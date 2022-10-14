BRASILIA, Brazil — Brazilian polling companies have been facing threats of a crackdown after their surveys for the election's first round significantly understated the support for the president and his allies.

President Jair Bolsonaro's Justice Ministry called for a Federal Police investigation and the antitrust regulator on Thursday launched a probe into whether pollsters formed a cartel to manipulate election results. Allies in Congress are pushing separate initiatives, one of which would establish prison sentences for polls failing to accurately predict results.

