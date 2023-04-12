Boy pleads guilty to fatal stabbing at Kansas City school Associated Press Apr 12, 2023 Apr 12, 2023 Updated 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A 15-year-old boy has pleaded guilty to fatally stabbing another student at a Kansas City middle school last year.The boy, whose name has not been released, pleaded guilty Monday in Family Court to voluntary manslaughter, according to a Jackson County Court spokeswoman.He was charged after 14-year-old Manuel Guzman was found injured in a bathroom at Northeast Middle School in Kansas City on April 12, 2022, and died at a hospital.The boy, who was 14 at the time Guzman was killed, was initially charged with first-degree murder, armed criminal action and unlawful use of a weapon.The boy is being detained at the Jackson County Juvenile Detention Center. He will have a disposition hearing May 17 to determine his future treatment.Police said the two boys had a confrontation but have never publicly disclosed a possible motive for the stabbing. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Crime Criminal Law Law Police × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Local News 0:53 Weather Weather Wise Wednesday: A taste of summer Government CIP committee to recommend $40 million in projects Military 139th Air Wing showcases military careers to students Local News Strep numbers on the rise locally More Local News → 0:22 Staying Warm.. and Windy 6 hrs ago Trending Recipe Exchange
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.