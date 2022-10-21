Britain Politics

A selection of the front pages of British national newspapers showing the reaction to the resignation of Prime Minister Liz Truss is shown Friday in central London. 

 Associated Press

LONDON — Former British Prime Minister Boris Johnson -- ousted by ethics scandals just three months ago -- jockeyed to make a comeback Friday as one of several contenders seeking to replace Liz Truss, whose rapid downfall threw the country's leadership into disarray at a time of severe economic challenges.

The governing Conservative Party has ordered a lightning-fast race that aims to finalize nominations Monday and install a new prime minister, its third this year, within a week.

