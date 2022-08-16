Ex-NFL star Aqib Talib's brother turns self in after slaying
LANCASTER, Texas | The brother of retired NFL cornerback Aqib Talib turned himself in to authorities Monday after police identified him as the suspect in the shooting death of a coach at a youth football game in Texas.
Police said that a murder warrant was issued for Yaqub Salik Talib, 39, in the fatal shooting on Saturday night of Michael Hickmon, 43, police in the Dallas-area city of Lancaster said.
According to witnesses, Talib pulled out a gun and shot Hickmon multiple times after a disagreement between the opposing coaching staff of two youth football teams over calls made by the officiating crew led to a physical fight, police said.
Hickmon was later pronounced dead at a hospital. Police say no other injuries were reported.
Yaqub Talib is the brother of Aqib Talib, a five-time Pro Bowler who announced his retirement in 2020. Aqib Talib was named last month as a contributor for Prime Video's “Thursday Night Football.”
Police said that after the shooting, Yaqub Talib fled, taking the firearm with him.
Talib’s attorney, Clark Birdsall, told The Associated Press that his client “regrets the tragic loss of life but self-surrendered this morning so that he may have the chance to say his side of the story.” Birdsall declined to elaborate on what Talib’s side of the story is.
Police said they were still investigating the circumstances leading up to the shooting. Several people, including children, were present when Hickmon was killed, police said.
Dallas TV station WFAA reported that the brothers are coaches for North Dallas United Bobcats, a youth football team. Hickmon was a coach with the youth team D.E.A. Dragons, WFAA reported.
Dragons President Mike Freeman said the dispute began when Hickmon went to pick up a football and someone kicked it away.
“I don’t know how to explain it to the kids. That’s the part that I’m stuck on right now. How do I explain it to them. Why?" Freeman said. “This is something that these kids will remember for the rest of their life.”
NBA schedule won't have games on Election Day this year
The NBA will be off on Election Day.
The league’s schedule for the coming season will have all 30 teams playing on Nov. 7, the night before the midterm elections. The NBA is hoping teams use that night as an opportunity to encourage fans to get out and vote, plus amplify the need for civic engagement.
But on Nov. 8, which is Election Day, no NBA teams have games scheduled. Teams are being encouraged to share election information — such as registration deadlines — with their fan bases in the weeks leading up to Nov. 8.
“The scheduling decision came out of the NBA family’s focus on promoting nonpartisan civic engagement and encouraging fans to make a plan to vote during midterm elections," the league said Tuesday.
All 435 U.S. House seats will be up for grabs on Nov. 8, along with more than 30 U.S. Senate seats and gubernatorial races.
“It’s unusual. We don’t usually change the schedule for an external event,” James Cadogan, the executive director of the NBA’s social justice coalition, told NBC, which first reported the league’s Election Day schedule plan. “But voting and Election Day are obviously unique and incredibly important to our democracy.”
The move is a rarity for the league, which typically plays no games on Thanksgiving and Christmas Eve and tries to avoid scheduling games on the day of the NCAA men’s basketball championship game — often the first Monday of April. It also has a few days off built around the All-Star Game, which takes place in February.
The NBA and its players were openly involved in several election-related pushes in 2020, largely as part of the response after the deaths of George Floyd and Breonna Taylor reignited the quest to eliminate racial inequality and police brutality.
Many players, including LeBron James, were involved in voting registration drives and other get-out-the-vote initiatives. Some teams turned their arenas into registration or voting centers.
The NBA’s full schedule for the season will be released Wednesday.
There are some sporting events in the U.S. scheduled for Nov. 8. The NHL has 11 games on Election Day this year, with eight of those in the U.S. And there are three FBS-level college football games being played on Nov. 8, all in the state of Ohio.
Major League Baseball's season should be over by Election Day; the latest possible date for the World Series, barring postponements, is Saturday, Nov. 5. The NFL hardly ever plays on Tuesdays — there have been seven games on that day of the week since 1948, six of them for coronavirus-related rescheduling reasons in the last two years — and has no games scheduled this year on Nov. 8.
“The NBA is creating a culture of political participation, which extends not only to its athletes but to fans as well," said Andrea Hailey, the CEO of Vote.org, which has partnered with the NBPA on various initiatives in recent years. “Players, coaches, event staff and fans all deserve to have the time and space to make their voices heard at the ballot box. The league is setting an important precedent that I hope other businesses and leagues will follow."
AP source: Jets' Wilson has no additional damage to knee
FLORHAM PARK, N.J. | Zach Wilson and the New York Jets received some good news after a few days of worrying about the quarterback's right knee.
Wilson had arthroscopic surgery Tuesday to repair a torn meniscus and remains on track to return in a few weeks, a person with knowledge told The Associated Press.
Wilson, who also has a bone bruise in the knee, flew to Los Angeles to have the procedure performed by Dr. Neal ElAttrache. Wilson's meniscus was trimmed and ElAttrache found no additional damage than initially believed, said the person who spoke to the AP on condition of anonymity because the team didn’t announce results of the surgery.
That timeline means the Jets could still potentially have their starting quarterback for Week 1. However, the team will likely be cautious with Wilson before getting him back on the field.
ESPN first reported that no additional damage was found during Wilson’s surgery.
Wilson was initially expected to miss two to four weeks with a bone bruise and meniscus tear in his right knee, and the team was optimistic that would remain the case.
But the timeline for how long the second-year quarterback could be sidelined would be determined by the surgery on the meniscus and whether it needed to be trimmed or fully repaired.
It was initially feared that Wilson suffered a serious — and potentially season-ending — knee injury during the second offensive series of New York’s 24-21 preseason-opening win at Philadelphia last Friday night. Tests after the game indicated the ACL in the knee was intact, and an MRI on Saturday morning revealed the bone bruise and torn meniscus.
Joe Flacco could still start the regular-season opener against Baltimore — his former team — on Sept. 11 if Wilson isn't ready.
Coach Robert Saleh acknowledged Sunday that Wilson being sidelined a few weeks is a setback in his development, particularly since the Jets have joint practices coming up with the Falcons and Giants.
“It’s a setback in that he’s missing an unbelievable opportunity to get these reps in and to play other defenses, especially the Giants who have such an elaborate pressure package system, a pressure system,” Saleh said. "But he’s got to stay dialed in just like he was last year when he was hurt, learn from his teammates and try to be involved as much mentally as he can possibly be.
“The timing of it all is terrible and it sucks, but I think Zach can still have an opportunity to grow from it if he attacks it mentally.”
Breanna Stewart earns AP WNBA Player of the Year honors
Breanna Stewart is always looking for ways to improve her game. This season, her efforts culminated in more career milestones.
The Seattle Storm forward led the WNBA in scoring for the first time in her career, averaging 21.8 points, and Tuesday she became the first player to repeat as The Associated Press WNBA Player of the Year.
Stewart received six votes for AP Player of the Year by the 10-member media panel narrowly edging A'ja Wilson, who received the other four votes. Stewart is the first two-time winner of the award since the AP voting began in 2016.
“It's an honor to be recognized as the best in the league,” said Stewart, who also was the 2018 player of the year. “Since I started in the WNBA in 2016, just trying to get better. Elevate myself and the team, the league as a whole. A big honor, but we're motivated by more and that's trying to win a championship.”
Stewart's fourth-seeded Seattle Storm begin their playoff run on Thursday in a best-of-three series against Washington.
The WNBA will announce its league awards over the course of the postseason, which begins Wednesday.
Wilson was selected as the AP's Defensive Player of the Year, edging Alyssa Thomas and Natasha Cloud. Wilson anchored the Aces' defense, averaging 1.9 blocks and 1.4 steals a game.
Her Aces' teammate Jackie Young was chosen the most improved player.
Tanisha Wright became the first former WNBA player to win the AP Coach of the Year award. She was one of six former players to be head coaches in the league this season — five led their teams to the playoffs.
“It's good practice to have former players on the bench whether they are head coaches or assistant coaches,” Wright said. “We've come up through the fire and put our stamp on the WNBA. I'm proud to be part of that group of players that have played in this league and impacted it in a different way now.”
Other AP winners included:
— Sixth Woman of the Year. Brionna Jones was a unanimous choice a year after winning the AP's Most Improved Player. She averaged 13.8 points, 5.1 rebounds and 1.2 steals for Connecticut.
— Comeback Player of the Year. Alyssa Thomas earned the award after missing all but two games during the regular season last year because of an Achilles injury that she suffered in January 2021. Thomas averaged 13.4 points, 8.2 rebounds and 6.1 assists.
— Rookie of the Year. Rhyne Howard was the No. 1 pick of the Atlanta Dream and a near unanimous choice the award. Howard averaged 16.2 points and 4.6 rebounds this season, helping Atlanta win six more games than last season.
“Rhy put us on her back and made a statement for herself and the organization and franchise,” Wright said. “Carry that load and do it with the grace and poise she did it with, I'm super proud of her and her accomplishments.”
— All Rookie Team. Howard was joined on the AP all-rookie team by Shakira Austin of Washington, Rebekah Gardner of Chicago, NaLyssa Smith of Indiana and Sam Thomas of Phoenix.
— All-WNBA Teams. Stewart and Wilson were unanimous first-team selections. Joining them on the first-team are Candace Parker, Chicago; Kelsey Plum, Las Vegas; and Sabrina Ionescu, New York. The second team: Jonquel Jones, Connecticut; Nneka Ogwumike, Los Angeles; Alyssa Thomas, Connecticut; Courtney Vandersloot, Chicago; and Skylar Diggins-Smith, Phoenix.
POWER RANKINGS:
Las Vegas finished the year atop the power poll. Chicago, Connecticut and Seattle followed the Aces. Washington was fifth with Dallas, New York and Phoenix rounding out the top eight. Minnesota, Atlanta, Los Angeles and Indiana finished off the poll.
PLAYER OF THE WEEK
Wilson of Las Vegas earned the final AP Player of the Week honors after averaging 20.3 points, 10 rebounds and 3.3 assists to help the Aces go 3-0 and clinch the top seed in the playoffs. Other players receiving votes included Ionescu of New York, Stewart of Seattle and Chelsea Gray of the Aces,
