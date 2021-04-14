MISSION, Kan. — A particularly contagious variant of COVID-19 that is sweeping through Brazil has been detected for the first time in Kansas as health officials ramp up their response to the COVID-19 mutations.

The Kansas Department of Health and Environment's announcement Tuesday that the P.1 variant has been detected in Sedgwick County means the state now has all three of the most widely spread variants. The agency said it is investigating how the person became infected and whether others may have been exposed.

Earlier this month, t he South African variant was identified for the first time in Kansas in someone from Finney County. Another variant first identified in the United Kingdom also has been found in several Kansas counties.

Lee Norman, secretary of health and environment, urged Kansans in a statement to wear masks, physically distance and get vaccinated. According to state data, 35% of the state's 2.9 million residents had received at least one shot as of Wednesday.

Adrienne Byrne, Sedgwick County Health Director, said the findings also show the importance of getting tested for COVID-19.