{h2 class=”ap-sans-medium pt-0”}Commanders owner Dan Snyder testifies before House committee{/h2}
ASHBURN, Va. | Washington Commanders owner Dan Snyder has begun testifying before a congressional committee investigating the NFL team’s history of workplace misconduct.
A spokesperson for the U.S. House Committee on Oversight and Reform confirmed Snyder began giving his deposition Thursday morning virtually and in private. The hearing is not public.
The spokesperson said in a statement on behalf of the committee: “Snyder has committed to providing full and complete testimony, and to answer the Committee’s questions about his knowledge of and contributions to the Commanders’ toxic work environment, as well as his efforts to interfere with the NFL’s internal investigation, without hiding behind non-disclosure or other confidentiality agreements.”
Snyder, who is in Israel, agreed to testify voluntarily after committee members worked out some issues with his legal team on the terms of his deposition. The committee had previously agreed to have Snyder testify under the terms of a subpoena it had initially issued.
The committee has the discretion to decide what, if any, information it releases from Snyder’s deposition. The hearing is not being recorded, though a transcript is expected.
Snyder is testifying a month after NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell appeared before the committee via Zoom to discuss Washington’s workplace culture and the league’s investigation into it. Snyder was invited to testify at the same hearing and, through a lawyer, declined.
The committee launched this investigation last year after the league fined Washington $10 million following its review of workplace misconduct but did not release a written report of attorney Beth Wilkinson’s findings.
Washington opened training camp on Wednesday in Ashburn, Virginia.
{h2 class=”ap-sans-medium pt-0”}FBI open to settling claims by gymnasts abused by Nassar{/h2}
WASHINGTON | The FBI has reached out to attorneys representing Olympic gold medalist Simone Biles and other women who were sexually assaulted by Larry Nassar to begin settlement talks in the $1 billion claim they brought against the federal government, according to three people familiar with the matter.
The FBI’s general counsel contacted the lawyers for Olympic gold medalists Biles, Aly Raisman and McKayla Maroney and dozens of other women on Wednesday. The FBI’s attorneys told the lawyers for the women that they had received the legal claims and the agency was “interested” in a resolution, including discussions about a potential settlement, the people said.
The people could not discuss details of the negotiations publicly and spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity.
John Manly, a lawyer who represents more than 90 victims, declined to comment when contacted earlier Thursday by the AP. The settlement talks were first reported by the Wall Street Journal.
The victims had brought claims against the FBI for failing to stop the sports doctor when the agency first received allegations against him. FBI agents in 2015 knew that Nassar was accused of assaulting gymnasts, but they failed to act, leaving him free to continue to target young women and girls for more than a year. He pleaded guilty in 2017 and is serving decades in prison.
Indianapolis-based USA Gymnastics told local agents in 2015 that three gymnasts said they were assaulted by Nassar, a team doctor. But the FBI did not open a formal investigation or inform federal or state authorities in Michigan, according to the Justice Department’s inspector general. Los Angeles agents in 2016 began a sexual tourism investigation against Nassar and interviewed several victims but also didn’t alert Michigan authorities, the inspector general said.
Nassar wasn’t arrested until the fall of 2016 during an investigation by police at Michigan State University, where he was a doctor. The Michigan attorney general’s office ultimately handled the assault charges against Nassar, while federal prosecutors in Grand Rapids, Michigan, filed a child pornography case.
The Justice Department in May said that it would not pursue criminal charges against former agents who were accused of giving inaccurate or incomplete responses during the inspector general’s investigation. At the time, Justice officials said they were “adhering to its prior decision not to bring federal criminal charges” after a “careful re-review of evidence.”
The opening of settlement talks come as senior Justice Department officials, including Assistant Attorney General Kenneth Polite, who runs the department’s criminal division, met with members of Congress about the case on Thursday, according to two of the people. In that meeting with several senators, Polite and others presented proposals to change the law to close what officials see as gaps in the statute that had prevented a case from being brought, the people said.
Polite would not give the lawmakers underlying evidence they had requested, one of the people said.
The people could not publicly discuss details of the private meeting and spoke to the AP on condition of anonymity.
FBI Director Christopher Wray has acknowledged major mistakes and said what happened was “inexcusable.” The FBI later fired the supervisory special agent who had interviewed Maroney in 2015. The Justice Department’s inspector general had harshly criticized that agent and his former boss — the agent in charge of the Indianapolis office — for their handling of the allegations.
“I’m especially sorry that there were people at the FBI who had their own chance to stop this monster back in 2015 and failed, and that is inexcusable,” Wray said at a September 2021 congressional hearing. “It never should have happened, and we’re doing everything in our power to make sure it never happens again.”
{h2 class=”ap-sans-medium pt-0”}Cards QB Kyler Murray makes impromptu defense of work ethic{/h2}
GLENDALE, Ariz. | Kyler Murray burst through the locker room door Thursday morning, marched up to the podium for an impromptu media session, and declared that there have been no “shortcuts” to success during his football career, no matter what strange addendums are on his new contract.
Then the Arizona Cardinals quarterback paused and grinned for a moment: “No pun intended.”
In a rare show of public emotion, the 5-foot-10 Murray vociferously defended his study habits a few days after the NFL Network reported there was a unique addendum to his $230.5 million, five-year contract that mandates at least four hours of “independent study” during game weeks each season.
It also says the quarterback can’t be distracted by “watching television, playing video games or browsing the internet.”
Murray — just like every quarterback who has ever played at a high level — is used to criticism about his game. That’s part of the territory. He’ll take heat for a bad throw, bad decision, bad body language or even his average genetics in the height department.
But his work ethic?
“To think I can accomplish everything I’ve accomplished in my career and not be a student of the game, and not have that passion and not take this serious, it’s disrespectful and almost a joke,” Murray said. “I’m honestly flattered that y’all think that, at my size, I can go out there and not prepare for the game and not take it serious.”
So that begs the question: Why was the addendum needed in the contract?
Murray didn’t really have a clear response.
“If you want to talk about football, we’ll talk about football,” Murray said.
The addendum was unexpected for several reasons, including that coach Kliff Kingsbury and teammates have never voiced public displeasure with Murray’s preparation for games. The quarterback has certainly had a few bad games during his three-year pro career, but knowledge of the playbook was never in question.
Even Green Bay quarterback Aaron Rodgers was surprised when he heard about Murray’s study mandate.
“I think I just raised my eyebrows up like this,” Rodgers said, demonstrating. “That was the reaction. Yeah, I was happy to see him get paid. One thing I did see was I think his average salary per year was about on par with the salary cap of the Oakland Athletics, so I think he can definitely smile knowing he made the right choice.”
Murray — and the team — have endured a lot of criticism and jokes over the past few days. Fans and pundits have wondered why the Cardinals would spend nearly a quarter-billion dollars on a quarterback if there are questions about his study habits.
Murray said there’s nothing wrong with the way he prepares. Teammates seemed to agree, with tight end Zach Ertz saying that “Kyler knows the playbook better than anyone on this team.”
“There’s multiple different ways to watch film,” Murray said. “There’s many different ways to process the game, there’s many different ways quarterbacks learn the game and break the game down. Of course, I watch film by myself. That’s a given. That doesn’t even need to be said.
“But I do enjoy and love the process of watching the game with my guys, the quarterbacks, my coaches.”
The No. 1 overall pick in the 2019 draft out of Oklahoma, Murray took time Thursday to list his ample accomplishments on the football field over the past decade, from a 43-0 record in high school, to a Heisman Trophy at Oklahoma to his Pro Bowl selections in the NFL.
He said none of that would have happened if he didn’t have a good work ethic.
“I’m not 6-7, 230, and I don’t throw the ball 85 yards,” Murray said. “I’m already behind the 8-ball and can’t afford to take any shortcuts.”
{h2 class=”ap-sans-medium pt-0”}Kremlin poker-faced on US swap offer to free Griner, Whelan{/h2}
MOSCOW | The Kremlin warned Thursday that a possible prisoner swap with the United States involving American basketball star Brittney Griner needs to be negotiated quietly without fanfare.
U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said Wednesday that Washington had offered Russia a deal that would bring home Griner and another jailed American, Paul Whelan. A person familiar with the matter said the U.S. government proposed trading convicted Russian arms dealer Viktor Bout for Whelan and Griner.
Asked about the U.S. offer, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov replied that prisoner swaps were typically negotiated discreetly behind the scenes.
“We know that such issues are discussed without any such release of information,” Peskov told reporters during a conference call. “Normally, the public learns about it when the agreements are already implemented.”
He emphasized that “no agreements have been finalized” and refused to provide further details.
In a separate statement, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said that Russian and U.S. officials have conducted negotiations about possible prisoner exchanges and “there has been no concrete result yet.”
“We proceed from the assumption that interests of both parties should be taken into account during the negotiations,” Zakharova said.
Blinken’s comments marked the first time the U.S. government publicly revealed any concrete action it has taken to secure Griner’s release. The two-time Olympic gold medalist and player for the WNBA’s Phoenix Mercury was arrested at a Moscow airport in mid-February when inspectors found vape cartridges containing cannabis oil in her luggage.
In a sharp reversal of previous policy, Blinken said he expects to speak with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov to discuss the proposed prisoner deal and other matters. It would be their first phone call since before Russia sent its troops into Ukraine.
Russia has for years expressed interest in the release of Bout, a Russian arms dealer once labeled the “Merchant of Death.” He was sentenced to 25 years in prison in 2012 on charges that he schemed to illegally sell millions of dollars in weapons.
Griner’s trial on drug charges started in a court outside Moscow this month, and she testified Wednesday that she didn’t know how the cartridges ended up in her bag but that she had a doctor’s recommendation to use cannabis to treat career-related pain.
The 31-year-old has pleaded guilty but said she had no criminal intent in bringing the cartridges to Russia and packed in haste for her return to play in a Russian basketball league during the WNBA’s offseason. She faces up to 10 years in prison if convicted of transporting drugs.
On Wednesday, Griner testified that a language interpreter translated only a fraction of what was being said while she was detained at Moscow’s airport and that officials told her to sign documents, but “no one explained any of it to me.”
Griner also said that besides the poor translation, she received no explanation of her rights or access to a lawyer during the initial hours of her detention. She said she used a translation app on her phone to communicate with a customs officer.
Her arrest came at a time of heightened tensions between Moscow and Washington ahead of Russia sending troops into Ukraine on Feb. 24. Griner’s five months of detention have raised strong criticism among teammates and supporters in the United States.
The Biden administration has faced political pressure to free Griner and other Americans whom the U.S. has declared to be “wrongfully detained” — a designation sharply rejected by Russian officials.
Whelan, a corporate security executive from Michigan, was sentenced to 16 years in prison on espionage charges in 2020. He and his family have vigorously asserted his innocence. The U.S. government has denounced the charges as false.
Washington has long resisted prisoner swaps out of concern that they could encourage additional hostage-taking and promote false equivalency between a wrongfully detained American and a foreign national regarded as justly convicted.
In April, however, the government struck a deal to trade U.S. Marine veteran Trevor Reed for jailed Russian pilot Konstantin Yaroshenko.
