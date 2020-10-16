Green Bay (4-0) at Tampa Bay (3-2)

Hey old-timer, what are you still doing on an NFL field?

Guaranteed no one is asking that question to the quarterbacks in the bays: 43-year-old Tom Brady in Tampa and 36-year-old Aaron Rodgers in Green Bay. The two future residents of Canton, Ohio — at least their busts in the Pro Football Hall of Fame, that is — spice up the Packers-Buccaneers game.

The Packers have won their past nine regular-season games. They are the first team in NFL history to score at least 150 points and commit no turnovers through the first four games of a season.

Tampa is ranked No. 1 against the run, No. 2 overall on defense.

L.A Rams (4-1) at San Francisco (2-3)

Key (and weird) stats time:

The 49ers are 2-0 at the Meadowlands, 0-3 at home.

The Rams are 4-0 against the NFC East.

San Francisco has a league-low 38 catches and 480 yards receiving from wideouts.

The Rams are tied for the NFL lead with 20 sacks after getting eight at Washington.

Denver (1-3) at New England (2-2)

Originally scheduled for last Sunday and also affected by the Titans’ outbreak, both teams could benefit from the one-week delay. QBs Cam Newton (coronavirus) for the Patriots and Drew Lock (shoulder) for the Broncos figure to be back on the field.

The Patriots have won six of the past seven meetings, including four straight in New England.

Houston (1-4) at Tennessee (4-0)

Romeo Crennel replaced Bill O’Brien as Texans coach and the team promptly won for the first time. The Titans, despite their COVID-19 issues in recent weeks, are a formidable foe.

Look for Derrick Henry toting the ball — often. He ranks third in the NFL with 376 yards rushing and ran for 211 yards and three touchdowns in the previous meeting with Houston.

Atlanta (0-5) at Minnesota (1-4)

The Falcons, who closed their facility Thursday because of a positive COVID-19 test, have their worst start since losing their first eight games in 1996.

Minnesota, which has played better than its record, has lost four straight at home. Running back Dalvin Cook leads the NFL in rushing yards.

Baltimore (4-1) at Philadelphia (1-3-1)

Philly begins a three-game homestand against a team that will not make things comfortable at the Linc — even if the Ravens are 0-2 in Philadelphia.

Baltimore has won eight straight road games. Lamar Jackson has 18 TD passes and five interceptions during that streak.

Detroit (1-3) at Jacksonville (1-4)

Even though Detroit has scored on its opening drive in each game this season, it can’t stay in front. The Lions are the first team in NFL history to lose six consecutive games in which they led by double digits.

Jacksonville, hoping to get back three starters from injury, have lost four straight.

Cincinnati (1-3-1) at Indianapolis (3-2)

Hey Joe Burrow, DUCK! The Bengals have allowed 16 sacks in the past three weeks and have given up a league-high 22 this season.

Colts QB Philip Rivers is expected to make his 230th consecutive start, passing Bruce Matthews for the fourth-longest streak in league history.

Chicago (4-1) at Carolina (3-2)

Improbably, given the rebuilding going on in Carolina, the Panthers have won three straight games after losing 10 in a row going back to 2019.

With Nick Foles now at quarterback, Chicago’s Allen Robinson tied a career high with 10 receptions for 90 yards in last week’s win over Tampa Bay.

Washington (1-4) at N.Y Giants (0-5)

Things are looking up slightly with the Giants, who nearly knocked off Dallas last weekend.

Washington will need to protect whichever quarterback, Kyle Allen or Alex Smith, is taking snaps.

New York Jets (0-5) at Miami (2-3)

As the Jets’ mess gets worse — Le’Veon Bell, signed in the summer of 2019 to revive the offense, was cut on Tuesday.

A year ago the Dolphins had been outscored by 138 points after five games. This year they’ve outscored opponents by 23, including beating San Francisco 43-17 last week.