.
“He didn’t want to take away reps from Blaine, Kyle, as well as Griff, as far as going into these next two games. That’s something he can handle,” Bowles said. “We trust him. We talked about it. It was scheduled way before training camp.”
Brady, who retired in February only to change his mind six weeks later, was also excused from practice for personal reasons last Friday — two days after getting a scheduled day off for his 45th birthday.
Bowles said his confidence level is “pretty high” that Brady will be in the lineup for next month’s regular-season opener at Dallas.
“Per our conversation, I’m not worried,” Bowles said.
Russell’s No. 6 being retired across NBA, a 1st for league
Bill Russell's No. 6 jersey is being retired across the NBA, a first for the league.
The NBA and the National Basketball Players Association announced Thursday that the number worn by the 11-time champion, civil rights activist and person good enough to be enshrined in the Basketball Hall of Fame as both a player and a coach was being permanently retired by all 30 teams.
“Bill Russell’s unparalleled success on the court and pioneering civil rights activism deserve to be honored in a unique and historic way,” NBA Commissioner Adam Silver said. “Permanently retiring his No. 6 across every NBA team ensures that Bill’s transcendent career will always be recognized.”
Players who currently wear No. 6 — including the Los Angeles Lakers' LeBron James — may continue doing so. But the number cannot be issued again, the league said.
All NBA players will wear a patch on the right shoulder of their jerseys this season, the league said, and every NBA court will display a clover-shaped logo with the No. 6 on the sideline near the scorer’s table.
The Boston Celtics have “separate and unique recognition for him on their uniforms" planned, the NBA said.
Russell died on July 31 at the age of 88. He was the most prolific winner in NBA history, an 11-time champion during a 13-year career — winning the last two of those titles as a player-coach — and the first Black coach in any of the major U.S. pro sports to win a championship.
He marched with Martin Luther King Jr., stood with Muhammad Ali and received the Presidential Medal of Freedom from President Barack Obama.
And having his number retired leaguewide puts him in a very exclusive club.
Major League Baseball permanently retired No. 42 — in honor of Jackie Robinson, who broke the big league’s color barrier — with the understanding that those who were wearing that number could continue to do so. Mariano Rivera of the New York Yankees was the last in the majors to wear No. 42, doing so through his final season in 2013.
The NHL, upon Wayne Gretzky’s retirement in 1999, said his No. 99 would be retired leaguewide in honor of that sport’s all-time scoring leader.
And now, Russell gets the same treatment. It also seems fitting that he and Robinson — both barrier-breakers — are linked again. Russell called Robinson a hero, once saying that “he showed me the way to be a man in professional sports.”
Robinson, clearly, held Russell in high esteem as well. Rachel Robinson, his widow, asked Russell to be a pallbearer at her husband’s funeral in 1972.
“This is a momentous honor reserved for one of the greatest champions to ever play the game,” NBPA Executive Director Tamika Tremaglio said. “Bill’s actions on and off the court throughout the course of his life helped to shape generations of players for the better and for that, we are forever grateful. We are proud to continue the celebration of his life and legacy alongside the league.”
There have been more than 250 players in NBA history to wear a No. 6 jersey, including 24 who did so in at least one game last season — most notably, James, who has alternated between 6 and 23 throughout his NBA career.
Nobody has worn No. 6 for the Celtics since Russell’s final season, 1968-69.
Russell is one of 12 players currently enshrined in the Basketball Hall of Fame who wore No. 6 at at least some point in their careers. The others: Julius Erving, Patrick Ewing, Ben Wallace, Don Barksdale, Chuck Cooper, Larry Costello, Tom Gola, Cliff Hagan, Alex Hannum, Buddy Jeanette and Neil Johnston.
James White, hero in Patriots' Super Bowl rally, retires
AP Sports Writer (AP) — James White, who scored the game-winning touchdown in the New England Patriots’ historic comeback win over Atlanta in Super Bowl 51, announced his retirement on Thursday.
White won three Super Bowls in eight seasons — all with the Patriots.
“This chapter has been one that I will cherish. I look forward to what is next,” White wrote on Instagram.
White set Super Bowl records for points scored in a game (20) and receptions (14) as the Patriots rallied from a 28-3 third-quarter deficit to beat the Falcons 34-28 on Feb. 5, 2017, the biggest comeback in Super Bowl history.
The 30-year-old White was trying to work his way back from hip surgery that abruptly ended his 2021 season. He dislocated the hip during the Patriots’ Week 3 matchup with New Orleans.
White also struggled in 2020 while he was dealing with the aftermath of his father's death and his mother's severe injury in a car crash.
He spent seven months rehabilitating from the hip surgery before signing a new two-year deal in March to remain in New England. But he began training camp on the physically unable to perform list and was never cleared to resume full-contact practices.
Though undersized at 5-foot-10 and 200 pounds when he was selected out of Wisconsin in the fourth-round of 2014 draft, by his second season he had become the Patriots' go-to receiver out of the backfield — particularly on third down.
He appeared in 95 regular-season games and had 1,278 rushing yards on 319 attempts with 11 touchdowns. As a receiver his numbers were more impressive: 381 catches for 3,278 yards and 25 TDs. He also appeared in 12 playoff games, scoring eight TDs (five rushing, three receiving).
In a statement, Patriots coach Bill Belichick called White “one of the most respected, best team players I have ever coached.”
“James defines the term consummate professional,” Belichick said. “His dependability, consistency, unselfishness and performance under pressure are elite. Combining great intelligence, quickness and elusiveness, James was a perfect fit for our pass offense. While soft-spoken, he brought exceptional leadership and competitive toughness to the team.”
Many of White’s former teammates sent him well wishes on social media.
"Teammate, champion, football player through and through. Congrats on the perfect career,” former Patriots quarterback Top Brady posted on Instagram.
“My brother on and off the field. Third-and-James White,” said retired Patriots receiver Julian Edelman.
As much as White became emblematic of the Patriots’ culture, he will be remembered most for how he helped rally New England to the franchise’s fifth of six Super Bowl titles.
New England trailed 21-3 at halftime, and teammates said a speech by White in the locker room helped spark the comeback. With the Patriots down by 25 points, White scored two TDs and had a 2-point conversion run to send the game to overtime. He then ran for the game-ending score in the extra period.
