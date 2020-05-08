Tom Brady’s move to Tampa Bay didn’t just create ripples with fans. It caused networks to drastically rework their last-minute requests with the NFL scheduling office to make sure the Buccaneers got as many high-profile dates as possible.

When the NFL’s regular-season schedule was announced on Thursday night, all of the league television partners were satisfied with how Tampa Bay’s games were distributed. The Bucs are slated to make five prime-time appearances (one Thursday, two Sunday night, two Monday night) with all of them slated between Weeks 5-12. That’s a pretty big audible for a team that was expected to have maybe two at best before signing Brady.

Pending developments in the coronavirus pandemic, Tampa Bay’s opener at New Orleans will be FOX’s featured “America’s Game of the Week,” as will the Oct. 18 game against Green Bay. CBS will showcase the Bucs in the 3:25 p.m. window on Nov. 29, when they host defending Super Bowl champion Kansas City. FOX — which has the NFC and Thursday night packages — has Tampa Bay nine times, while CBS, ESPN and NBC each have them twice. The Week 16 game at Detroit will be on either Fox or NFL Network, which will be determined later in the season.

FOX has five of Tampa Bay’s first six games, including its first prime-time game on Thursday, Oct. 8 at Chicago.

“I can’t think of a single player move ever that adjusted requests and turned the process upside down as much as this,” said Fox Sports senior vice president Michael Mulvihill about Brady signing with Tampa Bay.

KC MASTERPIECES

McManus was extremely pleased that CBS was able to retain most of the Chiefs’ marquee matchups. Besides the Week 4 game against New England, CBS also has the Nov. 29 contest at Tampa Bay, and Dec. 20 at New Orleans. The Chiefs will have five games in the late afternoon spot during CBS doubleheaders.

Kansas City will kick off its title defense in the opening game on Sept. 10 against Houston, which will be on NBC. Its only Monday night appearance will be at Baltimore on Sept. 28.