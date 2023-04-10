Worlds of Fun

An entrance to the theme park Worlds of Fun is shown in a previous photo.

 Submitted photo

A disturbance including a fight among juveniles, 100 to 150 teens and a Clay County deputy being punched in the face erupted at Worlds of Fun during the amusement park’s opening day Saturday, April 8. This year marks the park’s 50th anniversary.

“A deputy working off-duty security at Worlds of Fun heard on the radio from park security about a fight involving multiple juveniles and a large crowd inside the park at about 7:30 p.m.,” said Sarah Boyd, the Clay County Sheriff’ Office public relations manager. “There were an estimated 100 to 150 teenagers involved, none of whom appeared to be accompanied by an adult. Deputies working off duty, Worlds of Fun security officers, and KCPD officers working off duty attempted to break up the crowd and move them out of the park.”

