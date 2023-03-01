Officers-Shot-Kansas-City

Law enforcement officers were on the scene on Wednesday in Kansas City, Missouri where standoff continued after three Kansas City police officers were shot and injured the night before.

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Three Kansas City police officers were shot and wounded while searching a suspected drug house, prompting a standoff that ended about 18 hours later with the discovery of a body, authorities said Wednesday.

Missouri, patrol spokesman Sgt. Bill Lowe said the SWAT team entered around 3:30 p.m., finding the body and an uninjured woman.

