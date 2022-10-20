ALCS Yankees Astros Baseball

Houston Astros relief pitcher Bryan Abreu reacts after a strike out during the eighth inning in Game 2 of baseball’s American League Championship Series between the Houston Astros and the New York Yankees Thursday in Houston.

 Associated Press

HOUSTON — Alex Bregman hit an early three-run homer, Framber Valdez pitched seven strong innings and the Houston Astros edged the New York Yankees 3-2 Thursday night to take a 2-0 lead in the AL Championship Series.

Yankees slugger Aaron Judge just missed a two-run homer in the eighth when his drive was caught just in front of the short wall by right fielder Kyle Tucker. The ball would’ve landed in the short right-field porch at Yankee Stadium, Statcast showed — with the roof open at Minute Maid Park, the wind might’ve knocked down Judge’s bid.

