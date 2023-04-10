A disturbance including a fight among juveniles, 100 to 150 teens and a Clay County deputy being punched in the face erupted at Worlds of Fun during the amusement park’s opening day Saturday, April 8. This year marks the park’s 50th anniversary.
“A deputy working off-duty security at Worlds of Fun heard on the radio from park security about a fight involving multiple juveniles and a large crowd inside the park at about 7:30 p.m.,” said Sarah Boyd, the Clay County Sheriff’ Office public relations manager. “There were an estimated 100 to 150 teenagers involved, none of whom appeared to be accompanied by an adult. Deputies working off duty, Worlds of Fun security officers, and KCPD officers working off duty attempted to break up the crowd and move them out of the park.”
Multiple fights continued to break out among the juveniles as officials tried to move them out, prompting more law enforcement officers to arrive. Videos from parkgoers posted to social media showed throngs of children running out into the parking lot as police lights flashed behind. Many of the teens were seen laughing and smiling as they ran or walked across the packed lot.
“Some juveniles said another juvenile had displayed a gun, but law enforcement was never able to verify that claim,” said Boyd.
Comments about the melee also flooded social media.
“Was there and this was by far my worst trip ever. I hope Worlds of Fun does better because these employees did not deserve the things that happened to them. Half of the park was full of kids. And the behaviors were insane,” wrote Kem Chapman on Facebook.
“My daughter was working at the Rip Cord where most started. She counted seven separate fights, was definitely was a scary moment for employees as well,” wrote Crystal VanMeter Thomas.
As a Clay County deputy escorted a group of juveniles from the park, a teenage girl refused to leave and allegedly punched the male deputy in the face.
“She was arrested and turned over to her parents. He had only superficial injuries,” said Boyd.
Once the group had been pushed out to the parking lot, fights continued. Deputies and Kansas City officers then broke up those fights and disbursed the crowd. The park was cleared by about 8:30 p.m., said Boyd.
“On Saturday evening, a number of guests were removed from the park due to unruly behavior and altercations. Park Security, the Clay County Sheriff, and Kansas City Missouri Police Departments, who were on site, responded quickly. This behavior was not the experience we want any guest to have while visiting Worlds of Fun. We have zero tolerance for this kind of behavior and believe those responsible should be held accountable. The safety of our guests and associates is always our top priority,” Worlds of Fun wrote in a released statement to media.
(0) comments
