ATCHISON, Kan. — Police authorities in Atchison, Kansas, have released the name of a middle-aged man found about 2:10 p.m. Friday, March 20 in Watershed Dam No. 6 located in the northern part of Atchison city limits.

The deceased male is identified to be 47-year-old Joseph D. Leger, of Atchison. Police are conducting an investigation to determine what circumstances led to Leger’s death, said Chief Mike Wilson, Atchison Police Department.

The corpse was transported from the scene and taken to a pathologist in Kansas City to ascertain a cause and date of death.

Wilson said Leger had been the subject of an investigation for several weeks to determine his whereabouts after loved ones reported him missing.

Family and friends of Leger’s reported to police on Feb. 19 that they had not seen or heard from Leger since Feb. 5, Wilson said. Leger was known to frequent the Kansas City and St. Joseph, Missouri areas. Police entered Leger’s name and information into the National Crime Information Center, but no leads concerning his whereabouts resulted from the effort.