Atlanta 3, Baltimore 0
Travis d’Arnaud celebrated his new contract with a two-run homer, Jorge Soler also went deep and the Atlanta Braves beat Baltimore 3-0 Friday night, extending their winning streak to seven games while handing the Orioles their 16th straight defeat.
YANKEES 10, TWINS 2
NEW YORK | Luke Voit finished with a homer, four hits and four RBIs, and surging New York beat Minnesota for its season-high eighth straight win.
WHITE SOX 7, RAYS 5
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. | Tim Anderson had a game-tying homer in the ninth and a tiebreaking RBI single in the 11th as Chicago beat Tampa Bay in a matchup of AL division leaders.
After Tampa Bay’s Andrew Kittredge (8-2) worked a perfect 10th, Anderson opened the 11th with a hit and scored on a fielder’s choice grounder by José Abreu to make it 7-5.
RED SOX 6, RANGERS 0
BOSTON | Chris Sale pitched five shutout innings in his second outing since Tommy John surgery to help Boston beat Texas.
Xander Bogaerts homered and the Red Sox pounded out six doubles.
REDS 5, MARLINS 3
CINCINNATI | Sonny Gray pitched one-hit ball through seven scoreless innings, Tyler Naquin and Joey Votto homered in the fifth, and Cincinnati beat Miami.
INDIANS 9, ANGELS 1
CLEVELAND | Franmil Reyes hit a towering three-run homer and tied his career high with five RBIs, powering Cleveland past Los Angeles.
TIGERS 4, BLUE JAYS 1, 10 INNINGS
TORONTO — Pinch-hitter Harold Castro singled home the go-ahead run in the 10th inning and Detroit beat Toronto.
ASTROS 12, MARINERS 3
HOUSTON | Yordan Álvarez homered and had four RBIs as Houston jumped on Yusei Kikuchi early and cruised to a win over Seattle.
Álvarez and Jake Meyers hit two-run homers off Kikuchi (7-7) as he tied a career-high by allowing seven runs in a season-low 2 2/3 innings.
NATIONALS 4, BREWERS 1
MILWAUKEE | Patrick Corbin pitched three-hit ball into the seventh inning and Washington topped Milwaukee.
