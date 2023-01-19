Boeing Plane Families

A Boeing 737 MAX 9 airplane performs a demonstration flight at the Paris Air Show in 2017 in Le Bourget, east of Paris, France.

 Associated Press

DALLAS — A federal judge has ordered Boeing Co. to be arraigned on a felony charge stemming from crashes of two 737 Max jets, a ruling that threatens to unravel an agreement Boeing negotiated to avoid prosecution.

The ruling by a judge in Texas came after relatives of some of the victims said the government violated their rights by reaching a settlement with Boeing without first notifying the families.

