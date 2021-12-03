NEW YORK — Christian Braun had a career-high 31 points, Ochai Agbaji scored 23 and No. 8 Kansas emphatically turned back a second-half charge to beat St. John’s 95-75 on Friday night in the first basketball game at new UBS Arena.
Senior forward David McCormack, off to a slow start this season, was a force inside with 15 points and 13 rebounds for the Jayhawks (6-1), who have bounced back from a one-point loss to Dayton last week with consecutive double-digit wins.
Remy Martin added 12 points and five assists, and Kansas clamped down on defense late in a game that was part of the annual Big East-Big 12 Battle.
Julian Champagnie scored all but four of his 24 points after halftime for the Red Storm (5-2), who were facing their first ranked opponent of the season in a matchup of programs rich in history that met for the 1952 NCAA title.
Posh Alexander, hobbling at times with a lower right leg injury, and Dylan Addae-Wusu each scored 16 points for St. John’s, which was playing playing less than 8 miles from campus.
Kansas, which traveled about 1,270 miles, has more wins in the glimmering new building than the NHL team it houses.
